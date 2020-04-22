From the Files: Menomonie examines creation of city-wide water system 135 years ago

135 Years

Mr. E.A. Hull, representing Fairbanks, Morse & Co., of St. Paul, was in the city, Wednesday, and interviewed some of our business men on the water works question. This firm is engaged in the business of putting in the machinery, mains, & hydrants required to furnish cities and villages a water supply. It has taken the contract to build a system of water works for the city of Eau Claire, recently, at a cost of about $250,000. Mr. Hull received much encouragement from those citizens he met during his brief stay in our city, sufficient, we trust, to warrant his firm in making a thorough examination of the matter, with a view of presenting some definite plan on proposition to our people in the near future.

125 Years

A disturbance occurred at J.W. Windsor’s restaurant at Barker that came near being attended with fatal result. Mr. Windsor had some difficulty with a party of young men who were playing pool at his place and during the melee he opened fire with a revolver. A young man named Matt Woodward seemed to be the target. Three shots were fired-one grazing Woodward’s neck, another hitting him in the right breast. None of the wounds are serious, but though badly hurt Woodward had the nerve to drive to Menomonie the same night and make complaint before Justice Shafer who issued a warrant for the arrest of Windsor. Sheriff Howison and Undersheriff Wright drove to Barker, made the arrest and had the prisoner in court Tuesday morning. The examination was postponed until next Tuesday when the facts in the case will be fully brought out. Windsor’s bail was fixed at $500, in default of which he was taken to jail.