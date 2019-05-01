135 years
Saturday, May 3, 1884
Messrs. Andress & Phrenetton, a couple of enterprising young men from Knapp, have secured Grob’s Hall for roller skating purposes.
They have fifty pairs of skates of the very best make and are thus enabled to provide for all who may patronize them.
Two saloons opened their doors for business in this bailiwick Thursday morning. With the two additional saloons at the Junction it would seem that this portion of the city must be well supplied with liquid refreshment.
Last fall a man spent some time in this locality whose business was the sale of patent chimneys. He made his home with the family of Mr. Fox in Durand.
At the time of the county fair at Durand last fall, he one morning borrowed an overcoat of Mr. Fox and left the house and never returned. He was known to have on his person a gold watch and $300 in money.
Last Thursday his body was found in the brush just beyond the village limits with a revolver grasped in his hand but the money and the watch gone. It is generally believed that the man was murdered.
125 years
Friday, May 4, 1894
Geo. Gallaway gave away five hundred roses May 1. As only ladies were granted these favors various devices were resorted to by the opposite sex to secure a share.
During the day a timid, modest appearing old lady, veiled and clad in old-fashioned apparel entered the store and beckoning Mr. Gallaway aside, hesitatingly asked if she could have a rose. The good natured rose distributer told her he was sorry, but the last one had been given away, and when the lady manifested disappointment he did not attempt to disguise his distress over the situation.
With well meant solicitude he asked her name and inquired about her family history and circumstances. She said her name was Maria Thompson, that she had seen better days, and that her present straightened circumstances were due to no fault of her own. Then with frame shaken with grief and with agitated voice she raised the veil, revealing the features of Will. Follett!
It is said Gallaway fainted and in falling smashed a twenty-five dollar parlor chair.
100 years
Thursday, May 1,1919
Wheeler, April 30—A sorry-looking lot of men visited Dr. Dreyer Tuesday forenoon when the whole force of the section crew walked or was carried into his office as a result of their speeder turning a somersault while going to their work.
It is supposed the car hit some obstruction on the track which caused the unlocked-for accident.
Frank Ankay had a bad looking knee and leg as the flesh tendons and skin were torn off it and downwards for several inches on the front of the leg. Pebbles and dirt were taken from the wound before it could be sewed up, and he was bruised otherwise.
William Lake, although for some time thought dead, later on regained consciousness. Upon examination he was found to be badly bruised about the shoulder and his face considerably cut up.
Gus Schulz suffered a cut hand and a very bad bruise on the right hip. Roy Ankny bled profusely from a bad scalp wound. William Johnson, the foreman, and Clarence Fortny escaped unharmed, although Clarence found his spectacles 50 feet from where he landed, and the glasses seemingly were under a charm as was their wearer as they came out whole.
75 years
Wednesday, May 3, 1944
America’s dead of all wars will be honored on May 13 when the people of Menomonie and the community will wear a. V. F. W. “Buddy” Poppy as a symbol of remembrance and tribute.
To wear the poppy is a personal pledge that we will not “break faith” with those who have died in service to his country and to all mankind. A poppy over every heart is “to honor the dead by helping the living.”
Will you be one to wear a “Buddy” poppy on that day and for Memorial Day? It is made of quality silk finished cloth which is weather-proof and fast color for longer wear. Every penny contributed by the public when buying a “Buddy” poppy is devoted exclusively to the welfare of the nation’s veterans, and to the widows and orphans who are sheltered in the V. F. W. National Home at Eaton Rapids, Mich.
The generous and whole-hearted support of the pidillc in the purchase of these “Buddy” poppies will mean added joy and comfort to our servicemen’ and their dependents.
In memorial —buy and wear a V. F. W. “Buddy” poppy on May 13 and for Memorial Day.
50 years
Wednesday, April 30, 1969
A total of $325 was realized for Operation Restoration at the Memorial by Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity at Stout State University during public service week end events.
Activity was concentrated in the area east of the Memorial where Bill Genett, a TKE pledge, stayed atop a flag pole for approximately 30 hours.
This was the third annual public service week end sponsored by TKE, the organization cleaned the lake bank last year. In addition to activities at the Memorial, the fraternity sponsored a bicycle rodeo safety check at East, North and River Heights schools and assisted officers with bicycle registration.
Rodeo winners were Barbara Lee, Bob Lee and Neil Sneesby. The three winners received trophies.
The fraternity sponsored a “donation raffle” and concession stand at the flag pole site and winners of the raffle prizes were: Bonnie Hutchinson, $10 gift certificate from Cassel’s Apparel; Howard Paulson, shirt form Skogmo’s Store; Mrs. John Jarvis, record album from O’Connell’s TV; Donna Hanus, sign from Borgie’s Card & Gift Shop.
Gary Mohe, a sophomore from Madison, served as public service week end chairman and said that more than 250 TKE chapters throughout the nation conducted projects last weekend.
25 years
Sunday, May 1, 1994
Cleanup progress in tornado aftermath:
Prairie Farm volunteer firemen burned the remains of the barn owned by June Wirth in the town of Sheridan Thursday night. The barn and 40 head of yearling heifers were destroyed in Tuesday’s tornado.
A large number of volunteers were on the Wirth farm Thursday, helping pile the remains of the barn and branches from damaged trees on the fire.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church outside Ridgeland has been a center for volunteers working with area families hard hit by the storm.
The tornado on Tuesday formed so quickly there was no time for a warning. That’s what Tom Johnson, Dunn County Emergency Government coordinator, told his Local Emergency Planning Committee on Thursday.
Dunn County Sheriff Robert Zebro said the storm hit so quickly that few had time to take cover.
“This storm took a lot of people by surprise,’”said Zebro, who went to the scene right after the tornado touched down. “No one expected this kind of thing to come out of it.”
Officials estimate the tornado was about a quarter-mile wide and traveled on the ground between a mile and a half and two miles. Hail the size of golf balls was reported west of where the tornado struck.
15 years
Wednesday, April 28, 2004
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Department investigated 971 crashes that occurred in 2003 on Dunn County highways.
Comparing the statistical data from the previous three years, the personal and fatal accidents have increased.
This raises some concern at the sheriff’s department because factors in a serious accident usually involve speed and/or alcohol.
“We are attempting to gain compliance by aggressively enforcing the laws involving operating while intoxicated and other traffic laws: however, it is difficult at times due. to the number of other incidents that need to be handled by our deputies,” said Lt. John Steiger of the Sheriff’s Department.
Of the 971 crashes that the were investigated by the deputies, the following types of crashes were reported:
10 fatal crashes, 49 hit and run crashes, 172 personal injury crashes, 342 property damage crashes, 398 car vs. deer crashes.
Crash investigation often results in enforcement action after a determination has been made as to the cause of the crash. The following citations were issued for the aforementioned crashes:
57 citations for driving too fast for conditions, 59 citations for alcohol related offenses, 35 citations for inattentive driving, 39 citations for failure to notify police of accident, 22 citations for operating after revocation, 32 violations for seatbelt violations.
10 years
Sunday, May 3, 2009
Menomonie Middle School joins MHS on trip to Science Olympiad national finals:
A triumphant Menomonie Middle School Science Olympiad team returned from the 2009 state tourney in Oshkosh on April 15 bearing the first place trophy.
As winners of the Division B state championship the middle schoolers will caravan with the Menomonie High School Division C Science Olympiad champs as both teams head to Augusta, Ga. for the national finals.
Along the way, they’ll be making state history as the first teams from the same school district to do so.
It’s also the high school’s second national appearance, having won the state competition in 2008.
MMS coach Kim Deasy noted, “It’s a strong showing of Menomonie dominance in this activity over the past 10 years… This victory also marked the sixth state championship for the middle school.”
“The success of Science Olympiad is due to the dedication of the coaches and the focus of the students in what are very complex events,” Deasy concluded. “Students spend hours in preparation and coaches many unpaid hours to see that the requirements are met for competition.” The results speak for themselves.
5 years
Wednesday, April 30, 2014
Beginning in May, residents in parts of Menomonie and near Irvington will hear a distinctive siren and voice message on the first Monday of the month. At approximately 10:15 a.m. on Monday, May 5, Xcel Energy, in coordination with Dunn County Emergency Management and the city of Menomonie, will conduct a test of the company’s two new dam failure warning sirens.
The test, which will follow the area’s monthly weather siren test, will last approximately 90 seconds.
The two solar-powered warning sirens are affixed onto 55-foot poles. One siren is located near the intersection of 430th Avenue and County Highway D and the other is east of River Road near the ConAgra parking lot. The siren locations were selected to maximize the audible range of the areas that could potentially be flooded.
Xcel Energy also has dam failure warning sirens downstream of hydro facilities ties on the Lower Chippewa River, Apple River and Namekagon River.
