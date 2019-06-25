135 Years
Saturday, June 28, 1884
Sells Brothers Monster Show. It must be conceded that in the line of shows the Sells Bros. give the public the worth of their money. The exhibition in this city Thursday, was first-class in every respect. The street parade was one of the finest and largest ever seen in this city, and under the canvass the entertainment could not well be excelled in its pleasing variety and the artistic skill displayed by the performers. The menagerie was composed of a fine collection of animals, and the living hippopotami introduced into the ring, afforded a novel sight which alone was worth the price of admission. This is the third season Sells Bros. have visited Menomonie and their show has increased in the variety, quality and extent of all its branches. It is truly a mammoth show.
125 Years
Friday, June 29, 1894
Frank Jones, the bicycle thief, appeared before Judge Kelley, Monday, plead guilty, and was sentenced to the state prison for nine months. Sheriff Miller took him to Waupun the same evening.
Amos Bishop, of Dunville, who was arrested for stealing jewelry and money from the house of Wellington Cronk, at Louisville, appeared before Judge Kelley Wednesday, plead guilty, and was sentenced to state prison for seven months. He will be taken to Waupun today.
The Kindergarten which opened in the old manual training building last week is proving more popular than many had hoped, sixty little tots being registered at the beginning of the present week. Misses Harbaugh, Sloat, Lydia Bundy and Ida Heller are in charge.
100 Years
Thursday, June 26, 1919
Former Knapp Man Killed In Cyclone. Harry Edwin Olson, son of Simon Olson, who lived two and a half miles north of Knapp for many years, was killed in the tornado that swept Fergus Falls early Monday morning. Mr Olson traveled for the General Fire & Supply company and left Minneapolis for Fergus Falls Saturday evening. He was in the Grand hotel at that place when it collapsed. His brother, John Olson who still resides here, left Monday afternoon to look after the remains, which will be brought here for burial.
Country Dry On Tuesday. In spite of the edict making the nation go dry next Tuesday, five saloon license applications are pending in Menomonie. This is the hope that the war order setting July 1 for ending the liquor traffic may be rescinded with the advent of peace. The council says all saloons will close unless action is taken at Washington, but it is ready to act promptly if the ban is lifted. Tuesday night the senate at Madison passed the Mulberger dry enforcement bill, which permits the sale of beer with 2½ per cent alcohol.
75 Years
Wednesday, June 28, 1944
Mr. & Mrs. Bernie Reinecke entertained about 50 families at the pavilion at Wakanda park on Wednesday evening, with dancing and refreshments. Mr. Reinecke is a milk hauler on two routes out of Menomonie for the Colfax Cooperative Creamery Company. The party was given as an outing and for the farmers and their families for whom Mr. Reinecke hauls, and a few friends of Mr. and Mrs. Reinecke. Mr. Reinecke hauls milk collected from these routes to the Colfax Cooperative Creamery Company. Nick Bergeson, Colfax, president, and Charles Schwartz, manager of Colfax Cooperative Creamery Company, were present and both were called upon for talks at the conclusion of the dancing.
Mr. Schwartz commented on the fact that this type of a meeting was unique in his many years of experience and field creamery activities. At the conclusion of the meeting, the entire audience stood and gave Mr. and Mrs. Reinecke a resounding round of applause.
Music was furnished by Clifford Thorson and Wm. Iverson and William Grimm acted as callers of the dances.
50 Years
Wednesday, June 25, 1969
Customers of the Wisconsin Telephone Company will notice a new look to their bill in June, according to local manager Richard J. Haanen.
The new bill is part of an improved billing system that enables the telephone company to process bills, credit payments and handle inquiries more promptly and accurately, he explained. The utility sends out about 975,000 such bills monthly.
The new phone bill will be larger in size, and for most customers both local and long distance charges, as well as any service connection charges, will be printed on the same slip of paper.
If a business or residence has more than 11 long distance calls in one month, the extra calls will appear on an additional sheet. Another innovation in the phone bill is the addition of the telephone number of the service representative who handles the customer’s account, the manager said.
Haanen also noted that the new bill, which is printed in red and blue, has shaded horizontal lines for easier reading. “All in all,” he commented, “we think that the new bill will be more convenient to handle, more readable and easier to interpret.
25 Years
Wednesday, June 29, 1994
The look of Menomonies Main Street and Broadway and Crescent as well will emerge from the drafting tables of Cedar Corp. sometime in the next month.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has hired on the Menomonie engineering firm to prepare plans for “The Triangle Project,” or the total street reconstruction of Menomonie’s downtown area, which will take place in 1997 and 1998. Preliminary plans will be presented at public hearings in July, and Final plans will be ready by next winter. “We don’t have the traffic control plan worked out yet,” said Phil Newman, director of Cedar Corp,’s Transportation Department. About 20,000 vehicles pass through the down area, Newman said. There are lots of tough decisions to be made. Newman said, including what kind of street lights will be installed, what kind of paving will be used for sidewalks and where bicycles will be routed.
Cedar Corp. has also submitted an application at the city’s request for federal funds to construct a historic plaza along Second Street, extending all the way south through the UW-Stout campus.
It would provide pedestrian and bike paths, and a place for historic information on the Mabel Tainter and Ray Hall, soon to be demolished.
15 Years
Wednesday, June 30, 2004
Menomonie’s newest recreational venture — Menomonie skatepark — was dedicated at a grand opening Saturday at Phelan Park, Menomonie Recreation Director Gary Bamett said the last grand opening of a recreational facility in the city was in 1997, when the Wakanda Water Park opened. Bainett said that “now we have another quality recreational offering in Menomonie.” He noted that people utilize the skatepark from a wide geographical area. He stressed that the “idea of a park for skateboarders is not well-accepted” in some other communities, but it was the kids who spearheaded the effort in Menomonie. Barnett said that the process got underway back in 1999 when community leader and the kids held six informational meetings to gain input from the community on the design, location and fundraising plans.
The project received a $14,000 grant from the Tony Hawk Foundation. Hawk is a professional skateboarder from California who supports concrete skateboard parks.
Bamett noted that the Tony Hawk Foundation usually provides $5,000 grants for skatepark construction, but “we received one of the larger grants.”
Business person Henry Schwartz thanked the young people for helping plan and raise funds for the facility. “ This is our park, let’s enjoy it and keep it clean,” Schwartz said.
10 Years
Sunday, June 28, 2009
New Construction At Stout.
Construction crews are busy working on a new dining facility that will connect Hovlid and Fleming halls on UW-Stout’s North Campus. The dining facility will offer the modern food choices that students desire today. It will also feature a community hub with fireplaces, a convenience store and central mail service.
Another phase of the project, the renovation of Hovlid Hall, will commence in January. Those measures include updating the windows, doors, bathrooms, community living areas and sprinkler systems.
Both parts of the project are scheduled to reopen in fall 2010. The $12.4 million project cost will come from room and dining fees and not taxpayer dollars.
Car lost—then found.
A Menomonie man borrowed a friend’s car, an older Chevrolet two-door, and parked it at about 10 p.m., June 20, in the alley behind Ba Da Bingz bar on Main Street. According to the police report, it was miss the next morning. Fortunately for the owner, the car turned up at the Pioneer Grill & Saloon, north of Menomonie. The
Man who borrowed the car admitted to police he may have left the key in the ignition after he parked it.
5 Years
Sunday, June 29, 2014
North campus building removed to make way for outdoor area.
For years it was called the Big Blue House. Soon, it will be a green space. The blue house on north campus that housed The Ministry for University of Wisconsin Stout students was demolished Monday, June 23. After The Ministry moved out of the house in 2012 to a renovated restaurant on south campus next to Harvey Hall, the house was sold to UW-Stout. Demolition was the first step in a process to make a green space and outdoor recreation area for the 925 students who live in four north campus residence halls.
“Students are excited about that space,” said Sandra Scott Duex, director of University Housing. “This will be the congregating area students need when they hang out together. Most likely the space will include sand volleyball courts, outdoor seating and grilling areas, retaining walls, a pedestrian walkway and other landscaping. Design work is expected to be finished this fall, and the green space should be open to students by fall. The cost of the project is being covered by student housing fees.