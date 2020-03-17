From the Files: Dunn County establishes DDT collection station in 1970

100 Years

Shriners Organize Club. First in this section outside of the large cities-Harvey at head. Members of the Mystic Shrine residing in Menomonie met at the Masonic Temple Monday and organized the Menomonie Shriners’ club. Seventeen members are enrolled with L.D. Harvey president and Oscar Wilson, secretary. One of the qualifications necessary for membership in the Shrine is that one be a Knight Templar or a Thirty-Second degree Mason, so all the Shriners are Masons. Arrangements are now being made for a banquet to be attended by all members of the club and their ladies, which will be served at the Masonic Temple. Menomonie has the first organization of the kind in this section, outside the large cities. While the benefits from the club are largely social, the Shrine organizations throughout the country do a great deal of work along the charitable lines. They strive in every way to have their members look upon the bright side of life, which is so essential to well-being.