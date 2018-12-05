135 years
Saturday, Dec. 9, 1883
Rev. Henry Ketcham of Menomonie and Rev. Knutson of Eau Claire were guests at the Rob Roy House on Tuesday, on their way to Barron County for an extended trip to the lumber camps of The K. S & Co. Company to preach the gospel to the hardy but honest woodsmen of our state, the result which may bring fruit in after years. This will no doubt be a novel and highly interesting trip to the reverend gentlemen, more especially to Mr. Ketcham, as this is his first experience. We understand Mr. Knutson gave all his time to this work last winter. They intend to hold services at the Rob Roy House on their way back to Menomonie on Tuesday evening, Dec. 4 at 6 o’clock.
Major George and Dr. Gould borrowed some skates last Monday and betook themselves to the pond to show the youngsters how to skate. But it made the little shavers tired to witness their frantic efforts to keep from spreading themselves all over the ice, and proved the exception to the rule that all the wicked stand on slippery places.
125 years
Friday, Dec. 8, 1893
O. B. Olson, a young man about 22 years old, died Thanksgiving Day from a throat disease with which he had been suffering about a year. The deceased was not a member of any secret order, nor was he a possessor of wealth. He did not even have wealthy relatives to fall back upon yet he was well cared for. He consulted the best St. Paul and Minneapolis doctors, making his home at A. Anderson’s where he died. The funeral train consisted of 24 sleighs, and the sermon was conducted by Rev. J. Wange of Sand Creek.
The funeral of Miss Pauline Wilson, second daughter of M. H. Wilson, of Rice Lake, was held at the residence of F. J. McLean in this city Tuesday afternoon. Rgv. J. W. White officiating and the remains were laid at rest in the Evergreen cemetery beside her mother who died several years ago. The circumstances surrounding this case are very sad. The deceased was but 19 years of age and.just budding into splendid womanhood. She had fitted herself for the business of teaching, full of ambition and longing to be of some use in the world the future whose paths she was so eager to tread spread out enticingly before her. Then sickness came which, terminating in peritonitis, caused death on the fourth day. Wm. Wilson, and Mrs. J. H. Stout of this city and Mrs. G. W. LaPointe of Wilson, Uncle and aunts of the dead girl, went to Rice Lake last Saturday and accompanied the body to this city, the funeral being held as above stated. The deceased was born near Rusk and many friends there and in this city will cherish her memory with an abiding affection.
100 years
Thursday, Dec. 5, 1918
Emil R. Schleusner, whose home was in the town of Elk Mound on mail route No. 2 from Menomonie, died of pneumonia in France in the latter part of September, according to a telegram received from the War Department on Nov. 23 by his father, Frank Schleusner. The department apologized for the lateness of the report. A singular circumstance is the fact that a letter received by the family from Emil, written Oct. 6, stated that he was then “O. K.”
Whether the mistake is in the date of the soldier’s death or in the identity of the victim is not known. The family, however, clings to no great hope. Emil left Menomonie with a large contingent of drafted men on July 23 for Camp Grant, Ill. Two brothers are also serving in France. One, Otto, left at the same time as Emil, on July 23. Walter entrained May 3. Two other brothers, Albert and Frank, and a sister, Mathilda, are at home. Emil was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Schleusner, both of whom are living.
Emil and Otto owned a farm near Ridgeland at the time they were called to the colors.
75 years
Wednesday, Dec. 8, 1943
To get 160 pints of blood from Dunn County donors to its place of processing before it was too late, the night eastbound passenger train over the Omaha railroad was stopped Tuesday for ten or more minutes at Menomonie Junction while this precious fluid, taken by the St. Paul Red Cross mobile unit during the day from men and women who came to the basement of The Memorial, was transferred from small portable refrigerators to two large refrigerated containers that had been shipped by express from St. Paul on that train.
It was vital that this perishable blood reach the Abbott Laboratories, North Chicago, the following morning, otherwise it would be useless. Through E. P. Baecker. St. Paul, general agent of Railway Express Agency Inc., arrangements were made with the Omaha railroad officials to hold the train that arrives at 9:39 pm. at the Junction to permit the transfer of his much-needed blood without delay so that it could be processed into plaisina in time, according to R W. Taufman, local express ‘agent.
50 years
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 1968
The American Association for State and Local History has this year voted an Award of Merit to the Mabel Tainter Memorial Preservation association. Mrs. William J. Micheels is association president.
Awards committee chairman Alexander J. Wall Jr., president of Old Sturbridge Village in Massachusetts, announced that the award was conferred for “preservation and restoration of the Mabel Tainter Memorial building, an outstanding example of architectural and theatrical heritage.”
25 years
Sunday, Dec. 5, 1993
Bob Willow Motors no longer exists in name, but Bob Willow does — and he wants the people of Menomonie to know he is not going anywhere.
People keep asking us where we are moving,” Willow said Thursday, the day after he sold his dealership. “We are not going anywhere. We plan to stay in Menomonie. “
Menomonie Chrysler Center, Inc. will be the new name of the dealership, now owned by Bob Fravetto, formerly of Joliet, Ill., and third generation Twin Cities dealer Mike Grossman. Grossman will act as a silent partner.
The deal, which has been common knowledge around town for weeks, was official Wednesday, Dec. 1. That is when Chrysler gave its okay to the new owners.
Favretto said customers will notice a larger inventory.
“I am going to pack this place with new and used cars,” Favretto said. “I don’t want anyone to have to go somewhere else to buy what they want.”
Favretto said he will be much like the former owner in that he will work right at the dealership and will be available to customers.
“We want the town’s business and we will do whatever we can to get it,” Favretto said.
15 years
Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2003
A total of nine football players from Menomonie and Elk Mound were named to the all-district football team released recently, chosen by coaches.
Elk Mound was the Dunn-St. Croix Conference champ and Menomonie took the Big Rivers Conference title. Both teams were undefeated prior to post-season play.
Elk Mound lost to Spring Valley in the Level 2 playoff and Menomonie lost to Germantown in the Division 2 championship game.
Elk Mound’s Jeff Ausman was picked for his play on the offensive line. Jared Suckow was chosen at his inside linebacker position. And Brandon Powell made the team from his defensive back spot.
For Menomonie, Nate Wayne and Andy LaVoy both gained attention for their play on the offensive line. Cory Giertz was named for his powerful running at running back. Mike Gust was named for his play at outside linebacker. Andy Miller was chosen at inside linebacker. And Dan Swanson was chosen I at his defensive back position. Additionally, Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda was named head coach of the year. Elk Mound assistant coach Mark Traun was named assistant coach of the year.
10 years
Sunday, Dec. 9, 2008
Racing professionals and trail-riding snowmobilers will converge on Lake Menomin on Saturday, Jan. 31, for high-speed racing on the ice.
The Menomonie City Council on Monday night gave approval to National Straightline Snowmobile Racing to host the one-day event. It will take two days to prepare the racing surface for the event, which includes two parallel 1,000-foot speed run tracks that use professional timing systems. One of the tracks will be for professionals and the second for trail riders, four-wheel drivers and vintage sled riders who want to see what their machines are capable of. Only one race goes on at a time, with no side-by-side racing.
Ron Bray, NSSR race director, said snowmobiles can reach speeds of 171 miles per hour, adding that 200 snowmobiles and riders are expected, along with 200 to 300 spectators.
He reported that most events are held in Minnesota, but members who come from all over the Midwest requested that an event be held in Wisconsin.
“We looked around Wisconsin,” Bray told the council. “Menomonie seems to be the best place to do that.”
5 years
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013
Charles W. Sorensen, the sixth and longest serving chancellor in the history of University of Wisconsin Stout, announced that he is retiring, effective Aug. 15, 2014.
“I consider it a privilege to have served as chancellor of UW Stout for 26 years” Sorensen said in a statement sent to students, faculty and staff. “I have worked with talented, bright and dedicated students and employees. Together we have introduced and implemented some very substantial changes that have strengthened this institution and added value to the degrees our students earn.”
The UW System Board of Regents will launch a national search to identify Sorensen’s successor, with plans to name the new chancellor by Aug. 15. That process begins with the appointment of a broadly representative campus search and screen committee.
“Change is always difficult, and I recognize this “ Sorensen said in his message to campus. “I will work closely with campus leaders and the UW System to set the stage for a successful search for the seventh chancellor of UW-Stout. This is an excellent university and should attract outstanding candidates.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.