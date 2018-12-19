135 years
Saturday, Dec. 22, 1883
The skating rink in this city will be opened to the public Saturday evening. It is located near the margin of the pond in the rear of Capt. Tainter’s grounds and its dimensions are 160 by 300 feet, surrounded by a board fence seven feet high. Within the enclosure will be a building 16 by 40 feet, to be used for a waiting and dressing rooms, separate apartments being provided for ladies and gentlemen.
The frightful ravages of diphtheria in Eau Claire are attracting much attention, especially from the fact that the disease seems to be spreading into the adjacent country. Cases are reported in Elk Mound and Spring Brook in this county, while on the Chippewa Bottoms mortality is said to be greatest, four and five out of a single family sometimes being taken.
Diphtheria is one of the most contagious and deadly in the list of diseases and great care should be taken in its treatment whenever it appears.
125 years
Friday, Dec. 22, 1893
In the morning at the break of day, the barn of Carl Anderson was discovered on fire. The horses and cattle were all saved except one cow, a calf and chickens. The barn contained many tons of hay. How the fire started is not known. The property was insured by the Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Co.
E. Yahrmark, of Knapp has broken the record. Last week he sold to J.B. Chickering four May pigs that tipped the scales at 1160 pounds—290 pounds each.
Dr. Howison has added a new chair to his dental outfit and has secured the service of Dr. DeMille, late of St.Paul, who will begin work, Dec. 26.
The Post Office will be open on Christmas day from 8 to 9 and 11 to 12 a.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.
100 years
Thursday, Dec. 19, 1918
Northwestern Wisconsin has been signally honored by the work in France of its fighting men and no individual soldier from this section won greater laurels than has Harry C. Dean of Glenwood City who, according to a cable recently received, has been promoted on the field from sergeant to second lieutenant of the machine gun company ot the 132nd Infantry. Commissions conferred “on the field” have a special significance, in that they are given only to qualified men who have demonstrated their fighting qualities.
He has had a wonderful fighting experience. His machine gun company was cited three times for gallantry in the dispatches up to Oct. 31, and the battalion to which be was attached in the Bois du Fay fighting in the Argonne forest is said to be the smallest unit ever mentioned in general orders. The 132nd regiment has distinguished itself ever since it went Into fighting and every man in it will hereafter wear, the “honor cord.” In recognition of fighting qualities, Lt. Dean was one of but 16 men of his company to come through the Argonne forest fighting. He has been in the fighting on the Albert, Ribemont, Villers-Bretoneaux, Harbioners, Laons, Verdun, Argonne and St. Migiel sectors.
75 years
Wednesday, Dec. 22, 1943
Conservation department records show that Wisconsin still has many delinquent hunters who have failed to make out and file their game census report cards. Deer hunters are required to file a special card that has been furnished to them. All hunters are to submit the usual game census report cards as soon as they have put away their guns for the season. The department feels that it is particularly necessary to have complete records on the take of deer and pheasants this year as a basis for future seasonal planning.
A review of this year’s hunting accident list revealed one victim who was shot during the past season for the fourth time. Three of the wounds he received came while hunting. Another was a victim of a hunting accident for the second time. This time he was shot by his young son with whom he was hunting. The list also carries two victims who were shot because they were mistaken for birds.
50 years
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 1968
The Christian and Missionary Alliance congregation honored and surprised its pastor. Rev. R.M.Strecker, and his family last Sunday with the presentation of a new 1969 Delta 88 Oldsmobile. Dr. Roger Natwick, in behalf of the congregation and friends, expressed to the Strecker family appreciation for their ministry and causing the new sanctuary, which was erected under the direction of Mr. Strecker in the past year, to become a reality. The car was purchased from Berg Chevrolet Co. The congregation also gave the Strecker family a 15 day vacation in Florida.
The first baby born at Memorial Hospital in 1969 will receive a handmade layette from Midway Meadow Lark 4-H club. Included in the layette are diapers, kimonos, bibs, a sleeping bag, a bunting and a quilt.
Each girl in the club has participated by making at least one of the garments. This is the third year the Midway Meadow Larks have sponsored this community service. Last year’s winner was Lisa Joanne Miller, Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Miller of Knapp. Lisa was born when the New Year was 12 hours and 33 minutes old.
25 years
Sunday, Dec. 19, 1993
A rural Durand logger will pay $1,500 for violatIng the Federal Endangered Species Act and the Eagle Protection Act, according to a DNR news release.
Charly Michael Koehler admitted in a settlement with U.S. Department of Interior that he cut within one quarter mile of an eagle nest between Feb. 14 and Aug. 15, 1992 near the mouth of the Hay River in Lake Tainter in Dunn County. DNR reports said Koehler admitted to knowing that he should not cut so close. DNR officials say that Koehler was warned by Wildlife Manager John Cole that the eagle nest was nearby.
As part of the settlement, Koehler agreed to contact the DNR before future logging to determine the location of eagle nests and to abide by regulations regarding permitted dates and distances for cutting near eagle nests.
Federal Administrative Law Judge John R. Rampton, Jr., who sits in Salt Lake City, announced Dec. 13 that he would accept the civil settlement. Cole said that the eagles at the nest in question left after the logging.
15 years
Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2003
Firefighter Greg Drazkowski really knows how to heat things up in the kitchen. And he’s hoping to prove it in the Third National Cook and Ladder Competition for the fieriest culinary creation, sponsored by the McIlhenny Company—best known as the maker of Tabasco brand products. Two of the three Menomonie platoons cook together. On a rotating basis, they take turns fixing meals.
“I think cooking and eating together helps the fire department form a family bond,” Drazkowski declared.
One thing that everyone who uses the firehouse kitchen can agree on is that the stoves and refrigerator are well past their prime. The grand prize is $10,000, and prize money is split equally between the firefighter and the firehouse. Drazkowski figures $5,000 could buy some pretty sturdy replacements for the 1970’s era appliances.On Jan. 31 he will be flown out to New York City. On Feb. 3, he’ll take part in a “heated” cook-off at the famed Institute of Culinary Education, the “Harvard” of cooking schools in the U.S.
10 years
Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2008
Menomonie High graduate Brandon Wood collected five tackles (one solo) as a starting defensive back for the NCAA Division II national champion University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs Saturday.
The Bulldogs claimed the title by defeating Northwest Missouri State University, 21-14, at Braly Municipal Stadium in Florence, Ala. Also a member of the championship team is fellow MHS grad Nathan Bauer.
The board of directors of the Wisconsin Religious and Independent Schools Accreditation (WRISA) announces the accreditation of St. Joseph School in Menomonie.
St. Joseph School has proven compliance with with WRISA educational Standards and has been accepted as as a member in the association.
“We applaud the accomplishments of St. Joseph School and its commitment to ongoing school improvement and high standard of excellence.” said Beatrice Weiland, WRISA’s executive director. All religious and independent schools in Wisconsin that have been in operation with students for at least two years and meet extensive eligibility criteria may apply to WRISA for entry into the accreditation process, according to Weiland. Schools must complete a comprehensive year-long self study, host a site visit every, seven years, and develop and implement a long-range plan for school improvement to maintain accreditation. Schools must file annual compliance reports that detail their progress in meeting their goals and staying in compliance with the standards.
5 years
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2013
With a 55-41 road victory over Mondovi, the fourth-ranked Colfax girls basketball team remained undefeated. Just Colfax and Boyceville remain with unblemished Dunn-St. Croix Conference records at 4-0 each. The game marked the first loss of the season for the 3-1 Buffaloes. The Vikings relied on defense and rebounding to allow them to weather a slow offensive start.
The Alexis Rudi broke the ice with a big first quarter basket. Mondovi’s pressure defense didn’t help matters much for Colfax, but Viking Coach Joe Doucette said guard Dannielle Dachel did a god job being poised and handling the pressure. Coach Doucette said his team’s defense has gotten better throughout the young season, but isn’t quite where he liked to see it yet.
“We fought for some stuff, but gave up points from the outside,” Coach Doucette said. “It was a good win for us this early in the year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.