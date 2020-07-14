From the Files: Fire destroys Knapp landmark restaurant in 2010

135 Years
Saturday, July 18, 1885
The trial of the Triumph Harvester in the wheat field on Torger Hansen’s farm near the city has attracted considerable attention this week, and a good many people were attracted there to see the new machine work. Although the ground was new breaking, and consequently rough, nevertheless the triumph was master of the situation and worked to a charm. Without doubt it comes as near to a perfect harvester and self-binder as any machine now in use. We have heard several persons well posted in farm machinery who saw the machine in operation pronounce the Triumph, all points considered, the best harvester they ever saw. It is a new machine to the farmers of Dunn County, the present season being the first time they have been put on this market.
Wanted — By a member of the Anti-poking-your-nose-into-other-people’s-business-society. A person at a salary of $500 a year, with periodical increase to $1,000, to mind their own business, and let other people’s business alone. ~John Maves, Red Cedar, July 10 1885.
125 Years
Friday, July 19, 1895
Struck By Lightning. During the thunderstorm that passed over the town about four o’clock, Thursday morning, the residence of George Shafer on Seventh Street was struck by lightning and badly damaged. By rare good fortune none of the family were hurt. The bolt struck an oak tree standing near the corner of the front porch. From the tree it leaped to the porch and then into the front hall. The ceiling of the hall was stripped of plastering and the lath loosened in many places. The screen door, the casing of the front door and a strip of siding were blown off and hurled a distance of several feet. In the bedroom over the hall the floor was torn up, windows smashed and the railing of the balcony outside broken in pieces. Mr. Schafer’s little daughter, Miriam, was asleep in this room and though the lightning in its wild pranks broke three of the castors of the bed on which she lay, yet she was unharmed. Other rooms sustained more or less damage, but not to the extent suffered by those we have described. The large plate glass window in the parlor was smashed into a thousand pieces. Although damage done to the building was considerable, and much to be developed, there is good reason to be thankful that no member of the family received the slightest injury.
100 Years
Thursday, July 15, 1920
Party In Car Goes Over Depot Hill. Saturday evening two cars went over the bank at depot hill at the dangerous second turn toward the west. The Fred Quilling Chevrolet was ascending the hill and was just making the turn when Miss Florence Quilling, who was at the wheel, started to shift the gears and throw the car into low. In the process she lost control and the car started to back down the hill. It took the curb squarely at right angles and went over the edge, making a sheer drop of about 30 feet.
The rear seat was occupied by Florence’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Quilling, who almost miraculously escaped injury. The car was not greatly damaged and was run around to the roadway on its own power. The car was taken to the Auto Mart for repairs. Coming down the hill in time to see the Chevrolet disappear over the precipice was William Schneck, driving a Ford. At the turn he stopped and, the engine still running left the car with the brakes on while he went below to ascertain the condition of the other party. While he was at the bottom of the hill the engine jarred the brakes loose and the Ford started, tumbling down the steep incline and rolling over and over as it did so. The car was empty so no one was hurt but the Ford was found at the Menomonie Auto company garage, where it was taken to be quite badly damaged.
75 Years
Wednesday, July 18, 1945
The North American Exposition, gigantic railroad show, consisting of 30 cars, will appear on the Midway with their modern thrill rides and attractions during the Dunn County Fair. Members of the Fair board were fortunate in securing this gigantic railroad carnival as it normally plays in larger cities. The week before our fair, it is at Rochester, Minn., and will come to Menomonie from there by rail. The North American Exposition offers 15 modern thrill rides and 12 high-class attractions for the Midway, and has a personnel of over 400 people.
Rep. Starkey of St. Paul has won passage by the House of a bill extending for another year the authorization for construction of a highway bridge over the St. Croix River at Hudson. The bridge to link Minnesota and Wisconsin, will replace the present toll bridge owned by the city of Hudson. The bridge is to be built by the two states, but construction has been held up by the war. A similar bill extending the authorization already has passed the Senate.
50 Years
Wednesday, July 15, 1970
Annual Dunn County Junior Fair Opens Next Wednesday.
An all-star cast of Grand Ole Opry performers featuring Miss Kitty Wells headlines grandstand entertainment at this year’s Dunn County Fair.
Miss Wells will have such great acts with her as Johnny Wright, Bill Phillips and Wayne Manning and the Tennessee Mountain Boys Band.
Sunday’s afternoon program will be a county fair first — a European Moto-Cross motorcycle race. Riders are expected from six states and Canada.
Saturday’s program is devoted to tractor pulling. Three classes will compete- under 5,000 pounds, under 7,000 pounds (women only) and under 9,000 pounds. The “monsters” will go to work in the evening in two divisions — under 12,500 pounds and under 15,500 pounds.
Friday afternoon’s program should provide plenty of action when horse racing is scheduled.
Headlining Thursday’s grandstand show will be a demolition derby. The show, billed as a “rodeo on wheels” will feature 20th century gladiators battling “to the death for cash.”
The Bob Hammond Shows will return to the midway with 28 modern rides to satisfy the desires of youngsters of all ages.
A number of improvements have been made to the grounds to aid traffic movement. A new fence has also been installed along 17th street with a new gate at Fifth Avenue and 17th.
25 Years
Wednesday, July 19, 1995
The weather was not kind to the Dunn County Fair this year.
First it was so hot that the carnival rides might have been used to broil meat, then it was so stormy that the grandstands had to be emptied for safety’s sake.
“All in all, we did lose money at the fair,” said Jim Hartung, Dunn County Fair Board. Income is probably down by 30 to 35 percent. Attendance was down, because “people just weren’t there in the heat,” Hartung said.
Surprisingly, the rodeo fans who came out in the downpour Saturday night were treated to their regular show in spite of the weather.
The Red Cedar Speedway Races had to be canceled on Friday night because of severe weather. By Sunday, the weather was kinder, and the Demolition Derby was standing room only.
Casualties at the fair were limited to one rabbit and a horse from the rodeo company that had to be shot because it fell and injured itself in the mud. Two men from the rodeo were injured, one kicked by a horse, and one when a bull fell on him.
Hartung commended the exhibitors’ attempts to keep their animals cool and comfortable. Farmers and businesses brought in large barn fans to cool the animals off.
15 Years
Sunday, July 17, 2005
Boyceville resident makes sports page of the Los Angeles Times. Boyceville resident Larry Zirgibel was pictured in the June 25 edition of the L.A. Times sports section. He along with World Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Justin Gatlin were pictured walking over to the automatic sensor machine which is used on the starting blocks at the Track & Field National Championships. Gatlin had been just disqualified by the machine. Larry became the first starter ever selected from Wisconsin to officiate this elite championship. The event was held at the Home Depot Center in Carson California and carried live on ESPN the last two days of the competition.
The Fr. Blecha Golfing for Kids event was a success last Saturday at the Menomonie Golf and Country Club. The event raised $5,100 toward new desks for the students in Grades 3 and 4 at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Menomonie.
10 Years
Sunday, July 18, 2010
Fire destroys Knapp House. Early Wednesday morning, Knapp Village Clerk Verna McClelland was awakened by sirens as one of Menomonie Fire trucks passed her home on State Highway 12. “I knew it was something,” she said. “I turned my scanner on.” When she heard the address, she says she knew they were heading for the Knapp House, a restaurant that’s been a village landmark since it got its start as the Trail Inn back in the 1940s.
Menomonie Fire and Rescue crews arrived on the scene to find smoke pouring from the building and fire visible through the roof. The water tankers were quickly depleted, and firefighters resorted to pumping water out of Knapp Pond across the highway from the burning restaurant. Menomonie Fire chief Jack Baus said the fire appeared to have started in the attic in the middle of the building and spread quickly through the 7,800-square-foot structure. McClelland said the community is sharing the pain of the loss of the restaurant. “It was always known for quality food,” she said. “If people asked where you came from and you’d say Knapp, they’d say “Oh, yes! The Knapp House. I’ve been there.”
5 Years
Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Police Beat:
At about 2 p.m. on July 4, an anonymous caller reported that a panting dog was inside a vehicle and the windows weren’t rolled down. When officers arrived, the Weather Channel reported that the temperature was 83 degrees in Menomonie. The vehicle wasn’t running and the windows were rolled down about four inches. The dog began barking and was obviously hot, but didn’t appear to be in any distress. About 30 minutes after the initial report, the woman returned to her vehicle. She said she was watching the dog for her neighbor and the air conditioning had stopped working, so she rolled the windows down when she went inside Wal-Mart. She claimed that she had left the vehicle running, but there were no keys in the ignition. The woman was given a city ordinance for mistreatment of animals.
Super glue was found in the doorknob at Johnson Financial Services in the 1200 block of North Broadway in Menomonie. The glue was placed there between July 2 and July 3, and the owner wasn’t able to open the door on the morning of July 3. The empty bottle of sticky stuff was found on the ground. The damage to the doorknob and lock is estimated at $40.
