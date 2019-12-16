135 Years
Saturday, Dec. 20, 1884
J.M. Ingraham expects to have his new drug store on broadway open for business on Saturday Dec. 20. He will keep for sale a full line of pure drugs, and medicines, ladies fancy toilet articles French candies, etc., and solicits inspection of the same. The prescription department will be presided over by Mr. Litton, a competent druggist. Mr. Ingraham has a large acquaintance in Menomonie and Dunn county, which warrants him in expecting a fair share of the public patronage.
H.H. Brown, lessee of Wagner’s brewery, has our thanks for a keg of beer made since the brewery has been rebuilt. The beer is thought by good judged to be equal to the famous Milwaukee lager.
Fred Schmidt has erected a new saloon on the ruins of Grob’s Hall, and is doing a tremendous business in the irrigating line nowadays. All our folks hope to see a handsome Opera House Block take its place next spring.
125 Years
Friday, Dec. 21, 1894
Fred Borm, the K.S. & Co. Co.’s timekeeper at this place, has his new house well toward completion. Of course we all understand that he is going to have a house-keeper soon.
We hear that Rob. Cunningham is going to start a business of buying, shaving and shipping hoop-poles. We need something of that kind here this winter and wish him success.
Have you seen the bills for the grand New Year’s ball to be given by the Woodsmen of Downsville on Dec. 31? Watch for them. Supper is to be served by the ladies upstairs in the hall. Everybody come. Tickets, including supper, $1.00.
The case of George Appleby, charged with unlawfully appropriating an over coat at Schutte & Quilling’s store, which was to have been heard in Squire Shafer’s court, Dec. 13, was settled out of court, and the man discharged.
100 Years
Thursday, Dec. 18, 1919
Knapp pupils earn talking machine. The Knapp school has a new multitone phonograph which has been earned by the efforts of the teacher and pupils by giving entertainments. The phonograph will be used for teaching music, for marching and giving the pupils the advantages of hearing the best music. The records have been carefully selected for this purpose.
Wheeler was the scene of much excitement Sunday when the report spread that the home of Walter Stolpe, our buttermaker, was on fire. The real cause of the fire is not known. Many arrived on the scene in time to be of great assistance. The fire extinguisher was brought and in a comparatively short time the fire was under control. The house is badly damaged but the family consider themselves fortunate in being able to save all clothing and furniture.
75 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1944
City Gets a New Chief of Police. Fred (Squint) Einum will take over as Menomonie’s chief of police sometime after the first of the year, after he completes his second two-year term as Dunn county sheriff. This was announced at a farewell dinner held at the Cafe La Corte Monday evening in honor of the retiring chief, Louis Frenstad. Announcement that Enium is to be the new chief of police was made by Pres. H.O. Strozinsky, head of the Fire and Police Commission, on the heels of persistent rumors that Einum was to get the job.
Chief Frenstad has had an honorable record of 34 years of service with the Menomonie police department. Chief Frenstad became a policeman on June 15, 1911. He took over the duties of chief on April 1, 1929.
Frenstad is the first Menomonie employee to retire under the Wisconsin Retirement act. Frenstad could have retired a year ago when he reached the retirement age of 65 years. It is estimated that Frenstad will receive between $55 and $60 a month, the figure to be established by the Wisconsin Retirement Act officials on the basis of the length of time Frenstad has served.
50 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 17, 1969
Brimer Honored for 44 Years Service With Milling Company. A city man who has been associated with the Wisconsin Milling Company for 44 continuous years was honored at a dinner Sunday at the Hotel Marion. Recipient of the laurels was Albion (Al) Brimer who joined the firm in June 1925. He was presented with a new color television set by the Milling Company and a cash gift from his fellow workers and friends. Brimer, according to William A. Black, the firm’s general manager, had been employed at the piano factory here for one and one-half years when he started working for the Milling firm.
His first duties with Wisconsin Milling were car loading and unloading, and in 1931 he was named yard foreman and loading foreman for all car lot shipping. In 1933 he was promoted to superintendent of feed plant manufacturing, and in 1944 he was appointed superintendent of the entire production facilities of the company.
He has continued in this capacity, including supervising of maintenance at the new Abbotsford mill and plant.
Mr. Brimer is married to the former Mabel Buss who is employed at the Montgomery Ward store here.
25 Years
Sunday, Dec. 18, 1994
Board cranks about highway shop sale. County board members nearly balked at the sale of the old highway shop building after learning that it would be necessary to spend another $116,400 from the general fund to build storage for impounded vehicles seized by the sheriff’s department and currently stored in the old shop buildings. In the end they voted 25 to 2 to accept $125,000 for the old buildings and property. Succeeding votes approved construction of a new cold storage facility at the present Highway shop site for $243,520, with money coming from the sale and from the Highway Department’s capital improvement and equipment fund, and construction of the secured storage for impounded vehicles adjacent to that building for $116,400. The new facility will be a 80 by 200 foot steel building with a concrete floor with an addition off one side, 52 by 80 feet, for the sheriff’s impounded cars.
15 Years
Sunday, Dec. 19, 2004
Christmas is near, county farmers still busy in fields. Thanks to a lack of snow cover, Dunn County farmers are still busy in their fields harvesting the last bit of corn. There are times when heavy snowfall at this time of the year prevents farmers from getting into their fields to complete harvest. Not this year. Dry, windy conditions and frozen fields have made it ideal for corn pickers to get into the fields. And, with a late-maturing season, this is just what the doctor ordered. Jim Faust, UW-Extension agent, said that harvest “is definitely on the tail end.” “Right now, everything is all go,” he said. “The corn is drying down, it’s fairly windy and the ground is frozen.” Faust expects that most of the corn in Dunn County will be picked by Christmas. Besides completing the fall harvest, some farmers are also doing some fall tillage.
10 Years
Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009
Red Cedar Medical Center accepts abandoned babies. Red Cedar Medical Center Mayo Health System wants all newborns to be safe. For anyone who wants to anonymously leave their newborn, the medical center will provide a safe place for it under the following circumstances: The newborn is less than 72 hours old. The newborn is unharmed. The parents don’t want custody of the baby. The parents do not express an intent to return for the newborn. RCMC staff will not ask any questions about the identity of the mother or the person leaving the newborn. Staff will not call the police provided the newborn is unharmed and the mother or the person leaving the newborn is not being forced into leaving the baby. RCMC cares about the safety of all newborns. Babies may be left at the medical location in Menomonie 24/7.
5 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2014
Highway 41 going Interstate in 2015.
An iconic U. S. highway that stretches from Miami to the northernmost tip of Upper Michigan will become an interstate highway in Wisconsin in 2015. Highway 41, one of Wisconsin’s main north- south highways, connecting Milwaukee to the Fox River Valley and Green Bay, will be designated an interstate highway beginning in September 2015. The stretch of Highway 41 from the Illinois state line to Green Bay will become Interstate 41, fitting right between I-39 to the west and I-43 to the east.
Interstate highway numbers for the north-south routes are odd-numbered and go up from West to East, so I-5 is in the West Coast states and I-95 is in the East Coast states.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will begin converting or replacing 3,500 highway signs next fall in the 175 mile stretch of U.S. 41 that will become I-41. The conversion of U.S. 41 to an interstate highway began in 2005, when the federal government identified the stretch from Milwaukee to Green Bay for inclusion in the U.S. Interstate Highway System. Planning for the conversion started in 2007, and took flight in 2011 with the completion of a study. Legislation in Congress this year gave final approval for the conversion.
