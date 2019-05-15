135 years
Saturday, May 17, 1884
Street Commissioner Scanlan has been engaged with a crew of men the past week, grading and claying the east end of Main Street. A commendable feature of all work of this kind that is now being done is the fact that great care is being taken to follow the established grade of streets, sidewalks and crosswalks. ‘Tis well.
Capt. Brewer has received the new dress coats and helmets for the Ludington Guard. They were made to order in Philadelphia from measurements furnished by A. McClafferty, of this city, and are of excellent material and handsomely trimmed with gold braids, etc.
The Third Regiment to which the Guard belongs goes into camp June 16 at Mauston.
125 years
Friday, May 18, 1894
A terrific thunderstorm passed over Menomonie about five o’clock Tuesday morning.
The rainfall was heavy and the electrical display tremendous. For half an hour the blinding flashes of lightning and deafening crashes of thunder were continuous.
To add to the din the fire alarm was sounded. The residence of H.E. Knapp had been struck and set on fire.
The flames were easily extinguished, but the free use of mach water had made a wreck of the beautiful home. Ceilings, walls, carpets and draperies were ruined, involving a loss of several hundred dollars.
The lightning bolt struck the roof, which it set on fire. Passing to a large water tank in the garret, it melted the lead pipe, which connected same with the city water works and allowed the water in the tank to flow unrestricted through floors and ceilings to the lower rooms.
The coachman sleeping in the basement was so stunned that he was unable to give the alarm for ten or fifteen minutes, at which time the fire was beyond the control of any water pail brigade, and the fire department was called out and soon extinguished it.
100 years
Thursday, May 18, 1919
Tentative Order of Events for Co. H Homecoming: A special delegation will meet the men at Camp Grant.
Ludington Guard Band and returned members of Co. H. meet men at Eau Claire and return with them by train.
Men will be met at the Menomonie depot, probably in morning, parents and immediate relatives in decorated automobiles, former members of Co. H acting as guard.
Parade from depot to drinking fountain at Seventh and Main streets, band in lead, countermarching and returning to front of Memorial. Five-minute welcoming address by Dr. L.D. Harvey.
Men living in the city to be taken to homes in autos. Men living in the country will be taken to Co. H armory or other places. Band concert and dancing on Central school lawn in forenoon.
Dancing on Second street if weather permits. Men and relatives to be returned in cars for dinner at noon, served at the Memorial and Masonic building. At 2 p.m. show at the Orpheum, to which returned men and immediate friends are admitted free, Baseball game on Stout lot on Broadway.
Lunch served all afternoon and evening to returned men in uniform and immediate friends. Ice cream stands, smoke shops and lunch counters extend service free to all returned men in uniform.
Rest rooms and meeting places for returned men and friends at Commercial club, Memorial, Armory, and several other places to be announced on program.
Billiards, pool and bowling privileges at club free for returned men in uniform and friends. Grand ball in evening, place to be announced later.
75 years
Wednesday, May 18, 1944
More than 100 4-H club members are enrolled in the 1944 4-H garden project in Dunn County, according to a report by Mrs. Catherine Winberg, County 4-H Club and Home Agent, with three clubs still to report.
This is an increase of nearly 52 gardeners over last year. Mrs. Winberg reports that last year the 48 young gardeners planted and cared for an estimated 15 acres of gardens.
With “Grow More in ‘44”, a nationwide slogan of victory gardeners this year, Mrs. Winberg estimates even greater food production is in prospect for Dunn County.
Wakelin McNeel, state 4-H club leader, praises the response Wisconsin 4-H club members are making to the call for greater home food production.
Last year’s garden produce grown by 4-H club youth amounted to a sizeable contribution to food supplies. Increased response to the garden project this year promises even greater yields, McNeel believes.
50 years
Wednesday, May 14, 1969
Fishing Opener Termed Successful: Fishermen were successful in all categories. Angling was even successful for species we don’t even have.
Yes, two nice muskies were taken from Dunn waters over the weekend. Both were caught at Cedar Falls.
Don Strand, Menomonie, caught a nine pound, 34-inch muskie and an Eau Claire angler took one going 12 pounds.
Where did they come from? Fish Manager Bert Apelgren says muskies were planted in Moon Lake, which lies just south of Turtle Lake. It is possible these fish made their way to Hay River and down. Both fish were fin-clipped, like those planted in Moon Lake.
The hot spot on Lake Menomin was, you guessed it, that area beneath the I-94 and railroad bridge. Walleyes and bass were taken there in quantity. The bass were better than average size. Some were real dandies.
Crowds dwindled on Sunday. Evidently they couldn’t take the cold which was accompanied by raw wind and snow squalls.
25 years
Wednesday, May 18, 1994
The Menomonie City Council awarded two bids Monday for the initial work in transforming the former Fourth Street into a pedestrian mall on the UW-Stout campus.
The council approved a bid from Pember Excavation of Menomonie for $152,308 to do curb and gutter and sidewalk installation, landscaping and other above ground work on the north end of what’s now called Union Street.
A bid of $177,602 was accepted from A1 Excavating of Bloomer to relocate a water main that now runs between Jarvis Hall and the Applied Arts building. The pedestrian mall will be completed in conjunction with an $8.2 million renovation and addition at UW Stout’s Jarvis Hall.
The south half of the planned pedestrian mall won’t be completed until sometime in early 1996.
The north half of the mall should be completed by the time students return for classes this fall.
The university built a parking lot north of Jarvis Hall last summer to replace parking spaces that will be lost to the pedestrian mall on Union Street.
15 years
Sunday, May 16, 2004
Drivers who use the old Hudson Road— these days more familiarly known as Meadow Hill Drive — soon will travel a little more safely.
Appearing Monday night, residents Vince Hague, Dave Verdon and Chuck Klos urged the Menomonie City Council to allow city crews to repair a troublesome curve near Bundy Hall and address serious drainage issues.
During the last nine years, Hague has resided on Grandview Heights Court, which overlooks Meadow Hill. He pointed out that cars tend to drift because of the way the curve is graded, making it especially dangerous when the road is covered with snow and ice.
“I’ve noticed numerous tracks which depart the road and go into the ditch near the east entrance to Bundy Hall,” he told the Council. “Since they are similar and in the same place all of the time, it occurs to me that it might suggest a design issue with the road at this location.”
City Engineer Charlie Jones affirmed that the road has a two percent slope going out of the curve rather than in. To correct the problem, about 300 feet of Meadow Hill Drive will need to be rebuilt with a super-elevation of three percent in the curve area.
With the city crew undertaking the construction work for the storm sewer and street, Jones said that cost would be approximately $6,000 for materials, labor and equipment.
This has been an ongoing issue and residents have home the impact for years,” stated Sandy White, in whose ward the historic road lies. “I vote we move forward with this.”
And so, in a 6-3 vote, that’s exactly what the Council did.
10 years
Sunday, May 17, 2009
A standing ovation was in order for Pfc. Benjamin Ballard of Eau Claire, a wounded warrior honored April 27 for his bravery and courage, during a Purple Heart Ceremony held at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Brooke Army Medical Center’s fourth floor auditorium.
An American decoration and the oldest military decoration in the world, the Purple Heart is awarded to members of the armed forces of the United States, who are wounded by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy.
Ballard was honored with six other warriors by a packed house of supporters, including soldiers, civilians, medical staff, Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) and members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 1836.
In addition to his Purple Heart, Ballard also received a Bronze Star for exceptionally meritorious service in a combat zone with exposure to risk of hostile action during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
A military policeman, assigned to the 978th Military Police Company, 716th Military Police Battalion, Ballard was injured Aug. 13, 2008, in Iraq.
While on patrol, his vehicle took a direct blast from an explosive formed projectile resulting in his combat injuries. Ballard is the son of Charles and Maribeth Ballard of Menomonie.
5 years
Sunday, May 18, 2014
An emergency drill that was staged in Wheeler on May 3 allowed local emergency responders to prepare for the worst-case scenario.
More than a dozen agencies and local businesses joined together to create a scene where a train had collided with a school bus carrying children at a railroad crossing in Wheeler.
The accident was staged next to the Wisconsin Industrial Sand Company’s railroad terminal. There were over 60 people there to stage the accident, including emergency personnel from Colfax Rescue and Fire, Sand Creek Fire Department, Dunn County first responders, Boyceville Fire and Ambulance, Glenwood Fire Department Menomonie Fire and Ambulance, Durand Fire Department, Dunn County medical examiner, Dunn County emergency government, and Dunn County Sheriff’s Department and 15 volunteers who acted as the victims inside the school bus.
The accident was set up to portray a bus that was hit by a train and dragged down the tracks, tipping the bus , on its side.
The victims were trapped inside the bus and had to be cut out of the vehicle.
The victims presented different types of injuries, providing the rescue teams with different rescue situations to train on.
After all of the victims were removed and treated, the fire departments that were involved practiced different ways to cut into the bus.
