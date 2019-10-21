135 Years
Saturday, Oct. 25, 1884
Recognizing the demand of this community for large milling facilities, Mr. John Kirkland proposes to go to the extent of his means in satisfying this demand. About the first of November, therefore, he expects to have in operation near the Omaha depot in this city, a first-class feed and corn mill, with a capacity of about 5,000 pounds of feed per day. The machinery will be operated by a 10 horse-power engine; everything as far as it goes will be of the best. Cash will be paid for grain used in manufacturing and an impetus will be given to the local market to the extent of the purchases made.
Mr. A Graham, champion walker of the northwest, will appear in a five-mile walking match at the skating rink next Wednesday. He will walk five miles against any one or two skaters who must skate ten miles. The walking match will not interfere with the usual skating. If no skaters appear to take part in the match, Mr. Graham will walk against time- making his five miles in 37 minutes. Admission 25 cents; skates 10 cents.
125 Years
Friday, Oct. 26, 1894
The use of sling-shots for playthings by the boys ought to be stopped. A number of cases of serious injury to individuals is reported and windows are being smashed every day. It is a case for parental discipline and police surveillance.
George Ostrum, of Minneapolis, who came to Menomonie last week in the employ of Albert Fetter, the sewer contractor, became suddenly demented last Saturday and it was found necessary to confine him to the county jail. His delusion seemed to be that somebody was seeking to kill him. He was taken to Minneapolis Tuesday of this week.
The friends of Dr. E.O. Baker will be glad to learn that he has so far recovered his health that he is able to resume the active practice of his profession, and will give due attention to calls for his services. It will seem like old times to see the doctor on duty among the sick people once more. “May he live long and prosper.”
100 Years
Thursday, Oct. 23, 1919
Steps Taken To Insure Safety Of Menomonie Drinking Supply. Will Chlorinize All City Water.
City Engineer Paul Huntington is corresponding with firms manufacturing chlorine apparatus with a view to the installation at once of such equipment at the local pumping station. Considerable investigation has to be done to determine the exact nature of apparatus required for local needs, and yesterday Mr. Huntington wrote a concern in Chicago answering certain inquiries as to conditions. Apparatus will have to be installed at each of the three pumps at the storage wells, the cost of the three being about $1,500. The chlorine is injected in the form of a liquid gas which is shipped in steel tubes not unlike the containers used for the carbon gas employed at soda fountains. The gas when injected into the suction at the pump is tasteless in the drinking water and inoffensive, but while it will remove the germs it will not take away the taste left by vegetation in the water. This will make the water safe and in five or six years, when the city can do so, the council plans to install a complete filtration system which, it is now estimated, will cost about $40,000.
75 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 25, 1944
Menomonie’s worst fire since 1924 on Saturday did damage at the Montgomery Ward & Company store, corner Main and Fifth streets, that will reach at least $100,000. Most of the damage was done by smoke and water. The fire, believed to have started from spontaneous combustion in the basement, was confined to the basement and never reached the main floor. Nearby buildings, the Cafe La Corte, Berg’s Chevrolet garage, and the office rooms upstairs suffered smoke damage.
Firemen cut a hole in a steel door leading from the Berg garage to get into the basement of the Ward building. Later upstairs windows in the Ward store were broken to allow smoke and gas to escape from the building so firemen could enter.
Firemen did an excellent job of confining the fire to the basement, and received praise for their work. Volunteer firemen, as well as full-timers, remained on the job all day.
This was the biggest fire since the one in 1924 when the A.H. Johnson building that stood on the corner of Main and Seventh street burned. The fire at the A.H. Johnson was on the evening of May 5, 1924, when building and contents burned, and adjoining buildings were burned or damaged.
50 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 22, 1969
Physician Joins Stout State Staff. Stout State University has its first full-time physician with the appointment of Dr. Darrell Lee Witt as director of health services. He joins Stout from the WSU-River Falls staff where he practiced from 1967-69. Formerly, the university received its health services from the Red Cedar Clinic. Besides his duties at Stout, Dr. Witt will also be associated with the clinic. Mrs. Louis P. Hamerly, a registered nurse, will assist Dr. Witt in the university clinic. Dr. Witt holds a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Iowa. He received his master’s degree from Iowa in 1966 and spent his internship at Hurley Hospital, Flint, Mich. He also attended Northern Iowa University and the University of Maryland. At Iowa, Dr. Witt was one of three junior year students elected to Alpha Omega Alpha, a national honorary society. He spent the past summer in Glacier National Park as a park health staff member. Dr Witt resides with his wife and two children at 1403 Wilson Ave.
25 Years
Sunday, October 23, 1994
The Meadow Hill bridge will have to go. The Menomonie City Council voted unanimously to demolish the historic bridge over Wilson Creek and replace it with a new one at the regular Monday meeting after some discussion about the possibility of leaving it and locating the new bridge next to it. “There really isn’t any room to leave this one, “ John Klovning, Cedar Corporation. A Northern States Power substation is located just downstream, and a railroad bridge is just upstream. State Historical Society staff has determined that the bridge is eligible for listing in the National Historic Register because it is representative of the Parker through truss bridge built by the Wisconsin Highway Commission before 1926. Building the new bridge will cost $500.000, with $100,000 coming from city funds, Klovning said.
15 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2004
Things are bordering on the hectic at Menomonie city clerk’s office as employees are trying to get everything in order for the Nov. 2 election. Testifying to the importance of fall elections, City Clerk JoAnn Kadinger says that “this has been the most intense presidential election since I’ve been clerk.” This is the third she’s seen.
The city clerk’s office has been inundated with calls from people on where to vote, how to get absentee ballots, and wanting to make sure they are registered and are voting correctly. There has been a big increase in voter registration. New voter registration will exceeded 2,000 in the city of Menomonie alone. In 2000, a total of 342 absentee ballots were filed; this year, more than 400 have been filed and Kadinger expects that total to reach well over 500 and possibly 600. These are trying times for all municipal clerks. They’re trying to do their very best to make sure that everyone’s vote counts in this historic election. We have every confidence in their ability to do so.
10 Years
Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009
Flag flies for Menomonie veteran. On Sept. 25, a flag was raised in honor of a Menomonie man who was wounded twice while serving in Germany during World War II. The flag was raised for Sidney D. Chaffee of Menomonie, in front of the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior. Chaffee trained at Camp Blanding, Fla. he entered into active service with the United States Army, 90th Infantry, on Oct. 28, 1943, and was honorably discharged on Dec. 18, 1945, with a rank of PFC. His battles and campaign were in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. He was wounded twice in Germany. His decorations and citations include the Purple Heart Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal, three Overseas Service Bars, and a European-African-Middle Theater Ribbon with one Silver Battle Star. Later, Chaffee joined The American Legion and VFW and was a lifelong member.
The flag rising is part of the Flag Honor Program. Initiated by members of the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post 435, the program honors one deceased veteran from any era each week.
5 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014
Third-grader saves family from fire.
Like all third-graders at Downsville Elementary school, Addie Collinsworth went through fire safety training two weeks ago. Unlike her classmates, Addie had an opportunity to put those timely lessons she learned into action. The eight-year old entered her parents’ bedroom in Downsville early Sunday morning after noticing a crackling noise coming from the attic. She woke her parents, Matt and Bobbi Collinsworth, alerting them to the fire and allowing the family to evacuate the house before it was too late.
“Our daughter woke us up about 5:30 a.m. saying there’s something in the attic, and the tree outside is glowing red,” said Bobbi. “And we just told her “Addie, are you dreaming?” and she says, “No, there’s really something over there”. So I went over and looked and I said, “Yes, Matt, the house is on fire” — and we got our son and got out.” They placed a call to the Menomonie Fire Department around 5:50 a.m. MFD responded, along with crews from Elk Mound and Durand, and the fire was under control around 7:20 a.m..
“Our school is very proud of Addie for being a hero and saving her family’s lives,” said Downsville Elementary Principal Mary Henry. “She used her skills learned at school and the family all got out safely.”
As of today, the fire’s origin is still unknown.
