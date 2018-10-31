135 Years
Saturday, Nov. 3, 1883
The hotel of Johnson & Oleson at the Menomonie Junction was entered by burglars last Saturday night and a pretty fair haul made. They entered John Johnson’s room and took his pocketbook, containing between $200 and $300, from under his pillow. The watch and chain of August Dahl, who occupied the same room, were also taken. The thieves then went up stairs and entered the room of a guest of the house and secured his watch and $13 in cash.
Suspicion rests upon a couple of men who loitered around the station Saturday and were in the depot in the evening, but were not to be found the next morning. Inquiries were made of the station agents along the line by telegraph and the agent at North Wisconsin Junction reported the two men there, answering the description, who arrived on the early train. Officers followed one as far as New Richmond and losing all trace of the fellows, they gave up the chase and returned home.
125 Years
Friday, Nov. 7, 1893
Joseph Johnson has sold his barber shop at the Hotel Royal to W.H. Shepherd, who took possession Nov. 1. Mr. Josephson is a mechanical genius and self-taught machinist of remarkable ability. He has decided to make mechanics his life work, and to that end has accepted a position in the machine shop of the Menomonie Mfg. Co., where his tastes will have field for development. Mr. Shepard, who succeeds to the Royal barber shop business, is a skillful workman and a pleasant gentleman, and hopes to hold unimpaired the old time patronage of the place.
100 Years
Thursday, Oct. 31, 1918
The Colfax starch factory, which for several years has been dormant, seems to have been given another lease on life, and is again in operation turning out that fine product, potato starch, which is fast becoming a thing of necessity. S.J. Mealey of Monticello, Minn., has spent some time here recently getting the factory repaired and fit for a big run, which it seems may be the result of his efforts, as they now have a sufficient supply of “spuds” on hand to warrant a several weeks’ run. This is the first season for many years that it has been thought profitable to put the factory into production.
75 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 3, 1943
The War Food Administration announces turkey sales to civilians may be resumed Oct. 25, since enough turkeys are on their way overseas to meet United States military holiday requirements. The turkey embargo, in effect since Aug. 2, made it possible for U.S. armed forces to buy 12 million pounds of turkey in time for shipment overseas, and part of the needs at home. Overseas needs have been met in full and a good share of domestic military needs is assured. The entire turkey needs of the Armed Forces, totaling approximately 35 million pounds, represent less than 10 percent of the total U.S. supply, which is expected to total 445 million pounds and will be available for civilians.
50 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 1968
The State Historymoblie will visit the Boyceville School Monday Nov. 4. All students in grades four through eight will be taken on a guided tour through the display, and students from Wheeler and Connorsville will be brought to Boyceville to view the unit. The current exhibit, “Empire in Pine,” presents the story of lumbering from winter logging camp through river log drive to sawing and planing of mill-finished lumber. Dioramas, photographs, tools, equipment and accessory artifacts and costumed figures of lumberjack, raftsman and camp cook are features throughout the exhibit. The historymobile is operated by the State Historical Society of Wisconsin. The unit is 70 feet long, 12 feet wide and weighs 12 tons complete with exhibits.
25 Years
Sunday, Oct. 31, 1993
In an effort to lessen deer and car accidents, the Dunn County Highway Department installed reflectors on Interstate 94 this week.
The red reflectors, that look just like bike reflectors, are located about every 10 feet of a 1 ¼ -mile stretch near the I-94 Menomonie Resting Area. There are two reflectors on each stand, one parallel and the other perpendicular to the road.
At night when cars pass the reflectors, the headlights shine on the perpendicular reflector which bounces onto the other and reflects back into the fields and into the deer’s eyes, thus deterring the deer from moving any closer to the road. Dunn County is the first county in Wisconsin to receive a state grant for the reflectors.
15 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2003
‘Mixed’ blessing developers are looking to develop the old Fair Oaks site. Once a virtual village of old barracks-style duplexes, Fair Oaks could rise again above Menomonie. This time, though, it will look — and feel — considerably different.
Shortly after World War II, UW-Stout quickly erected 30 one-story double units just over the hill from the Dunn County Fairgrounds in answer to pressing housing needs presented by married veterans and others seeking a college education.
Old street lights and the broken asphalt of streets that once rang with the shouts of children can still be seen past the locked gates where 17th Street ends. The now vacant 20-acre parcel is being eyed by a pair of tax credit developers from La Crosse as the site for a combination of senior rental housing, twin homes and single family houses.
Brothers Paul and Peter of Gerrard Corporation appeared before the Plan Commission Monday night to “test the waters” about whether the city would be supportive of the concept and to get the group’s input. The pair envision building 40 single-story fourplex rental units, featuring both one- and two-bedrooms and single car garages. Rents would range from $400-$700, they estimated. The fourplexes would be surrounded by twin homes as a buffer to single-family houses on the site’s perimeter.
The property features some 20 percent slopes (on which no building can take place) and a large number of mature trees. The Gerrards told the commission that they will conduct a tree survey and arrange the buildings in such a way so as to minimize the removal of trees.
10 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2008
On Sunday night, three people entered Torch’s Valley Bar bearing firearms and robbed the establishment and the patrons before forcing them into the bathroom.
According to a press release, the incident took place late in the evening on Oct. 26. All three suspects were wearing masks. Sheriff Dennis Smith said one was of smaller stature and did not speak, while the other two did and were of a medium and a large build. It appeared that the larger suspects are men, but it was not clear whether the smallest person is a male or a female.
A small amount of cash was taken from the bar, although Smith said that one of the patrons interviewed on a local television station revealed that he had $3,000 stolen. Following the robbery, the trio fled the scene. “Armed robberies are few and far between” Smith said. “But with the economy, I’m just worried that it’s going to become more common in the Midwest than it has been ... in the rural areas.
“Normally, people don’t want to step up to that level — a burglary and a theft,” the sheriff added. “They can get caught and still spend time in the local jail for a first offense . But when it comes to armed robbery, if people, even on their first offense are caught, they go to prison.”
5 Years
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013
A preliminary site plan from an Ohio-based developer was reviewed Monday night by the Plan Commission.
Miller-Valentine Group is considering building a 56-unit apartment complex on a 15-acre parcel off 17th Street near the Dunn County Recreation Park. About half the units would be two-bedroom apartments, while the remaining half would be three-bedroom units. There would be three buildings in all — one with 24 units, a second with 20 units and a third with 12 units.
The initial concept also calls for a leasing office and common area as well as a community room, fitness room and business center.
Dancing Oaks senior housing complex lies to the north of the proposed development. City Engineer Charlie Jones said he believed the developer would be looking at applying for WHEDA tax credits, resulting in some of the apartments being subsidized. A stormwater retention pond to the west would create a buffer to the adjacent single-family houses. The eastern portion of the property would need to be rezoned to full multiple family. The commission’s biggest concern was access to the development. Paul Peltier, Plan Commission chairman, said the only way he could support rezoning the parcel would be if there was street connectivity through the development via 11th Avenue and 17th Street. “A single entrance to the site, to me, makes it dead on arrival,” Peltier said.
