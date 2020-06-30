From the Files: Local boy pedals 168 miles for a good cause

Mr. A Mullan is the oldest lightning rod man in Dunn county. He has made almost a life study of the business and has had many years of practical experience in the field. It is not every tyro that can tell a good rod from a poor one and not every agent can rod a building in a safe and serviceable manner. Mr. Mullan makes it a point to handle only the best rods and when he puts one on your building you have got a sure protector from damage by lightning. It pays to deal only with the best.

100 Years

Two children miraculously escaped death by burning in the C.P. Moe home west of the Omaha depot early one morning recently. Ruby, aged 7, and Lester, aged 12, were sleeping in a room with a lighted kerosene lamp on a chair by the bedside. It is believed that the lamp exploded, setting fire to the room, for the lamp was badly shattered. About 5 a.m. the crying of the children awakened the household. Harry Miller, who roomed in the house, approached the door of the children’s room but it was burning and he could not pass through. He rushed around and entered the chamber through another room, breaking down a door. He seized both children and carried them to safety. Although the door, the chair and part of the bed clothes were burning the little ones were almost unharmed. Their hair was singed but they had no serious burns. A moment later their rescue might have been impossible and Mr. Miller is given much credit. The property damage was about $100. The house is owned by the Frank Carter company. There was no insurance on the furniture.