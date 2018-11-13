135 years
Saturday, Nov. 17, 1883
A high wind amounting almost to a gale prevailed last Saturday night and Sunday morning, to the great detriment of unfinished buildings and all loosely built structures.
The greatest damage done that has come to our notice was to the new Catholic house of worship. The spire is completed, but the balance of the building has only the outside sheathing on. The wind blew from the west, striking the structure broadside and racking it badly, leaving it fully two feet out of plumb.
Immense cables attached to windlasses have been fastened to the building in different places aad workmen are engaged in reducing it to its normal condition. It is thought no permanent damage will result to the structure, although to an ordinary observer it was a sick-looking building before repairs had been done on it.
The gale, which visited this region extended eastward into Michigan, occasioning the loss of many lives and doing great damage to shipping on the lakes. It was our first introduction to winter weather this season, and as a sample, has every evidence of the genuine arctic article.
125 years
Friday, Nov. 17, 1893
Petitions for a ferry across the Chippewa River at Fairplay were presented to the board by Supervisor Oleson of the Town of Peru. There is a reasonable prospect that a ferry will be established either at that point or at Meridean by the present board.
The entertainment at the New Opera House, Thursday, Nov. 23, will be given under the auspices of Grace Church Guild. The program will consist of a supper from six to eight o’clock. Displayed will be a World’s Fair Loan Collection, with the addition of the famous “Red Bat” from the old Mormon Temple at Nauvoo, Ill., and a doll’s carnival with three prizes for the most original, the prettiest and ugliest. The children exhibiting dolls will receive tickets of admission to the hall upon applying to Mrs. Simonds at Grace Church rectory. General admission to the ball is 10 cents. Supper is 25 cents.
Dunn County contributed its full share to the success of the World’s Fair. The records of Menomonie station show that about 600 people journeyed to that Mecca of the faithful over the Omaha line alone. An average expenditure of $50 each, which we consider moderate, foots up to a total of $30,000.
100 years
Thursday, Nov. 14, 1918
According to the opinion of local doctors, the “flu” situation is easing up in Menomonie. Indications are that the high mark was passed about three days ago. This is the conclusion by Dr. I. F. Thompson of Eau Claire, state health officer for this district, who visited the city Tuesday.
Dr. Thompson believes there has been much more influenza here than the public realizes and that the city has simply been fortunate inasmuch as most of the cases have been mild. The situation still calls for the exercise of care, he said.
Several of the doctors report having had new cases in the last few days but say there is a net gain over the malady. At the emergency hospital last night it was stated that there were nine patients then under treatment. During the week four Stout girls, one S.A.T.C. boy and one other patient had been discharged and two more were expected to be discharged today. A week ago today there were 12 patients in the hospital, making a decrease of five.
75 years
Wednesday, Nov. 17, 1943
Mr. and Mrs. William Ninas have received word from the War Department that the whereabouts of their son, Pfc. Valjean Ninas, who has been an Italian war prisoner since Feb. 14 last, is unknown since the surrender of Italy.
The War Department believes that a large number of prisoners has probably been transferred to Germany or that some liberated by the Italians are with our forces or that some are at liberty in Italy under German control. Since their son has been a prisoner Mr. and Mrs. Ninas have received five or six letters, the last one dated Aug. 4. He has not received any mail since December.
Can you spare some time to sit down and write Christmas greetings and letters to some men and women in service? C. M.Peddycoart, Golden Rule, has a lengthy list of names of men and women and their addresses, and many citizens have already gone to his store and taken a list of 10 addresses each of service men and women they will write to. More are asked to join in this plan. Just drop in at the Golden Rule and you will be given a list of 10 names of service people who you can write to. It is urged that along with the Christmas greeting you send, you also write a few lines.
Every returning veteran stresses the importance of mail. Keep the mail going to the boys, especially in the holiday season.
50 years
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 1968
“Basketball at Menomonie High School has been like going through a drought,” said Coach Pat Helixson, previewing the upcoming Indian season, at the Menomonie Athletic Club meeting. However, he added, it is beginning to cloud up and it might rain soon. That, he says, is because he has four sophomores listed on the 15 player varsity roster this season. With a week of practice under their belts, Coach Helixson stated the sophomores are almost equal to the seniors in skills.
Although he had 50 prospects report for practice 10 days ago, Helixson said some are very inexperienced. There is only one letterman on the team and the rest had junior varsity, sophomore or freshman experience last season. Lack of height will be a problem this season for the Indians, Helixson indicated.
He named a probable starting lineup of John Debee, Joel Merritt and Al Stouff, all five-foot, 11-inch seniors, Bill Ruehl, a five-foot, 11-inch junior, and Gary Szymanski, a five-foot, 11-inch junior. Because of our size, he added, we will have to make changes in our offensive and defensive play.
25 years
Sunday, Nov. 14, 1993
Sixth-graders at River Heights Elementary School had the chance to ask two very different veterans Thursday about their very different military experiences.
Pang Vang of Menomonie, whose son Teng is in the class, told the students he was drafted into American Auto Defenses Community Army in 1968 when he was 12 years old. Then he joined the U.S. Secret CIA Special Guerilla Unit in 1973.
Vang, who relied on an interpreter for some of his speech, said the government gave him no choice but to fight for the U.S. during the Vietnam War. He lost his father and four of his eight brothers in the war before 1974. In 1975, he took the rest of his family through a 20-day journey in the jungle and escaped to Thailand.
Vang said living in America is great but he would like to keep some Hmong traditions. He said he likes the closeness of Hmong families. Big families in Laos, not material possessions, mean the family is rich, Vang said.
Susan Tennyson of Menomonie told the students about her experiences in the Marines 18 years ago.
Tennyson said she went into the military to pay for college. Tennyson told the students to honor veterans all year, not just on Veterans Day. “When you look at the American flag, think about those people who have given their lives for this country—not just today, but every day.”
15 years
Sunday, Nov. 16, 2003
Saturday night’s Level 4 playoff game in Wisconsin Rapids felt like a heavyweight boxing championship.
Menomonie had won the previous three quarters, but the Pirates showed tremendous resiliency.
Down 22-13, entering the final frame, Bay Port forced MHS to punt twice and turn the ball over once on downs. After Menomonie punted early in the quarter, Bay Port drove 82 yards in 10 plays as Cody Rysewyk caught a Jake Krawze pass on a crossing route and ran in for a 15-yard score with 10:18 to go. The extra point pulled Bay Port to within two.
Bay Port’s tenacious defense that, until Saturday, hadn’t allowed a point in seven games, thwarted Menomonie drives twice and gave the ball back to the offense. On its first opportunity, Krawze was picked off by Menomonie’s Jordan Coming with about five minutes left on the clock. Menomonie, however, was forced to punt, giving the ball back with 2:42 to go at the Pirates’ 20.
Again, it was Menomonie’s defense that stepped up, pressuring Krawze.
Krawze completed three of five passes on the drive that died on the MHS 43 on a fourth-and 11 pass that fell incomplete. Menomonie took over with :53 left and ran out the clock to preserve the win.
“Our kids really picked it up when the playoffs came, really peaked,” LaBuda said. “This isn’t a team with a bunch of all-state players on it. It’s not a team with a bunch of stars on it. It’s a bunch of kids who really believe in each other and really play well together.”
10 years
Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2008
Considering their excitement, an observer might have concluded that the Boyceville village board, collectively, had won the lottery.
But closer perusal revealed their ecstasy could be traced to an entirely different prize they have awaited for some five to eight years — new flood plain zoning maps that were displayed Monday evening at the monthly board session.
The maps, which have been approved by the state Department of Natural Resources and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will become official after a 90-day review period.
Menomonie’s Cedar Corporation was the firm that assisted the village in securing the new maps.
When the new maps are compared with the old maps, Erik Evenson of Cedar Corporation said, “a lot of houses were taken out of the flood plain.” He noted, too, that the maps approved by state and federal agencies “are not too much different from what we (Cedar) proposed initially.”
Questioned, Evenson said the maps can be amended during the review period — but it won’t be easy.
“It will take a survey to remove property from the new maps”’ Evenson commented.
The maps are displayed in the village hall and Cindy Swanepoel, clerk/treasurer, said village residents are welcome to examine the maps during regular office hours.
5 years
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013
Tlne Transfer Station and Recycling Center may be thought of primarily as a place to bring recyclables and trash. However, being adjacent to wetlands, the Transfer Station is also a refuge for wildlife.
To assist in preserving a habitat for such creatures, Dunn County Solid Waste recently commissioned bluebird houses be built and elected at the Transfer Station site.
For this project, Dunn County Solid Waste consulted Ryan Haffele of the Department of Natural Resources, who surveyed the Transfer Station’s wetlands and determined the best placement of the houses.
The bluebird houses were built by Roy Larabee, a site attendant, from salvaged materials found at the Transfer Station. He then recycled the materials into homes for the birds. Roy’s wife, Alice, painted and decorated the houses. Larabee’s bluebird houses can be found at the public drop-off area of the Transfer Station. The houses are affixed to different exit signs just on the edge of the pavement , where the grassy area begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.