135 Years
Saturday, Oct. 18, 1884
Harmon Stratton, an invalid soldier, who has been living with Mr. N. Skeel, of this city, the past few months, has gained admission to the Soldiers Home at Milwaukee, and took the train for that place Monday night.
Mr. R. Farr, who for the past three years has catered to the traveling public at the Menomonie House, has rented the Foster House at Baldwin and will take possession thereof Nov. 1. Mr. Farr and his estimable wife have many friends in Menomonie who will sincerely regret their departure from our midst.
George Gallaway attended the meeting of the Undertakers’ Association of Wisconsin, in Milwaukee, and the American Undertakers’ Association, at Chicago, the first of this month. While in those cities he purchased the largest and finest stock of furniture and house furnishing goods ever brought to this city.
125 Years
Friday, Oct. 19, 1894
Miss Julia Wilson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. P.E. Wilson, entertained a party of playmates at the home of her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. T.B. Wilson, Friday afternoon, Oct. 12, in honor of her ninth birthday. The little people enjoyed themselves immensely.
Tommy Heller, youngest son of T.S. Heller of this city, is desperately ill at the home of J.H. Stout in this city with an attack of appendicitis. Dr. Read and Howison of this city and Dr. Day of Eau Claire performed the operation, Wednesday, which is hoped will render recovery possible..
Phil. Wilson steps into the position as assistant superintendent of the lumber department of the Knapp, Stout & Co. company made vacant by the resignation of P.E. Wilson. Phil. is an energetic young man and we predict for him a successful business career.
100 Years
Thursday, Oct. 16, 1919
Calls for Bids on White Way System. The council yesterday unanimously passed the new White Way ordinance, and decided to advertise at once for bids. City Clerk Rowe is advertising today for bids. If nothing unforeseen occurs the contract will be awarded with specifications prepared by City Engineer Huntington. The specifications call for a White Way system of fifty lights of 400-candlepower each, the lights at the corners being on one circuit, to run all night, and those between corners, on another circuit, to run until midnight only. As a part of the specifications a sketch of the post desired is given. Each post is to be a single light standard, twelve feet high, to be constructed of iron or steel. The White Way district will extend from the Omaha depot east to Seventh street and on Broadway from Fourth avenue to Wilson avenue. It is provided that four of the lights shall be placed on Depot hill. If no hitch occurs Menomonie will have an up-to-date lighting system this fall.
75 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 18, 1944
Bootleggers Active. Editor News: From the U.S. Treasury’s alcohol tax init comes the information that bootlegging activities are still giving no small amount of concern to the government. During the month of July, 651 still were seized by Internal Revenue agents, these having a daily capacity of 15,760 gallons of alcohol. During the same period 1,030 persons were arrested for liquor violations. Readers with good memories will be able to remember the glowing promises made in behalf of repeal regarding this matter.
Knits 43 Sweaters. We know he’s the champion knitter of the men and maybe he’s champion in competition against the women knitters too- Bruce Hickcox, caretaker of the courthouse. During the War Fund meeting at the court house on Monday night, Hickcox sat in a back seat, knitting on his 39th sweater for the Red Cross. Besides the 39 sweaters, he also has knitted four for his sons. Many servicemen are being kept warm by sweaters he has knitted.
50 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 15, 1969
Extensive Remodeling Completed at Silver Dollar. The Silver Dollar Bar, 315 Main Street, which is in its 61st year of operation, opened recently after undergoing an extensive two-month remodeling project. The entire interior of the building was refinished, reports George Baker, owner. The project cost $11,000, he said. One of the features of the remodeling is the wrap-around bar with an all-new cooler directly behind it. The new bar which is 42 feet long, replaces a 70 foot bar that extended along the entire west side of the building.
The bar and walk-in-cooler were made by Charles and George Lestico in Bakers garage and then assembled at the Silver Dollar. In addition to on and off liquor sales, the Silver Dollar offers a variety of hot and cold sandwiches. The building was built in 1908 by the Pabst Brewing Co. Baker bought the Silver Dollar in July of 1968 from Gertrude Alseth, who with her husband Al owned the establishment for about 25 years. Allen (Bud) Samdahl, Orion Tilleson and Larry Shock are the bartenders at the Silver Dollar.
25 Years
Sunday, Oct. 16, 1994
Elk Mound achieves community victory. The crowd was enthusiastic at the last home game in Elk Mound on Wednesday, but not only about football. They were celebrating a five-year community effort to build a new track and athletic field.
They were justifiably proud, not only of the appearance of the new facilities. but in the way they developed them and how little district tax money was involved — about $200,000, according to high school principal Jay Silvemail. The effort started in 1989, and the Parents for the Track Fund and Booster Club raised thousands of dollars and donated countless volunteer hours holding dances, hosting bake and craft sales, collecting aluminum cans and sponsoring runs. The district also accomplished a big coup by applying to the National Guard and the Army Reserves to designate Elk Mound as a training site. The 264th Army National Guard Engineers did all the surveying, and the 397th Army Reserve Engineers did the earth moving and shaping required, saving the district many thousands of dollars. It took longer to fund the athletic field with aluminum can collection and bake sales. But perhaps the lesson is that a community can accomplish a lot if all its citizens pull together toward a common goal. And the field may mean more to students who have watched their older brothers and sisters and parents work hard to build it.
15 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2004
Local tavern owners agree to end ‘all you can drink’ promos.
An issue that had the potential to be contentious was settled quickly and quietly shortly after the Menomonie City Council recited the Pledge of Allegiance. In a memo to the Council, Mayor Dennis Kropp expressed his alarm at advertisements for alcoholic drink specials, specifically a three-hour “all you can drink” promotion for $8. “This is not social drinking; it’s binge drinking pure and simple,” Kropp observed. “It’s an open invitation for people to get falling down, slobbering drunk with a likelihood for perilous consequences.” On the agenda was a request from the administration that the Council consider creating an ordinance to prohibit such drink specials. Early on, though, comments by Dick Shoemaker, owner of Shoe’s Pub and co-owner of Riverside Liquor, rendered such action unnecessary for the time being. Before Monday night’s meeting, he and several other bar owners met with the mayor to discuss the problem.
“They indicated a willingness to end those promotions,” Shoemaker told the Council. “We believe it is in the best interest of all of us.” “I’ve asked the police chief to keep an eye out for an recurrence,” Kropp responded. “We’ll put action on hold and see what happens. If it raises its ugly head again, we’ll bring it to the Council for remedy.”
10 Years
Saturday, Oct. 18, 2009
Historic route ran through Dunn County.
Just in time for a fall trip, Yellowstone Trail Wisconsin has released the first edition of the free driving guide to this historic auto route. The Yellowstone Trail went right through Menomonie and Dunn County on its way from “Plymouth Rock to Puget Sound.” Driving the Yellowstone Trail guide includes detailed maps and descriptions of things to see on the old trail that ran through Wisconsin from Kenosha to Hudson.
A group of history buffs and tourism professionals wants the Yellowstone Trail to become known and enjoyed again. The group, Yellowstone Trail Wisconsin, has been working to promote the marking of the route and to prepare this driving guide. When automobiles were just becoming common, the very first auto tourists came through this area on the Yellowstone Trail. This historic route was created by a small town business people and civic leaders to promote good roads and to attract visitors to local businesses.
Until the Yellowstone Trail was established in 1912, there were no road maps and few signs to mark the way. Trail associations marked their routes with colors. The Yellowstone Trail Association chose yellow background and a black arrow to identify their transcontinental route. This named route lasted until the Depression came in 1930, and then it faded from memory as federal and state money became available for roads. Long distance routes gained numbers and marking signs, and road maps became available. Local groups and individuals in several Wisconsin cities have recently put up large yellow and black signs to mark the Trail. Other communities along the Trail are invited to join that effort.
5 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2014
The Menomonie City Council voted unanimously Monday night to forward a rezoning request to the city’s Plan commission that would allow Gordy’s County market to build a store in the Stout technology Park just off Highway 12/29 at the intersection of Red Cedar Road and Technology Drive West. “The Tech Park board has reviewed it and has favorable recommended it,” said Lowell Prange the city administrator. The proposed store would be around 33,000 square feet. The Plan Commission will take up the issue when it meets, and a public hearing will be held at the city council meeting on Monday, Nov. 3.
The Eau Claire Sheriff’s Department is asking people to stop parking on Highway 37 and County B to take photos of a moose in the area. The parking on the road is causing major safety problems, the sheriff’s department said. The bull moose has also been spotted between Highway 12 and Interstate 94 a couple of miles east of Elk Mound.
