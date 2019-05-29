135 years
Saturday, May 31, 1884
For the first time in history it is proposed that Menomonie as a city shall celebrate the Fourth of July.
Energetic and thoroughly capable gentlemen have the affair in charge, and propose to revive the spirit of ‘76 in an appropriate and befitting manner.
There will be booming cannons, grand processions, orations, horse-racing, fire works and brass music galore—in fact a regular old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration, to be participated in by the laboring men, the merchant, “the butcher, the baker and the candle-stick maker.”
At a proper time a public meeting will be held to perfect the scheme in all its details.
It has been decided to hold a meeting to start the ball rolling next Tuesday evening, June 3, at the Council Room. All who may be interested in the above movement, we invite to be present.
125 years
Friday, June 1, 1894
The 4th of July will be celebrated here under the auspices of the I. O. O. F.
No pains or expense will be spared to have a grand old fashioned time.
All the usual features of the occasion will be in order finishing with a grand ball in honor of the completion of our new building.
Deputy Head Causal D. F. Orabbe is in town starting a camp of the progressive order of Modern Woodmen of America. He is meeting with good success and will have the permanent organization in a few days.
There is a man in town to see what encouragement he can get to build a creamery here. Let all our farmers take hold of this matter and have an industry in our midst.
The hall and lodge room now in process of erection at Downsville by the I. O. O. F. will be completed by the 4th of July. It will be a 30x62 two-story building, first floor to be fitted with commodious stage and dressing rooms suitable for theatrical performances; second floor to be used for lodge purpose.
100 years
Thursday, May 29, 1919
The following statement was issued last night by officers of the Co. H Mothers’ club:
It has come to our attention that a public dance has been advertised, to take place in Co. H Armory on the night of Memorial Day.
We speak not only for the Mothers of Co. H, of which organization we are officers, but for all mothers of soldiers who fought in the World War, when we denounce this proposed affair as a shocking desecration of this sacred day and we urgently appeal to the young people of the community to refrain from participation therein if it is held.
The war has brought bitterness and grief to too many hearts to have their anguish thus needlessly intensified, or to have anything done to rob them of the sweet consolation which the holiday, when rightly observed, can bring.
The time and place for the event are most inappropriate. To permit it to go on without protest would be unthinkable.
Mrs. J. E. Joyce, President Co. H. Mother’s Club,
Mrs. R. I. Winters, General Chairman.
Mrs. P. B. Clark, Secretary.
Mrs. R. W. Crook, Treasurer.
75 years
Wednesday, May 31, 1944
To save newsprint, so vital today in the war effort, The Dunn County News comes to its readers this week in ONE SECTION of EIGHT PAGES, in place of the usual two sections.
This smaller paper carries all the main county news of the current week. Only some of the special features are lacking and these will be restored in the next issue, when The News will again be published in two sections, with its usual number of pages.
FIRE AT CARTERS: Firemen were called to the Carter Fuel Yard on the Westside Monday morning to put out a flame that damaged the motor and gas pumps. Chief J. E. Johnson said an electric short started the fire. Quick work by firemen prevented further damage and a possible gas explosion.
GET WATCHES: Marcheta Kuhn, Knapp, and John Rowe, Menomonie, members of high school graduating class, were the winners of the Bulova watches given by Anshus Bros. when the clock, wound by David Shern, MHS senior class president, on Thursday at 1:10 p.m., stopped Monday at 9:42 a.m.
50 years
Wednesday, May 28, 1969
The Eau Galle, Menomin and Tainter lakes will be lowered within the next three weeks to destroy carp eggs, announces Fish Manager Bert Apelgren.
Carp spawning activity is generally the heaviest during early June following several of warm weather.
Carp usually spawn in very shallow water and prefer to lay their eggs on submerged vegetation.
Their eggs are destroyed quickly when exposed to the sun after a lake is lowered.
Lake Menomin will be lowered 10 inches and the Eau Galle and Tainter lake levels will be dropped about 16 inches during the drawdowns. The the lake levels will be returned to normal as soon as possible after the drawdown.
The drawdowns of Tainter and Menomin lakes will be accomplished with the cooperation of the Northern States Power Company. Dunn County will assist in the Lake Eau Galle drawdown. The Department of Natural Resources will supervise the project.
25 years
Wednesday, June 1, 1994
Motorists in Dunn County will be getting some help in gauging their speed from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department.
The department recently purchased a portable speed board that off-duty officers will be sitting up along roadsides throughout the county.
The board has a built-in radar unit that monitors the speed of passing vehicles and flashes the number to drivers.
John Staiger, the department’s patrol lieutenant, said the state Office of Transportation and Safety sold the speed tinard unit to the county, which paid for it with a grant.
The unit was placed on a trailer that deputies will haul around as part of the departments Speed Wave Patrol program, which is designed to enforce speed limits, the state seat belt law and laws against drinking and driving.
“It can be anywhere in the county,” Staiger said of the speed board. “We’re not focusing on any one particular stretch of highway. It’s a friendly reminder to motorists of their speed and helps them take notice that their may be an officer down the road.”
Staiger said Dunn County is one of four counties to buy speed boards from the Office of Transportation and Safety. He said the county became a candidate for the board because it ranks 24th among Wisconsin’s 72 counties in speed-related accidents.
15 years
Sunday, May 30, 2004
A historical landmark, the Stout “S,” was restored to the University of Wisconsin-Stout campus Monday after going missing for nearly 35 years.
The original “S” was a landmark for many decades, but was stolen in early 1969. Its replacement cost is $9,800, including installation and lighting. Fundraising will be used to pay the cost.
Hugh Moltzau, class of ‘36, along with the Golden Reunion Committee of ‘04 and members of the classes of ‘53, ‘54 and ‘55, are seeking donations to cover the expenses.
The “S,” chosen from a 1913 annual, measures 10 feet high and 6 feet, 6 inches wide. It was produced and installed by Poblocki & Sons Exterior & Interior Sign Systems of West Allis. The sign was made of aluminum and painted white.
The Menomonie Historic Commission has endorsed its installation.
While the “S” has been missing for many years, its legacy is still preserved in the following phrase from the Alma Mater: “On the banks of Lake Menomin stands our Alma Mater true, with tower high and brilliant ‘S,’ for her we’ll dare and do.”
“Singing the Stout Alma Mater without the brilliant “S” is like singing the National Anthem without the flag.” Moltzau said.
10 years
Wednesday, May 27, 2009
Recently, Oaklawn Elementary School’s fourth and graders helped to make a positive difference in society by raising $3,002 for the American Heart Association (AHA).
Heart disease is the number one killer in America and stroke is number three. Donations raised are used by the AHA to help fund research, fight heart disease and stroke and support the AHA public and professional education programs.
The students jumped all over heart disease by participating in Jump Rope For Heart (JRFH). The event was described as a cardiovascular jump rope party.
Students unproved their own heart health by exercising during several activities. These activities included Chinese jump rope, double-Dutch jump rope, helicopter jump rope, long jump rope, various jump rope tricks and large group dances.
According to Wanda Schwoch, physical education teacher, “Many students participated in JRFH in honor of a family member who had been affected by heart disease. It is very sobering for adults and students alike when they realize how widespread heart disease is, and that it has impacted many of their families and classmates families some way or another. I am very of these young people and their interest and enthusiasm for this project.”
5 years
Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Boyceville’s softball team kicked off the postseason with a bang on Thursday, blasting winless Clear Lake 20-1 in five innings in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal in Boyceville. With the win, the Bulldogs moved on to host Elmwood/Plum City in a Tuesday, May 27 regional semifinal.
The Bulldogs (10-9) racked up 17 RBI on eight hits and 12 walks. Jenna Beyrer was Boyceville’s only player to earn multiple hits as she finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs. Brooklynn Blaser was walked four times and scored three runs. Maria Lagerstrom tallied four RBI and a run on 1-for-3 in a batting. Maddy Bygd and Lexi Peterson each racked up three up RBI. Madysn Riek, Kayla Nelson and Kendall Wold scored three runs apiece. Kennedy Hellmann was the winning pitcher, striking out seven batters, walking one and giving up just three hits in five innings.
For the third straight season, Menomonie’s boys’ basketball team was one of the top two performing academic squads in the state. The 2013-14 Mustangs received a second team academic all-state honor by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association in Division 2 as they recorded a 3.54 cumulative grade point average. Last season, Menomonie was a first-team selection with a 3.64 GPA. The 2011-12 squad also tallied a 3.54 GPA as a second team selection.
