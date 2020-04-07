From the Files: Elk Mound ends long history of being dry town by approving 1995 referendum

75 Years

Have you any decks of used playing cards that you no longer want? If so, you can pass on a lot of pleasure to men in Uncle Sam’s armed forces by passing these playing cards onto them. And the way to do it is easy. Dig out all the old decks of playing cards you have around the house, send or bring them to one of these places: Gas Company office, Trading Post, or Northern States Power Co. office. There the playing cards will be gathered by the Menomonie rotary club and sent to the distributing center and from there to the men in service. Thousands of decks are needed to meet the demand-cards for mock rummy, or finch, or other games, if you have them, but most of all the decks of regular playing cards. These playing cards must be at the collection places no later than Saturday, April 21. They will be shipped right after that. Don’t delay-look for those cards today.