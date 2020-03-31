From the Files: Landmark flour mill transformed into turkey processing plant in 1945

100 Years

Knapp- Saturday night our town was left in total darkness owing to an army balloon crashing into the wires as it fell to earth in the late afternoon near Hudson. As the balloon struck the wires the current instantly burned out two generators of the Burkhardt Power & Milling company and the towns dependent on this company for light will be left in darkness for about ten days. The balloon was from Ft. Sills, Okla., manned by four men who were making a flight in an effort to break balloon records. Everything went well with them until they reached Minnesota, where they encountered a 40-50 mile gale.

They intended to land in the outskirts of Minneapolis, but the gale carried them over the Mississippi river. They came so near the earth that a grappling hook hanging from the balloon caught in telephone and power wires and they came crashing down. The men were scratched and bruised but not seriously hurt and confident they had made a record flight.

75 Years

Flour mill will become turkey processing plant. By midsummer the flour mill, one of Menomonie’s landmarks, will be transformed into a turkey processing plant, states Otto E. Edgeberg, new owner of the building that he purchased recently from the Wisconsin Milling Company. The two lower floors will be devoted to the processing plant, while on the two upper floors a hatchery for turkey eggs only will be operated. Installation of equipment is to begin as soon as the mill machinery is removed. By August the processing plant will be in readiness for operation, to take care of turkeys from flocks within a radius of 50 miles of Menomonie, as well as the 15,000 turkeys that will be raised on the Edgeberg turkey farm near Dunnville this year. Included in the equipment of the processing plant are a freezer that will have a capacity of 1,500 turkeys a day; a wing-picking machine and two large coolers to facilitate quick freezing overnight. In addition to all this, the plant is to have a small quickton, where the best turkey eggs, produced under ideal conditions, come from. With the plans in the making for the Edgeberg processing plant and hatchery, Menomonie is on the way to becoming the turkey center for this part of the country.