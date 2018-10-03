135 Years
Saturday, Oct. 6, 1883
Last week Tuesday, Mr. Fred Foss, an employee of the K. S. & Co. Company at Downsville, accidentally fell about fifteen feet into the crib of a pier, striking head foremost on the stones in the bottom of the crib. He received a severe contusion on the forehead just over the eye but was able to reach the boarding house without help.
The wound was not considered serious until Thursday when he became unconscious and died on Friday. His remains were brought to Menomonie for burial in the Evergreen cemetery. Mr. Foss was an unmarried man we understand, and had no near relatives in this country.
125 Years
Friday, Oct. 6, 1893
Theo. Louis, the veteran farmer of Dunn, had a frightful experience in caring for his swine one day last week. While driving some small pigs just weaned, out of an enclosure, their mother in an adjoining pen became excited, broke down the partition between the pens and made a vicious attack upon Mr. Louis. The pigs running about tripped him and he fell to the ground with the enraged animal making directly for his face. Unable to defend himself he thrust his hand into her mouth and grasped her tongue. Then ensued a struggle for his life.
Twice the sow, which weighs four hundred pounds fell upon the prostrate man as he was dragged furiously about the enclosure. At last he was enabled to regain his feet and half dead but with strength make a last effort he loosened his hold upon the brute’s tongue, scrambled over the fence and was saved. His clothes were literally torn from his body, no harm was done. Mr. Louis is booked for a paper on swine to be delivered at the World’s Fair Oct. 13, which if he is sufficiently recovered he will present in person.
100 Years
Thursday, Oct. 3, 1918
Fire truck saves home of B.F. Crane. With the aid of the new chemical truck the Fire department at 9 a.m. yesterday extinguished with trifling loss an incident blaze that but for prompt action would no doubt have destroyed the residence of B.F. Crane on the Oaklawn stock farm. One of the farm hands noticed the flames, which were rapidly spreading, on the roof near the southeast corner of the house. The alarm brought the chemical in a very short time, with most of the members of the department.
Through the fire was gaining headway on the dry roof the chemical apparatus made short work of it. The loss was about $30. Under ordinary conditions it is conceded that the building would have been doomed, causing a loss probably equal to the value of the truck. It was just such emergencies as this that the council considered in ordering this piece of apparatus. This experience on the outskirts of the city beyond adequate water supply is regarded as sufficient to justify the investment of some $6,500 in the truck. The fire started from a spark falling on the roof.
75 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 6, 1943
Chicagoan shot self in parked car near city. Paul Topp, 53, Chicago, ended his life shortly after 9 o’clock Saturday evening by firing a 38 caliber revolver bullet into his head as he sat in his parked car a short distance east of Colonial Pines on Highway 12. He had been hunted by Chicago officials for shooting his brother and sister-in-law at the graveside of his mother Friday at Chicago.
County Traffic Officer Clarence Walter found the man in his car between 9:15 & 9:30 Saturday night and the man was still living but was not conscious. Walter believes the man shot himself a few minutes before he stopped. Officer Walter called an ambulance and Topp was taken to the city hospital where he died a short time later. There were two bullet holes in the left front door. Because there was only one shot in the man’s body, Walter believes Topp must have missed his first shot or else he first tried the gun before he shot himself. No inquest will be held , Coroner Francis Greeley said.
50 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 1968
Under the auspices of the Dunn County Historical Society, an organizational meeting was held in the Dunn County courthouse auditorium to explore the possibility of creating a wayside park and erecting a historical marker commemorating the site of the home of Caddie Woodlawn, heroine of the famous book written by Carol Ryrie Brink about her Grandmother.
Representatives of a number of interested groups attended the meeting which was conducted by George O’Brien, curator of the Dunn County Historical Museum. W.K. Sherburne, Rusk, reported that Mrs. Brink, the author, had volunteered to donate $500 towards the memorial, and that Mrs. LaVerne Hintzman, Menomonie, had donated a five acre strip of land adjacent to the Caddie Woodlawn house to be used for the wayside park. A committee, consisting of Al Baldus, Thor Edgeberg and Jean O’Neill, Menomonie, George Heinemann, Durand, and Sherburne, was appointed to formulate proposals for presentation at the next meeting of the group which will be held in October.
25 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 6, 1993
Proposals to destroy Grove Hill to provide a school building site have generated concern among some community residents. A special school board meeting is scheduled to discuss sitting options for a proposed middle school. One option includes clearing away the hill south of the pool and field house.
“To have them really looking into the cost of tearing down the hill and draining the swamp is scary to me,” said Facilities Study Committee Member Jeanne Frawley. “It sounds like they are totally rejecting the committee recommendation.”
Concerns included having room for possible expansion in the future, and keeping middle school and high school students apart. Davis Seymour, the architectural firm hired by the school district to research the cost of developing the 100 acres, estimates it would cost $500,000 to remove the 60-foot hill.
The hill has been a landmark for years, according to local historian photographer John Russell. The south side was used as a rifle range for the National Guard, and there once was a beer garden at the top.
15 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2003
Gary S. Godfrey, associate professor in University of Wisconsin-Stout’s technology department, recently spent 10 weeks at the Kennedy Space Center as a researcher for the NASA Faculty Fellowship Program. In a large hangar that housed collected shuttle wreckage, Godfrey worked to correct a flaw detected in the design of Columbia’s door by altering its shape to better withstand high levels of force....
“The door was one of several weak spots, but wasn’t the first part to sustain damage. The wing went first when the heat of the entry penetrated the shield,” he said.
According to Godfrey, 3-D computer modeling helped NASA investigate the Columbia tragedy by reconstructing how the heat shield was penetrated. “It allowed NASA to see where the wings heat tiles were damaged,” he said.
10 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2008
It turns out that more than 50 people give a darn about the fate of the Rock Falls dam. During an informational meeting held at the Rock Falls town hall Monday evening, Wisconsin DNR and Dunn County officials were on hand to inform local residents about the necessity of drawing down Rock Creek pond in order to inspect the 82-year-old dam and to determine who would ultimately pay for any repairs and future operation.
The current concrete dam and appurtenances were constructed in 1926 to provide water power to an adjacent mill. The mill building burned down in 1969. ... At this point, it is unclear how the gates operate. The DNR hoped that residents might come forward with more historical information regarding the operation and ownership of the dam during the meeting.
The issue of ownership will ultimately decide the fate of the dam. ... The adjacent lands have been transferred, but the dam wasn’t mentioned. There are laws regarding the transfer of dams. But in any case, someone has to step forward and say I’m willing to own it and operate it for the long haul in order to keep it.
5 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2013
Halloween is a time for carving pumpkins, putting in up scary decorations and buying candy for the trick-or-treaters. But it also can be a challenging time for people who struggle with choosing the perfect costume.
In preparation for this year’s Halloween season, Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin will have two costume consultants available at each of its 24 retail stores to assist shoppers. The consultants are current store team members who expressed an interest in and showed an aptitude for serving in this temporary new role. Each will wear a special button and hat so it’s easy for shoppers to spot them in the store.
Hams-Linduski said Goodwill decided to offer costume consultant services after hearing from its store team members who decorate the mannequins for Halloween.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.