135 years
Saturday, June 7, 1884
John Black, a twenty-year-old son of Capt. Black of the town of Menomonie, narrowly escaped a horrible death last Saturday morning form an enraged bull.
As he went up to the animal in the lot, the brute turned upon him and with an angry toss of the head struck him in the chest without however producing any injury except a severe bruise.
This seemed to enrage the bull, and catching the young man on his horns he threw him into the air.
Mr. Black landed on the animal’s back, and sliding to the ground, got behind a convenient tree.
Capt. Black then came to his son’s rescue and drove the bull away. It was then discovered that the young man appeared to be seriously injured.
The upper portion of his body was greatly paralyzed and he was able to help himself but little.
He has since been slowly gaining, however and will probably be around again soon.
It was truly a narrow escape.
125 years
Friday, June 8, 1894
S. Running of North Menomonie has thirty acres of strawberries, the gathering of which will begin next week. Last year he shipped, mostly to Duluth and Superior markets, 35,000 Quarts, which averaged him 6½ cents per quart.
The school in the Larson district, Miss Lillie Kidd teacher, and a school from the town of Auburn, Chippewa County, joined together in a celebration decoration day.
The school formed into lines and marched to the church near the cemetery in the eastern part of the town. The school children were dressed in red, white and blue costumes.
After the arrival at church, which was festooned with flowers and the walls covered with sentiments suitable to the day, such as “In commemoration of our fallen heroes” and “Be true as they were true,” etc, there was speaking by the teacher, Mr. Anderson, and the pupils of both schools interspersed with national airs.
After these exercises were completed they returned to the cemetery and decorated the graves therein.
100 years
Thursday, June 5, 1919
Sergt. Gus Billis, who won fame overseas as “the machine gun hound,” having captured twenty-seven machine guns and figured in other exploits that won him recognition, arrived home Friday morning.
In the window of the Olympia restaurant is displayed his citation awarding him the Distinguished Service Cross.
Billis also won the Croix de Guerre. He arrived in time to march in the Memorial Day parade and was pointed out along the line as one of the attractions.
Mrs. Ed. Wahl is in receipt of a letter from her son, Oscar, who is with the army of occupation in Germany, in which he states that the Red Cross has delivered to him his Christmas box which has been on the way over five months, reaching him in the middle of April.
Henry G. Johnson went to Chicago Sunday to attend the convention of piano manufacturers and dealers which is being held in that city this week. An exhibit is being made by the Holland Piano Manufacturing company at the Stratford hotel, whis is convention headquarters. Paul E. Gregg has charge of the exhibit during the week.
75 years
Wednesday, June 7, 1944
Harland Scheel, Tramway, saved life of Beverly Jensen from a river.
Beverley Jensen, 10, daughter of Mrs. Willard Jensen, Los Angeles, was rescued from drowning in the Red Cedar River, below Riverside park, south of the trestle bridge about 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, May 30 by Harland Scheel, 18, of near Tramway.
Beverley and her mother were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Seger, Westside, who are parents of Mrs. Jensen.
Beverley and some other children went in wading in the river and she walked out too far and dropped into a 30 foot-deep hole.
After she had gone down the first time under the water, cries for help went up and Mrs. Myron Sweeney, who was fishing on the other side of the trestle bridge spread the call for help and Scheel came running from Riverside Park where he was attending a picnic.
He dove into the water and pulled the child to safety after she had gone under three or four times.
Firemen were also called and arrived on the scene shortly after young Scheel had rescued the girl.
50 years
Wednesday June 4, 1969
Area viewers of NBC’s popular “Tonight Show” may be in for a pleasant surprise when they watch the antics of Johnny Carson some night during the week of June 8-14.
There is a remote chance that John M. Russell, a Menomonie photographer, will make an appearance on the late night show.
Some weeks ago Russell contacted the show’s producer, Rudy Tellez, and gave him a couple of suggestions for program segments involving a professional photographer and possible display of a selection of the top photographs in the nation.
Tellez liked the idea and asked Russell to contact Bob Garland, one of the shows talent coordinators, as soon as the Menomonie photographer arrived in New York.
Russell will appear on the speaker’s platform of the national convention of the Professional Photographers of America on Monday, June 9.
“I doubt very much that I will be asked to appear on the Tonight Show,” Russell stated Tuesday.
Word has come from the public relations firm that the Tonight Show will have a segment devoted to a feature on professional photography.
“Even though I probably will not appear on the program I’m pleased with the fact that my idea was accepted,” Russell continued. “It just goes to show you that no matter where you live, if you have a good idea and know how to communicate it to the right people at the right time, you can move mountains.”
25 years
Sunday, June 5, 1994
A bald eagle found near upper Tainter Lake last year has come back to life—sort of.
The eagle, stuffed with wings spread wide has become the newest addition to the exhibits at the Red Cedar Trail depot and interpretive center on state Highway 29.
Department of Natural Resources naturalist Karen Shepard said the adult female probably died from lead poisoning early last year.
Tom Hanson of Downing found the bird at Tainter Lake on Jan. 31, 1993. Friends of the Red Cedar provided the money to have the eagle stuffed.
Guy Peters of Cadott did the mount. Shepard and Friends board member Myron White and Joann Carlin placed the eagle on its perch above a display case at the depot center Tuesday.
“This isn’t from the Red Cedar Trail, “ Shepard said, admiring the stuff, “ but there are bald eagles on the trail, so it’s a chance for people to see one up close.”
The bald eagle joins an osprey, a black bear and an otter in the growing menagerie of stuffed animals at the interpretive center.
15 years
Sunday, June 6, 2004
It doesn’t look like the City of Menomonie will be acquiring a new parking lot.
City administrator Lowell Prange announced Monday night that the Menomonie Farmers Union Cooperative has reportedly received an offer to purchase the former Cenex feed mill site.
The offer effectively scotches plans for the city to acquire the property and lease it for 20 years to UW-Stout for use as a parking lot.
The lot would have served the university’s North Campus housing complex which is currently under construction as well as existing dormitory facilities.
Prange told the Menomonie City Council that according to Cenex general manager, John Swift, the investment group that has made the offer wishes to close on the purchase by Aug. 1.
10 years
Sunday, June 7, 2009
On Friday June 12 West Wisconsin Land Trust will dedicate the Red Cedar Cut-off Nature Preserve to the memory of Jim Forster, who served as county conservationist in Dunn County for 34 years.
The dedication ceremony will be held at the Cut-off, which is located at the end of 670th Street near the Twin Springs Resort Campground. The event will include a guided tour of the Nature Preserve.
In 1974, Forster became the first county conservationist in Dunn County and directed the Land Conservation Department for more than three decades.
Through the years, he helped protect, preserve and enhance the natural resources of Dunn County. The protection and preservation of the Red Cedar Cut-off property was one of Forster’s passions.
In 2007, West Wisconsin Land Trust purchased the Red Cedar Cut-off, a 150-acre property located on Upper Lake Menomin containing forests, wetlands, sloughs, backwater channels and nearly four miles of shoreline.
The property is now managed as a nature preserve that is open to the public for hunting, fishing, trapping, hiking, skiing and birding.
“Jim worked behind the scenes to rally the conservation clubs and groups’ support for the acquisition and protection of this property, “said West Wisconsin Land Trust Executive Director Richard Gauger. “Without Jim’s assistance, our efforts would not have been successful.”
5 years
Sunday, June 8, 2014
Ospreys have been making Menomonie towers home recently.
One osprey nest was built atop the radio communications tower south of the Dunn County Rec Park and another nest has been repeatedly built on a cell tower overlooking the Red Cedar River near the city’s street department shop.
“With the amount of water resources we have around here, this is a good area for ospreys” said Jess Carstens, Wildlife Biologist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Dunn County Emergency Management Coordinator Bruce Brantner said the bird has been nesting on the tower near the Rec Park for the last 2-3 years, but this nest is new since last fall. The previous nest was removed after the incubation period last year so some power work could be done. “It’s not an endangered species “ Brantner said, adding, “It’s not harming anything. We leave it until they go through their incubation period and raise their young.”
While there is radiation coming off of the tower—used for public safety communication, cellular and wireless service carriers — it is unclear whether it poses any health risks for the birds.
