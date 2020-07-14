From the Files: Fire destroys Knapp landmark restaurant in 2010

The trial of the Triumph Harvester in the wheat field on Torger Hansen’s farm near the city has attracted considerable attention this week, and a good many people were attracted there to see the new machine work. Although the ground was new breaking, and consequently rough, nevertheless the triumph was master of the situation and worked to a charm. Without doubt it comes as near to a perfect harvester and self-binder as any machine now in use. We have heard several persons well posted in farm machinery who saw the machine in operation pronounce the Triumph, all points considered, the best harvester they ever saw. It is a new machine to the farmers of Dunn County, the present season being the first time they have been put on this market.

125 Years

Struck By Lightning. During the thunderstorm that passed over the town about four o’clock, Thursday morning, the residence of George Shafer on Seventh Street was struck by lightning and badly damaged. By rare good fortune none of the family were hurt. The bolt struck an oak tree standing near the corner of the front porch. From the tree it leaped to the porch and then into the front hall. The ceiling of the hall was stripped of plastering and the lath loosened in many places. The screen door, the casing of the front door and a strip of siding were blown off and hurled a distance of several feet. In the bedroom over the hall the floor was torn up, windows smashed and the railing of the balcony outside broken in pieces. Mr. Schafer’s little daughter, Miriam, was asleep in this room and though the lightning in its wild pranks broke three of the castors of the bed on which she lay, yet she was unharmed. Other rooms sustained more or less damage, but not to the extent suffered by those we have described. The large plate glass window in the parlor was smashed into a thousand pieces. Although damage done to the building was considerable, and much to be developed, there is good reason to be thankful that no member of the family received the slightest injury.