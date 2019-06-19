135 years
Saturday, June 21, 1884
There is an immense log jam above Cedar Falls—the largest known for many years—and it is attracting numerous visitors.
It is well worth the trip to see the huge pile of logs that pack the river for a long distance.
Next week comes Sells Bros. big show. Of course, you don’t care anything about it yourself, but you will be obliged to go to take the children to see the animals.
The bridge committee appointed by the town to locate the wagon bridge over the Red Cedar met Saturday.
No definite action was taken but it is understood that they are in favor of locating it at a point about one-half mile north of the village of Colfax.
It is a good location and the majority of the people of the town favor that place.
125 years
Friday, June 22, 1894
Judge Kelley’s Remington bicycle was stolen from his barn, last week Wednesday night, by a young man who says his name is Frank Jones.
He rode the wheel as far as Elk Mound and hiding it in the bushes went on to Eau Claire and tried to sell the bicycle. The chief of police at Eau Claire was notified of the theft and hearing that the young man was offering a wheel for sale he allowed the bargain to be made.
The fellow then went to Elk Mound and brought the wheel to Eau Claire. Sheriff Miller was on hand, took charge of the whole outfit, returned to Menomonie and landed Jones in jail.
The culprit claims to be an Englishman and only three years in this country.
He has been in Eau Claire some time and there gave his name as Charles Radcliff.
It is needless to add that the Judge was well pleased to get the wheel home once more.
100 years
Thursday, June 19, 1919
Hit by lightning, farmer recovers.
Although struck by a lightning bolt which passed along the entire length of his body, burning a large hole in his straw hat and tearing away part of his shoes, Herman Gullickson, is suffering only a slight indisposition.
The lightning attack was sustained Friday in a rain and electric storm. R.W. Bennett saw the occurrence.
Three men were within an open shed on a field taking shelter from the rain. Suddenly a bolt struck a corner post and shattered it. The same bolt evidently hit Mr. Gullickson.
He was rendered unconscious and the other two men called to Mr. Bennett to come to their aid, which he did.
The victim had evidently been hit at the left side of the head, for a hole double the size of one’s hand was torn in his straw hat.
From there a narrow strip was burned down the man’s left side and each leg. The man regained consciousness in a little more than ten minutes after the accident.
Near the shed when the lightning struck were three horses, one of which was knocked flat by the bolt, but it got up and ran away.
Mrs Gullickson expressed her joy over the escape of her husband.
“I think I am very lucky to have a husband today,” she said.
75 years
Wednesday, June 21, 1944
The Wakanda and Lakeview bathing beaches are now open.
Jean Haring is the lifeguard at the Lakeview beach and Mary Keller and Tad Miyazaki are the lifeguards at the Wakanda beach.
The beaches will have lifeguards on duty seven days a week. The hours are from 2 to 4:40 in the afternoon and 7 to 8:30 in the evening.
Everything is being done to enhance the safety of the beaches for the children. New safety ropes and new safety stands are being erected.
One lifeguard will be in a boat while the swimmers are using the beach and the second lifeguard will be atop a lookout tower at the water’s edge. It is hoped that a second lifeguard can be engaged for the Lakeview beach.
On Sunday the peak load of swimmers at Wakanda park was 150. The peak load so far at Lakeview has been 40 swimmers.
These numbers are expected to increase.
50 years
Wednesday, June 18, 1969
Twenty-four eighth graders who have completed their studies at St. Joseph’s school received their diplomas Sunday from Father Charles Blecha.
This is the last eighth grade class to graduate from the school. Lack of classroom space has made it necessary to discontinue the eighth grade class at the school.
The class motto was “Excelsior” (Ever Upward), their patron was the Sacred Heart and class colors were blue and white. Awards for perfect mass and perfect school attendance were presented.
Having perfect mass attendance were James Wampler, Sharon Register, Kim Trask, Patricia Stanton, Ruth Stark and Diane Stark.
Perfect school attendance recognition went to James Wampler, Sharon Register, Susan Gansberg, Bruce Halama, Kim Trask, Patricia Stanton, Richard Uetz, Pam Bundy, Barb Joncas, Lynette Lewis, Cleo Weber, Sandra Frank, Mike Register, Mark Huftel.
Also: Jeanne Howe, Cynthia Hanson, Ruth Stark, Linda Burns, John Gavin, Cheryl Dark, Joan Stark, Dan Micek, Michael Greeley, Diane Stark, Don Clark, Jeffrey Feyen, Vicky Welch, Bill Howe and Tom Howe.
25 years
Sunday, June 19, 1994
Residents living by the former East Elementary School asked the Menomonie School Board Monday to turn the area into a park.
Although East School was closed last year, the playground equipment remained there until it was removed less than a month ago.
“I’ve been living here 20 years, and it’s always been a park,” said Dan Riordan. “This is a good place to live, and this playground would make it a better place to live.
Riordan said more than 100 children live in the neighborhood and there are no other playgrounds in the area.
School Board President Jim Welch said he board’s only interest in the property is to sell it.
“The School Board does not want to hold on to the property because there is no value in it for school interests,” Welch said.
The council and the School Board have talked in the past of trading the land for property near Wakanda Park for a new north side elementary school.
“We are hung up on who takes down the building and pays for asbestos removal costs,” Lowell Prange, city administrator, said. “We’re waiting for the School Board to make a proposal or offer.”
Riordan said that if the City Council decides to turn the property into a playground, residents would be willing to help in the effort to clean up the site and install equipment.
15 years
Sunday, June 20, 2004
Colfax man attends WWII monument dedication.
It took 17 years of planning, fundraising and earnest dedication of many people who believed it was time to honor the men and women of World War II.
The dedication of the newest national monument took place during Memorial Day weekend.
Aging veterans, from around the nation, gathered in Washington, D.C. to commemorate the lives represented on the golden star wall, the centerpiece of the memorial.
Among the men and women in the crowd — standing at attention — was Dale Hendricks of Colfax.
He was among 15 Southwestern Bell retirees, representing veterans of World War II, who traveled together from different parts of the country to participate in the emotional Memorial Day weekend.
SBC contributed $3.3 million to the project and sent the 15 to represent the nearly 150,000 veterans who have served in the military.
10 years
Sunday, June 21, 2009
Red Cedar Cut-off dedicated to Jim Forster.
A large number of people turned out on June 12 for the Red Cedar Cut-off Nature Preserve dedication ceremony held at 670th Street near the Twin Springs Resort Campground.
Members of West Wisconsin Land Trust, the Land Conservation Department, area fishing and hunting clubs, community members and Jim’s family were present to dedicate the land and water of the Red Cedar Cut-off Nature Preserve to the memory of Jim Forster.
A long-time county conservationist, Jim passed away in January after a spirited battle with myelodysplasia. Dan Prestabak, the new Dunn County conservationist, gave the introduction.
Rick Gauger, executive director of West Wisconsin Land Trust, was the a speaker. Dale Hanson, Barron County conservationist, presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Jim’s family—wife Jean, daughter Amanda and son Nate.
The plaque stated: “For his years of dedicated service as a County Conservationist, protecting the Natural Resources for the State of Wisconsin for the benefit of present and future generations. His leadership and contributions will forever be appreciated, and he will truly be missed.”
Also engraved on the plaque was a quotation which summed up Jim’s commitment to Dunn County’s conservation: “He who knows what sweets and virtues are in the ground, the waters, the plants, the heavens, and how to come at these enchantments, is the rich and royal man.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson.
5 years
Sunday, June 22, 2014
Four rescued when canoe tips in Red Cedar River.
Four adventurers from Minnesota were rescued after their canoe tipped over in the Red Cedar River.
Shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, Dunn County 911 Center shortly after 1 p.m. that four people were struggling in the river about two miles south of Downsville where they put in.
High water and swift currents were carrying them toward the Chippewa River when a Menomonie Fire and Rescue crew launched their boat at the Dunnville landing off County Highway Y in the Town of Dunn.
Although obviously very wet, all four were located and successfully rescued.
Also providing assistance were I officers from the Dunn County and Pepin County Sheriff’s offices, Durand Fire and Rescue as well as the Department of Natural Resources wardens.
No one was injured during the incident. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who is considering canoeing or tubing on area rivers to use extreme caution until the water levels have subsided and currents are not as treacherous—and to wear a life jacket.
