From the Files: Individual attempts in 1895 to change post office name from Menomonie to Menomonee

Some meddlesome crank in the post office department has issued an order changing the name of this post office from Menomonie to Menomonee. What earthly reason there is for making this change we cannot see the name has been written Menomonie ever since the old township was organized and it is retained as the corporate name of the city. For many years the post office department persisted in spelling it Menomonee until about six years ago Mr. J.R. Mathews, when he was postmaster succeeded in persuading the department to change it so as to conform to the legal name of the city, and the names have been identical ever since until this new order was issued reviving the old orthography. This order should be countermanded at once and the name of Menomonie retained for the post office and thus conform to the corporate name of the city.