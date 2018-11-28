135 years
Saturday, Dec. 1, 1883
The ice is very good on the pond and the merry skaters have turned themselves loose to enjoy it. On Thanksgiving Day there was a lively throng on the ice, old and young, grave and gay participating in the sport.
No cows are allowed to run the streets the rest of the winter. Shut them up or the poundmaster will do it for you.
Horse thieves are plying their nefarious vocation at Spencer and other points north eastward, and are supposed to be working their way in the direction of Eau Claire and Dunn counties. Should this be the fact, it behooves farmers and others to take precautionary measure to secure their stock by keeping their stables locked.
A horse was stolen from the barn of Jas. O’Neill recently, and the thief is supposed to have come through this county. The animal is described bay color with black main and tail, weighing about 1,200 pounds. The police are on the lookout for the horse, for the recovery of which $50 is offered.
125 years
Friday, Dec. 1, 1893
Viewed from a social standpoint, the past week has been a lively one in Menomonie, especially among the younger people.
Miss Vallie Knapp entertained a party of ladies at luncheon Tuesday afternoon. Monday evening, at the home of L S. Tainter, Miss Bertha Crouch pleasantly entertained a party of young people, Miss Jessie McGrath of Eau Claire being the guest of honor. A hat trimming contest by the young men and a necktie competition by the ladies furnished novel and amusing entertainment. Robert Patterson secured first place for the best trimmed bonnet and Miss Lon Jackson for the best necktie. Refreshments were served.
About fifty friends of Mr. and Mrs Chris Kruse assembled at their home last Monday evening and agreeably surprised them. The evening was pleasantly spent in social games and dancing.
An exceedingly enjoyable reception and ball was given at the New Opera House Wednesday evening by a coterie of young society ladies, which distinguishes them as adepts in the art of entertaining.
100 years
Thursday, Nov. 28, 1918
Raymond Hosford, the first of Menomonie’s wounded soldiers to return from France, arrived in the city Tuesday night on a 48-hour leave from Fort Snelling and will be a guest of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alex Hosford, until early tomorrow morning.
Raymond went through all the hard fighting experienced by the boys of old Co. H until June 9, when he sustained 14 different wounds at one time by the bursting of a shrapnel shell while he was in action. Previous to this he had seen 73 days of continuous active service in the trenches and had been in several battles.
When he was able to be moved from a base hospital in France he was sent to America, arriving about a month ago at Staten Island, New York. From there he was sent to a hospital at Fort Des Moines, Ia., where he remained one week, and a few days ago was transferred to Fort Snelling. He will spend Thanksgiving day with his family on a trip to Downing.
75 years
Wednesday, Dec. 1, 1943
Main discussion during the weekly council meeting Tuesday evening centered around the proposal of the aldermen to have gasoline pumps of three filling stations on Crescent Street set back. The pumps stand on the public highway, it was said.
The matter was Introduced by Alderman Otto Holzhueter, who exhibited a map which was prepared by S. P. Hall, civil engineer of Eau Claire. This map showed that the pumps of the Philips and Farmers Union stations and the north pump of the Golden Rule station are situated in such a position as to be in the street, and off the private property. The aldermen pointed out that because of this condition there is a traffic problem in each case, and that pedestrians are also in danger. The council decided that the owners of the three stations in question will first be contacted and be requested to move the pumps. It was stated that if the pumps are not then moved, action by the city to have them moved will be taken.
50 years
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 1968
The Wisconsin Telephone Company will spend almost $900,000 on two construction projects m Menomonie.
Local manager Richard Haanen said work is scheduled to begin this month on a $206,000 addition to the local central office.
The project will provide an additional 2,800 square feet of floor space on the east side of the building at 720 Third St.
Haanen said the project is scheduled for completion next May. At that time, almost $50,000 will be spent installing new switching equipment.
Another major undertaking—valued at $665,000—got underway recently in the rural areas.
During the next three years, the telephone company will install aerial and buried cable to make way for eventual service improvements. The new cable will provide the necessary circuits to replace eight party service with one, two and four-party service in 1971.
This improvement program, which is subject to approval by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, would affect more than 1,000 customers.
25 years
Sunday, Nov. 28, 1993
A lot of highway workers missed their turkey dinners and a day of deer hunting, as a Thanksgiving storm dumped five and a half inches of snow on Dunn County. Another inch fell on Friday. The area received flurries Saturday morning.
About 90 percent of the county road crews were still out plowing at 3:30 p.m. Friday, after cutting their vacation short when they were called to come in at 4:20 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.
“These men are operating on very little sleep,” said Myron Siler, Dunn County Highway Department foreman.
Menomonie street crews put in about 20 hours, and were home sleeping Friday morning, according to Ron Koenig, city water department employee, who was pinch hitting by answering phones at 10 a.m.
“Everybody they could get went out,” Koenig said. “I’m guessing sometime tonight they will be back again. They will probably have to go through again widening and winging.”
County crews were called out early Thursday because of reported scattered slippery spots, Siler said.
“At 5 a.m., we didn’t have enough snow to track a mouse,” Siler said. “Then it was snowing so heavy we couldn’t keep up with the storm.”
15 years
Sunday, Nov. 30, 2003
Before it even had a chance to open, the state’s first prison for geriatric inmates could instead become the state’s first prison dedicated to inmate drug and alcohol treatment.
The state Building Commission was scheduled to consider spending $1.4 million to convert the newly remodeled, but never occupied, Highview Correctional Institution in Chippewa Falls into a prison treatment center. Highview was set to open as a 300-bed medium-security prison for geriatric inmates in January 2004. The new plan, proposed in Gov. Jim Doyle’s 2003-2005 state budget and approved by the Legislature, would expand capacity to 450 beds and delay the opening until April 2004.
While the change would increase remodeling costs, the increased capacity and delayed opening are expected to save $12 million through mid-2005, the state Department of Corrections estimates. The treatment prison also would cost about $3.7 million less per year to operate, Corrections estimates.
About 70 percent of Wisconsin prison inmates are addicted to drugs or alcohol, which contribute to criminal behavior, said Dan Leistikow, a spokesman for Doyle. “If we want to decrease the cost of corrections and increase public safety, the governor believes alcohol and drug treatment has to play a role,” Leistikow said.
10 years
Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2008
Buyer beware when buying Obama inauguration tickets. A record number of Americans want to be a part of history and attend the inauguration of President-elect Barack Obama, but only 250,000 tickets are up for grabs.
While many websites are claiming to sell tickets online, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is advising the public that purchasing scalped tickets could leave you out in the cold with empty pockets on Inauguration Day.
So how does someone get a ticket to the most popular event of 2009? The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies is responsible for divvying out tickets to Congressional representatives. It is then up to the Congressmen and women to hand out the tickets — which are free — to constituents the day before the inauguration.
The fact that tickets haven’t even been distributed to the members of Congress yet hasn’t stopped online scalpers from trying to rake in cash from patriotic Americans.
Because of the overwhelming requests for tickets, some members of Congress are planning to distribute tickets via a lottery system.
5 years
Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2013
Special Olympics Wisconsin selected Charlie Gainey of Menomonie as one of 62 athletes to represent Team Wisconsin at the 2014 Special Olympics USA Games in Princeton, NJ., June 14-21, 2014.
Gainey, who has been involved with SOWI for 11 years, participates in aquatics, basketball, bowling and softball. In 2013, Gainey received national recognition for escorting Miss Minnesota to his high school prom where he was crowned Prom King. When not training for Special Olympics, Gainey works at Goodwill in Menomonie.
“Special Olympics has made me a better person and athlete,” said Gainey. “It’s not about winning or losing—it’s about the support I receive from my coaches, teammates and family.”
This will be Gainey’s first trip to the USA Games. He will compete in aquatics and will be one of 86 delegates representing Team Wisconsin at the 2014 USA Games in New Jersey.
SOWI will host an official training camp for Team Wisconsin athletes May 17 and 18, 2014, at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. The 2014 USA Games will showcase the abilities of athletes with intellectual disabilities, promote the ideals of acceptance and inclusion through sport, and celebrate the transformative power of Special Olympics. A total of 3,500 athletes, 1,000 coaches and delegates, 10,000 volunteers and 70,000 spectators will attend.
