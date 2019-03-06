135 years
Saturday, March 8, 1884
Miss Fannie Barwise and Mrs. J. E. McGrath while out riding last Saturday were upset in attempting to turn around in the deep snow. The former clung to the reins and was dragged some distance underneath the cutter, but fortunately escaped serious injury. Mrs. McGrath landed on her feet and was uninjured.
Miss Sena Forseth died at the residence of Mrs. Samuel Bull, in this city, last Sunday, of consumption, aged 15 years. She was an orphan whose mother died in Norway.
As her father was living here, she came to this country with an aunt, to join him. On her arrival Sena learned that her father had been accidently killed in the pinery, and found herself an orphan in a strange land.
She was taken with consumption and during the later days of her life Mrs. Bull kindly cared for her.
In her last hours she continually asked to go to her mother; and, “I am going to my mother and to Jesus,” were the last words of the dying girl.
125 years
Friday, March 9, 1894
Mild temperature, accompanied by copious showers, has threatened the logging interests seriously. Reports indicate that in many localities in the logging regions the roads have commenced to go to pieces, but that there is no likelihood of a general breaking up just yet.
Operators generally will hold on until the last minute, hoping for another cold snap, as to quit now would entail a heavy loss to many.
The Northwestern Lumber company’s camps on the Eau Claire have broken up and 200 or 300 men came down on the Wisconsin Central and Omaha roads from the Chippewa pineries today.
A lawsuit on Tuesday, before Judge Proper, may teach the lads to be more select in their language to people on the street as well as elsewhere. To be gentlemanly at all times, under every condition will do one better service, than be foulmouthed.
While Mrs. Teff was walking down to church hill a few days ago, a small boy who was coasting ran against her with such force as to fracture a rib in her left side. All will be glad to know that she is recovering from the shock.
100 years
Thursday, March 6, 1919
For the second time in about six years Fred G. Kopp, former sheriff, lost his home near Caryville by fire Saturday morning.
On that day Mr. Kopp and nearly all the members of his family went to Eau Claire, a son, Lloyd, remaining at home alone.
At about 9:30, when Lloyd was in the barn, the house took fire in the basement.
It was some time before the neighbors were aware of the fire and began arriving about 10 o’clock, but it was then too late to save anything. The building and contents were a total loss.
The loss was at least $5,000, the insurance amounting to but $2,100, carried in the Farmers’ Mutual.
It is supposed the blaze started from the furnace. Mr. Kopp and family have been staying with neighbors since the fire, but will soon have temporary quarters ready on the farm and in the spring steps will be taken for rebuilding.
The dwelling on Mr. Kopp’s farm was burned while he was sheriff and the home now destroyed is the modern structure that was built to take its place.
75 years
Wednesday, March 8, 1944
The Story book Pied Piper who tooted the rats away had nothing on the Future Farmers of the Dunn County School of Agriculture.
Depending not on music to lure rats away from populated areas, but using a mixture of kill-’em-sure Red Squill, mixed with hamburger and fish, the Future Farmers have just received recognition in the way of $10 worth of war savings stamps for the showing they made last fall in their rat killing campaign.
Francis Haugh, ag teacher at the local school, and Future Farmer supervisor, has received notice from the Wisconsin Agriculturist and Farmer, farm-paper published at Racine, announcing that the local Future Farmers won third prize in their rat riddance contest.
Sixty-one Future Farmers took part in the rat killing contest and they reported 562 dead rats.
In addition to using poison bait, they also used guns, traps and swatters in reducing the rat population.
Some ration minded folks are probably wondering where the Future Farmers got their red points to get hamburger which was mixed with the poison. The Department of Interior furnished the hamburger, in frozen form, that was thawed, and used in mixing the poison bait.
50 years
Wednesday, March 5, 1969
First round of immunization clinics conducted throughout Dunn County last week by the County Medical Society and the county nurse’s office were well attended, according to Mrs. Beatrice Falkner, county public health nurse.
According to her count 243 children under six years of age received DPT (diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus ) injections—either the start of three or a booster shot.
Another 40 children from six years of age through high school seniors received DT ( diphtheria, tetanus ) injections—either booster shots or an initial series of two injections.
A total of 643 persons received oral polio vaccine with both boosters and the initial series of two doses offered.
Mrs. Falkner said a local doctor donated his time and was in attendance at all centers to give immunizations. She reminds the public that two more clinics will be held.
Mrs. Falkner said a factor that influence attendance was the good weather. “The weatherman cooperated 100 percent by giving us beautiful weather for all of the sessions.” she commented.
25 years
Sunday, March 6, 1994
Dunn County Sheriff’s Department authorities reported that “Cito,” the department’s search and tracking dog, was found Tuesday, March 1, dead from a gunshot wound.
Authorities said that Cito’s handler, Deputy Randy Smeltzer, last saw him about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, when he let him out to run in his yard north of Knapp.
When the dog never returned, members of the Sheriff’s Department began searching for him but it was not until March 1 that Cito’s body was discovered along US Highway 12 near Wilson Nite Club in St. Croix County, some eight miles from Smeltzer’s residence.
After being located, it was discovered the dog had suffered some trauma and was shot. An autopsy on the dog indicated the animal may have been struck by a car and then shot.
Cito, a 8 ½ year old black German Shepard with a white nose, was a trained police dog donated to the Sheriff’s Department by Ed Frawley.
Cito was a member of the Sheriff’s Department since 1991 and was valued at more than $7,500.
Cito appeared at many events during the years. He was utilized in numerous tracking and building searches and was very popular with children of the county. It is everyone’s hope that someone will come forward with information that might help clear up why he disappeared and how he died.
15 years
Sunday, March 7, 2004
First Lady Jessica Doyle joined students in Boyceville Schools on Wednesday to help celebrate reading.
The First Lady, who is a learning coordinator at a middle school in Madison, read to Boyceville Middle School students.
We’re just delighted to have Mrs. Doyle be part of our celebration,” said reading teacher Holly Sweeney. “She is Wisconsin’s leading advocate for middle schools and reading. She knows first-hand the challenges and joys that are part of educating young people.”
The visit was part of a week-long celebration of literacy in all three schools in the Boyceville School District. Joining schools from all 50 states in the Read Across America Week that honors Dr. Seuss’ March 2 birthday.
Bulldogs in grades pre-kindergarten through 12 took part in special reading activities . This year’s annual festivities were more Seussian than ever, according to Sweeney, because 2004 is the 100th anniversary of the author’s birthday.
The week kicked off with pep rallies that included cheers and songs about the power of literacy. At the elementary school, high school “heroes” were part of the pep fest and guest readers were in classrooms throughout a the week. Students set reading goals and solicited sponsors for their reading during the week. Participants in the Read-A-Thon earned prizes and new books for their classrooms.
10 years Sunday, March 8, 2009
It was a bittersweet moment for Menomonie head boys’ basketball coach Jay Stanley Tuesday night as his Indians (0-20) lost, 48-36, to second-seeded Superior (18-3) in the first round of the WIAA Division regional tournament and finished the season with a winless record.
“I can honestly say that this is the most proud of a team that I’ve ever been,” Stanley said. “It is easy to say that when you’re on top of your game, but a true test of a man’s character is how he responds to adversity- This team made so many strides this year, it is hard to imagine.” Throughout the the entire year, the kids remained focused, extremely positive and worked harder and harder each and every day. They came to really develop a culture of trust with each other and among themselves that is as deep as any team I’ve seen. Every one of these kids would have run through a wall to get a win for the team. Those aren’t the kinds of traits you can measure with yard sticks or wins and losses. These kids are, and always will be, winners in whatever they do in life.”
Menomonie played nip and tuck with the Spartans for about 29 minutes, but in the final three, Superior was able to put the gaane away at the line as the Indians were forced to foul.
“My kids played with heart, honor, great sportsmanship and awesome courage all year long” said Stanley.
5 years
Sunday, March 9, 2014
This year marks a very important and historical year for 4-H in Wisconsin and Dunn County. One that is 100 years in the making: our Centennial.
While 4-H can trace its roots back more than 100 years on the national level, it was not until the passage of the Smith-Lever Act in 1914 that made 4-H a reality in Wisconsin.
While there is so much to continually celebrate about 4-H on a local, state and national level, reflecting on 100 years of growing Wisconsin leaders is a significant milestone.
Dunn County 4-H has a few special centennial celebrations planned throughout the year and invites everyone to take advantage of them. On July 27, during the Dunn County Fair, 4-H will host “4-H Day at the Fair.”
Another wonderful and exciting celebration of the 4-H centennial will happen this fall, as Julie and John govin will be incorporating the 4-H Clover and Centennial into their annual Corn Maze at Govin’s Meats and Berries. Make plans to visit the maze and “get lost” in 4-H!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.