From the Files: Fire destroys fifth lumber mill in Menomonie in 25-year span

The fire Saturday evening was discovered at 9:30, and when the fire department reached the scene the planing mill was a solid mess of flames, with the exception of the basement where most of the expensive machinery was located. Then began a fight that reflects great credit on the department. Three streams were soon playing on the fire, but it was quite half an hour before it was brought under control. Then it was found that the basement had escaped and that the injury to the machinery there was principally from water. When the inflammable character of the building and its contents is considered the wonder is that the destruction was not complete.

100 Years

Thursday, May 13, 1920

Colfax- D.S. Roper, one of the engineers at work on the dam just above town, had the misfortune to get his left foot crushed Thursday afternoon. It seemed that he was adjusting something on the track under the moving crane when the accident occurred. On account of the noise incident to the work going on, the foreman mistook his order and moved in the opposite direction to what he had ordered, and as a result, his foot was caught. This will no doubt lay Mr. Roper off for some time.