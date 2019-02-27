135 years
Saturday, March 1, 1884
PRAIRIE FARM—The measly mumps have struck the city, and youngsters with swollen chops have acquired a sudden aversion to sweets and acids.
Lou. Tainter and Pete Wilson made us a call on their way down from the camps.
Little Harry Mann has been quite sick the past week with a sore throat and cold.
A man down from one of the camps, on Tuesday last, came near losing his life by a profuse bleeding at the nose. All means used by him to stop the bleeding seemed to have no effect whatever, and he grew so weak as to be obliged to call in Dr. Howison, who succeeded in arresting the bleeding by administering iron.
Mr. I. Spragne was busy the fore part of last week in harvesting ice from pond, and getting ready for that ice cream festival next summer.
Furniture of all kinds may now be found at the K.S. & Co. Co’s new furniture room.
125 years
Friday, March 2, 1894
The first course of lectures under the auspices of Menomonie University Extension Circle will be given by Prof. E. A. Birge on Bacterology, beginning March 10 and continuing each Saturday evening for six weeks.
Tickets can be had at People’s and Boston Drug Stores as follows: A single course ticket, $1.00, a double course ticket admitting two members of the same family, $1.50, single lecture ticket, 25 cents.
One of the most helpful papers given at the late Farmers’ Institute was that of O.C. Cook, the veteran fruit-grower of Oconto, Wis., on “Apple-Growing in Northeastern Wisconsin.”
Thirty years ago there was no tame fruit grown in Oconto county. Last year 27,000 bushels of apples were raised there, largely through Mr. Cook’s influence.
He insists that apples, pears, plums and small fruit may be successfully grown in Dunn County if care is taken in selecting varieties and in getting stock from northern latitudes.
He makes an announcement in another column and we wish some of our ambitious fruit growers would give his stock a trial.
100 years
Thursday, Feb. 27, 1919
A Greek lad, hailing from Menomonie, plays the part of a hero in France.
Thrilling incidents and stories of remarkable bravery continue to multiply since the signing of the armistice and a relaxation of the censorship over letters from “over there.” Instances of extreme valor on the part of Dunn County soldiers are not lacking.
Here Is one written to The News by Sergt. T. E, Gunning of Co. A, 113th Infantry, telling of the decoration of a Menomonie soldier for gallantry in action:
Passavant, France, Jan. 18, 1919. Editor of The News, Menomonie, Wis.
‘’Dear Sir: I would like very much to put a little piece in your paper concerning one of the most heroic men in the 113th Infantry. Sergt. Gus Billis la the man of whom I speak. Billis has lived in Menomonie for six years and he calls it his home. Billis joined the 113th infantry in Camp McClellan, Ala., and also served his country on the Mexican border with the Wisconsin National guard.
“While we were in Verdun he also made a good record for himself. He has got more machine guns to his credit than any other man in the 113th infantry. He is to be decorated by the French and also by the American government for his work. As we went over the top he jumped in front of his platoon leader and said: ‘Let me go first. They pick you officers off first.’
“He also saved the captain’s life as a German was about to kill him. Billis shot the German through the head with his Colt automatic.
“Billis had some narrow escapes but his heart has always been for his count ry and he has shown that he is not afraid to die. It will do the people in Menomonie good to know what their friend has done. Hoping this will be In The News shortly after its receipt, I am, Yours very truly, Sergt. T. E. Running, Co. A, ll3th Infantry. A. E. F.”
75 years
Wednesday, March 1, 1944
According to County Agent J. L. Wenstadt, the deadline for ordering the late blight and yellow dwarf resistant Sebago potatoes will be March 11.
Demonstrations with this new late variety will, in all probability, be well worthwhile to many farmers in Dunn County, said the county agent. He also mentioned the fact that blight has in the past and can this coming season wipe out entire fields in one night.
This can well be prevented by growing the Sebago which is much more resistant than any other variety. Farmers who gave them ordinary reasonable care in last year’s trials grew fine crops and many of these growers again ordered them this year. Mr. Wenstadt said “first come, first served.” There are only a certain number in the car, he said.
The Boyceville log pool is beginning to collect logs for veneer cutting. Jack Anacker is local agent for this purpose. Dick Wittenkamp of Madison is here to help the farmers with their selective log cutting. They have a large amount of logs already and they are being piled up by the depot.
50 years
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 1969
The Monday night meeting of the Dunn County Fish and Game Association showed the enthusiasm of conservationists on the go.
A short time ago, the club purchased a radio for District Warden Joe Pelikan’s patrol car. This gave Pelikan’s direct communication with the Dunn County Sheriff’s office, the Menomonie Police Dept. and the state network.
Monday night the club voted to purchase the same type of communications for Dunn County Conservation Warden John Holmes. The Dunn County Fish and Game have actually made two more emergency and law enforcement vehicles available to the county through these purchases.
This not only enhances conservation law enforcement but improves county emergency and law enforcement. Each and every citizen in the county will benefit from this jester of the Dunn County Fish and Game Club.
25 years
Sunday, Feb. 27, 1994
A million-dollar federal grant for University of Wisconsin-Stout is a tribute to the institution’s long-standing ability to promote technology in manufacturing, Chancellor Charles W. Sorensen said.
The grant was announced Wednesday by President Clinton, Defense Secretary Perry and Congressman Dave Obey. It provides $1.3 million in funding for UW-Stout as part of the Clinton administration’s Technology Reinvestment Project.
The money will be used to establish the Northwest Wisconsin Manufacturing Outreach Center which will reach about 2,500 small manufacturers in the northern two-thirds of the state with a systematized linkage for statewide technical assistance for industry. This is one of 50 programs nationwide to participate in the Clinton administration’s plan to link defense and commercial industries.
“This is national recognition of our expertise on technology transfer and our ability to help industry boost productivity,” Sorensen said. “Our success stories about the places we have helped continue to grow. The grant provides us an opportunity to further expand our services. It will have an extremely positive impact on the economy of the region and the state.”
Sorensen recognized Larry Schneider, who heads the Stout Technology Transfer Institute, for pursuing the funding.
“Lany and his staff have done an excellent job in making our case for this funding,*he said. “We also have a great partnership with UW-Extension.
“This is a joint partnership. This demonstrates the dynamic role a state university can play in the economic health of the state.”
15 years
Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2004
The state fire marshal was due in Menomonie Tuesday in an attempt to determine the cause of the blaze that destroyed Gutch’s Parkside restaurant Monday evening. Menomonie Fire Captain Denny Klass said that design of the building made it difficult to fight the fire.
“The building has been added onto so many times that it was difficult to get to the fire,” Klass said.
The fire was reported at 4:09 p.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived, moderate to heavy smoke was coming from the front of the building and through the plastic vents on the roof. The first hydrant the firefighters attempted to utilize — near Cut Rite Meats — broke off at the ground and was unusable.
The firefighters then used alternate water supplies at the intersection of Lake Avenue and North Broadway, Locust Avenue aud North Broadway and south of Lake Avenue on Tainter Street. Klass said that the broken hydrant had no effect on the ability of the department to fight the blaze.
Once on the scene, firefighters tried to make an interior attack on the fire, but just couldn’t get to the blaze.
At that time, the blaze seemed to be located in an attic area on the northwest side of the restaurant.
After abandoning the interior attack, the firemen went to a defensive mode, making two ventilation holes in the roof in an attempt to get at the fire from the outside,
Klass also called for the fire departments snorkel, an extra engine and mutual aid manpower from Boyceville and Colfax. Firefighters also called in a backhoe from the City of Menomonie to rip off the roof of the building. Police, water and street departments also contributed to the effort.
No injuries were reported in the blaze.
Klass estimated that about 550,0000 gallons of water were dumped on the building in an effort to quell the blaze. “That’s a lot of water,” he said.
10 years
Sunday, March 1, 2009
Interfaith Community Garden, a volunteer effort that transformed a crumbling parking lot into a flourishing flower and vegetable garden for the Dunn County Food Pantry, has been awarded a 2008 Scenic Beauty Award by Citizens for a Scenic Wisconsin.
Charles Weeth, executive director of Citizens for a Scenic Wisconsin, an organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing the scenic character of Wisconsin’s communities and country side, will be on hand on Monday, March 9, at Wakanda Elementary School, Menomonie, to present the award.
The celebration will honor volunteers and partners from all sectors of the community who contributed time, energy, supplies and resources. Interfaith Community Garden is located next to Interfaith Volunteers of Dunn County. Chris Cheevers, former IVDC executive director inspired the garden.
A Leadership Menomonie team drafted plans for the garden which led to donations from Johnson Bank and Citizens State Bank for start-up funds.
In May 2006, volunteers broke ground on the remains of the former feed store parking lot and planted the first small garden. In Spring 2007, 10 “lasagna gardens” made from layers of black dirt, compost and wood chips, were constructed over the gravelly parking lot. Since then the garden has produced boxes and boxes of organic peppers, eggplants, onions, carrots, green beans, tomatoes and bouquets of flowers for the Dunn County Food Pantry.
Last spring, volunteers added more vegetable beds as well as a four season perennial flower garden and bluebird houses. Plans for 2009 are underway for additional beds, fencing, and composting bins. Community members are invited to become involved in planting, nurturing and harvesting this year’s garden.
5 years
Sunday, March 2, 2014
Multiple crashes in the area of the notorious Knapp Hills closed the eastbound lane of Interstate 94 Friday afternoon.
Traffic was rerouted via Exit 28 to State Highways 128 and 25, with reentry at Exit 41. A relatively swift-moving snowstorm hit the Menomonie area shortly before noon.
By 2:10 p.m.,the scanner was abuzz with news of crashes in the area, most notably around mile marker 37 on 1-94.
Among the early reports to which the Menomonie Fire Department responded was one of a propane tanker with a leak.
While a few vehicles sustained serious damage, local towing services seemed to be mostly occupied pulling cars that slid off the highway into the median and ditches.
According to the State Patrol. There was also a pile up involving six cars and a semi.
A state trooper’s squad car was rear-ended, but the damage was minor, and no one was injured.
Three hours after the melee began, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that the eastbound lane of the interstate was still closed. Down to one lane, westbound traffic was still moving but very slowly.
