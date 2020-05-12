From the Files: Fire destroys fifth lumber mill in Menomonie in 25-year span

135 Years
Saturday, May 16, 1885
It behooves every occupant of a house in this city to see that his premises are thoroughly cleansed of all disease-breeding nuisances. Dr. Stadler, the health officer, is giving the city a thorough inspection and all persons who neglect their duty in this important matter will be notified according to law and in the case of failure to comply with the regulations the necessary steps will be taken to enforce the law. These unsightly heaps of garbage and offal must go and the sooner the better for the good looks and good health of our city.
Pursuant to the resolution of the county board, county clerk Landon has closed the corner gates of the court-house square and pedestrians will hereafter patronize the sidewalks. That is a good scheme. The court-house square has resembled a fox and geese board about long enough.
125 Years
Friday, May 17, 1895
Planing Mill Burned. For the fifth time within the last twenty-five years fire destroyed a planing mill in Menomonie. First was the Edwards mill on the west side of Broadway adjoining the elevated sidewalk; second was Ole Thompson’s in the third ward, two blocks south of the Methodist church; third, Oleus Olson’s on Broadway near Gallaway creek; fourth, A.H. Johnson’s on the same location; fifth, Olson & Hanson’s on Broadway at south end of elevated sidewalk.
The fire Saturday evening was discovered at 9:30, and when the fire department reached the scene the planing mill was a solid mess of flames, with the exception of the basement where most of the expensive machinery was located. Then began a fight that reflects great credit on the department. Three streams were soon playing on the fire, but it was quite half an hour before it was brought under control. Then it was found that the basement had escaped and that the injury to the machinery there was principally from water. When the inflammable character of the building and its contents is considered the wonder is that the destruction was not complete.
100 Years
Thursday, May 13, 1920
Colfax- D.S. Roper, one of the engineers at work on the dam just above town, had the misfortune to get his left foot crushed Thursday afternoon. It seemed that he was adjusting something on the track under the moving crane when the accident occurred. On account of the noise incident to the work going on, the foreman mistook his order and moved in the opposite direction to what he had ordered, and as a result, his foot was caught. This will no doubt lay Mr. Roper off for some time.
The Eau Claire Grocer company, which recently purchased the Central house, yesterday made a deal for the purchase from A.L. Gray of his hotel property. The company will remodel the front, tearing down the porch and arranging for two stores with suitable plate glass fronts on the Broadway side. If negotiations now underway go through, there will be a drug store in the corner and a clothing store further south on Broadway. The clothier plans to take charge of the rooms for transient lodgings. The company is arranging to build an addition at once in the rear, about 50 by 60 feet.
75 Years
Wednesday, May 16, 1945
“Dollar A Poppy Club” Gets Off To Good Start. Poppies to honor America’s dead warriors of two World Wars will be worn in Menomonie on Saturday, May 26, Mrs. John H. Richardson, president of Hosford-Chase Unit of the American Legion Auxiliary, announced today. The little red flowers will pay tribute both to those men who have died for their country in the present war and to those who fell 27 years ago in France and Belgium among the swaying poppies.
Extensive preparations for the observance of Poppy Day are being made by the Hosford-Chase Unit of the Auxiliary here under the leadership of Mrs. Paul E. Bailey, unit poppy chairman, who got the poppy sale off to a good start when she announced at the joint county meeting of the American Legion and Auxiliary recently that this year the auxiliary is initiating a “Dollar a Poppy Club.” Forty-three members have signed up with the intention to pay $1 for their poppy this year. Every cent that is given for a poppy goes toward the rehabilitation of disabled fighting men and to the aid of the children of the dead and disabled.
50 Years
Wednesday, May 13, 1970
County Jail In Top Shape. “I found the premises to be very clean and orderly.” That is the key statement in a communication to Norval Ellefson, county board chairman, from Alvin T. Nygaard, Division of Corrections, following his inspection of the Dunn County jail. He added: “ The necessary jail records were neat, complete and correct as required. The adult register indicated an increase of 10 admissions over the same period for 1969. The juvenile records revealed an increase of 32 detentions over the same period in 1969. “The kitchen was immaculate and the menu appeared adequate. “The recently applied paint has improved the appearance as well as the sanitary aspect. “Please convey my appreciation to Sheriff Spagnoletti and his staff for the time and courtesies extended to me during my visit.”
Menomonie’s population is 10,862. This preliminary total has been reported to city officials by the district census office in Superior. The total compares to 8,624 in 1960; 8,184 in 1950, and 6,582 in 1940. The increase in population during the decade is 2,238. During the same 10-year period Stout’s enrollment increased 3,417 from 1,493 in 1960 to the current 4,910.
25 Years
Sunday, May 14, 1995
Don’s SuperValu Foods will hold a grand opening celebration Wednesday, May 17, for its newly expanded store at 503 South Broadway. “ This grand opening is especially exciting because the store is only the second of its kind in Wisconsin,” declared Don Williams, store owner. “We’ve been preparing for this for a long time, and I want to thank our many loyal customers who have been patient throughout the construction.” The unique SuperValu Foods format offers a food court unlike any other supermarket. The food court sports a “Jitters and Shakes” expresso bar and malt shop, a salad bar, made-to-order sandwiches and pizza, and an assortment of ready-to-eat meals. Also a sit down eating area will be available, and, in warm weather, a new patio area will be open for seating. Additional features include expanded fresh meat, produce, frozen and dairy departments. A full service counter offering faxing, video rental, key making, UPS, money orders, hunting and fishing licenses, floral and notary public services. The grand opening celebration will include prize drawings, in-store specials and product demonstrations.
15 Years
Sunday, May 15, 2005
Stout wins title from losers’ bracket.
The UW-Stout’s softball team came back through the losers bracket to win the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) softball tournament Saturday in Whitewater.
After losing to No. 1 seed UW-Eau Claire, 9-5, in the second game of the day, Stout (25-19) worked its way through the losers bracket by downing UW-Stevens Point, 1-0, on an Erin O’Connell home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to get back to the championship game against Eau Claire in the double-elimination tournament.
A three-run home run by freshman Jackie Juan in a five-run third inning carried Stout to a 6-2 win over the Blugolds, forcing a second championship game. Catcher Jamie Gorges proved to be the difference in the 4-1 win. Gorges drove in Stout’s first run in the second inning, then plated two more in a three-run fourth inning. A single by Courtney Zafft earlier in the inning had scored a run.
The Blugolds (33-11), the tournament’s No. 1 seed, scored an unearned, two-out run in the seventh inning, but pitcher Megan Donley got the final out on a strikeout and the Blue Devils earned their first-ever bid to the NCAA Division III tournament, as well as their first-ever WIAC tournament title.
10 Years
Sunday, May 16, 2010
Driver’s education for Menomonie High School students will go in an entirely different direction after the School District of the Menomonie Area voted Monday to scrap the current program at its meeting at Wakanda Elementary School.
On a 6-3 decision the board moved to discontinue driver’s education as it stands in favor of outsourcing the program to a private driving instruction school, the choice of which will be decided by a bidding process.
The cost of the new plan is projected to be $275 to $350 per student. The current cost for a student to take driver’s education is $300. For the 2009-2010 school year, 145 students signed up for the program.
The current program is taught by district employees who receive additional pay for their services.
5 Years
Wednesday, May 13, 2015
The city of Menomonie has recognized University of Wisconsin-Stout with an award for its tree -planting and landscaping efforts. The university recently received the Friends of the Urban Forestry Award. The award is presented annually by the city’s Urban Forestry Board to a business or institution that goes above and beyond specific requirements for landscaping. Every building is required to have a certain amount of shrubs and trees per linear feet of lot space. “To my knowledge it is the first time the award has been given to UW-Stout” Mike Smith, UW-Stout’s grounds supervisor, said. In July, the university will plant trees around the newly remodeled McCalmont Hall. They will include hemlock, Korean maple, larch, crabapple and Japanese tree lilac.
In a recent project, UW-Stout removed invasive trees and other trees on a hillside next to Nelson Field on campus, landscaped the area and replanted with native tree species. Phil Lyons, vice chancellor for Administrative and Student Life Services, accepted the award on behalf of UW-Stout.
