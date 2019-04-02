135 years
Saturday, April 5, 1884
The Mill Dam Goes Out, Entailing a Loss of $50,000: About 4:30 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, April 1, The Knapp Stout & Co. Company received a telephone message from Downsville stating that the dam at that place had gone out.
The information was at first received with incredulity and a belief that some smart Downsvillian was attempting to perpetrate a 1st of April joke.
But investigation proved the report to be too true and that a large portion of the dam had indeed been swept away.
It will be remembered that a year ago the floods wrought great destruction by carrying away the eastern end of the Downsville dam as well as the adjacent embankment and several buildings standing thereon.
The repair of this damage together with the making of numerous needed improvements in the mill and the replacing of the western end of the dam, had entailed an expense of about $75,000.
This work had just been finished and the season’s sawing would have begun inside of a week.
The destruction of valuable property is always to be regretted, and this second heavy loss within a year by The Knapp, Stout & Co. Company evokes the warmest expressions of sympathy on all sides.
125 years
Friday, April, 6, 1894
The grand military ball given by the Ludington Guard at the Opera House, Friday evening, March 30, was the social event of the season.
Expectation had been on the qui vive for many days, elaborate preparations were made, and as events proved, nobody was disappointed.
At an early hour the hall was filled with dancers, and from that time until morning, Terpsichore held full away. The hall was tastefully decorated, the floor covered with canvass, lemonade and ices were served at convenient booths, which had been specially prepared for the occasion.
The Winona orchestra furnished charming music for the occasion,, eliciting complimentary remarks on all sides. The ball was a great social success, for which the Guard are to be congratulated.
100 years
Thursday, April 3, 1919
Russell M. Owen, a Stout student, and Miss Evelyn D. Perry, of Eleva, planned a nice, quiet wedding in St. Paul Saturday, where, among strangers in the city, they would not be bothered by annoying publicity and could take their time about letting their friends in on the secret.
So well did their plans succeed that Sunday morning’s Issue of the Pioneer Press “featured” their romance and the difficulties it encountered, displaying it prominently under a cute little “box” head.
And this is the way the paper told the story:
“Russell M. Owen and Miss Evelyn D. Perry, both of Menomonie. Wis., set out early yesterday for St. Paul to get married. On their arrival they chartered a taxi and reported to a minister’s home.
“A card on the door told them that he was in Portland, Ore.
“The next minister they tried was “out.”
“So was the next.
“And so on for five ministers. In their despair they even wandered to the home of a poor newspaper man, who, though honest, was still unable to perform the function of a minister of the gospel.
“Cupid was making history over and the gods on High Olympus got all excited.
“Then the taxi broke down and other minor delays ensued.
“They finally won out. Cupld was persistent, even if out of luck.
“The minister who performed the ceremony was Rev. E. M. Cross, rector of the Church of St. John Evangelist.”
A bright bellboy in a leading hotel is thanked by the paper and blamed by the bridal pair for “tipping off” the news.
75 years
Wednesday, April 5, 1944
A tavern robbery on Saturday night, and robberies of three more business places of Menomonie on Monday night, was reported to local police.
Saturday night the Lotwin tavern was robbed. Monday night the Goodrich Furniture store, Volp’s Grocery and Fuller Auto company were entered. A sum of money being taken at Volip’s and a 1938 Chevrolet coach was stolen at the Fuller garage.
At the Goodrich store the robbers apparently stole nothing, Entrance was gained through the south door, after the glass was broken, and the robber left by the side door which was locked from the inside. Police reported nothing was stolen.
Police Chief Louis Frenstad reported that a sum of money and also a revolver and some shells, were stolen from the Volp store.
The robber entered the Fuller Auto company through the basement, breaking a basement window, reported John Fuller. On the main floor, the robber broke the glass in the door that leads to the office.
Mr. Fuller said he had left no cash in the office, but said the robbers took a few gas ration coupons.
They drove the Chevrolet out the west door. Sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning cash totaling $153.75 and three checks were stolen from the Lotwin tavern.
It is believed the robber hid In the building Saturday night until after closing time, then stole the loot, and left by way of the east door that was barred from inside.
50 years
Wednesday, April 2, 1969
Eau Claire Crime Unsolved, Police Offer $20,000 Reward: On Dec. 23, 1968 The Wisconsin Finance Corporation, 519 & Barstow St., Eau Claire, was entered by an unknown subject.
This subject murdered the one female employee, Miss Susanne M. Vorass, and Julius D. Morgan, a customer, during the course of committing the crime of robbery.
Similar murders and robberies were committee! in St. Paul and in La Crosse on Nov. 29, 1968.
Arvin R. Ziehlsdorff, Eau Claire chief of police reports, “This killer left no witnesses to his crimes— all have been murdered. We have established the time of the murder to be approximately 1:15 p.m. Dec. 23, 1968.
“Again we ask that any person who may have been in the vicinity of the murder to contact the police Department’s detective bureau.
“Detective Sergeant Clifford M. Omtvedt has been assigned the case and is devoting all his time to seeking the solution. In the hope that someone has information, that could lead to the solution and apprehension of the murderer.”
The chief of police has confirmed that the reward money has been placed with him and the district attorney by the Wisconsin Consumer Association, various banks, and savings and loan associations in Wisconsin.
25 years
Wednesday, April 6, 1994
In a replay of last December’s referendum, voters in the Menomonie School District defeated a ballot question Tuesday that would have allowed the district to issue $11.3 million in bonds for a new middle school.
Only this time the vote wasn’t nearly as close despite the lower price tag attached to the referendum compared with December’s $18 million question, which included other building projects.
Unofficial final results show Tuesday’s referendum losing by 488 votes, 2,488-2,000. The margin was only 135 in December.
Menomonie School Superintendent David Smette said he’s disappointed a in the vote.
“Certainly we’re a growing district, “ he said. “we need to find the places to put the kids... This doesn’t solves our problems. We’re going to have to continue to address the issues. And we need to get the community to problem-solve with us.”
School Board member Dave Thomas said, now that the referendum has been rejected, it’s time for the School Board — and the community — to do some fence-mending.
“I think we need to listen to each other and heal the split,” Thomas said. “Underlying this is a power struggle in the community that is preventing us from providing the best possible education we can for our children.”
Thomas said that the middle school issue won’t go away despite Tuesday’s vote. “We need to build a middle school. That’s what’s next. I’m not willing to ask for less than what we asked for this time,” Thomas said.
15 years
Sunday, April 4, 2004
With the annual car show now completed, track officials and race fans anxiously await the 2004 season opener at the Red Cedar Speedway.
This year’s car show featured more than two dozen cars, which was one of the best turnouts in recent years.
Named as the best appearing cars at the show were; Brad Hudson-pure stock; Joe Rhead, street stock; Ben Hitts man, super stock; Brent Prochnow, modified; and Duane Mahder, late model.
The Red Cedar Speedway will feature some changes this year. Most noticeable will be the addition of a new class of cars, the pure stocks.
An economical way of getting into racing, the pure stocks are as their name implies, a lower cost division of racing that tends to attract young or rookie competitors.
The pure stocks already race at a number of area tracks and their addition is expected to bring Is in a whole new group of drivers and race fans.
Race fans will want to be on hand early on opening night as the starting time has been moved up to 6:45 p,m. to accommodate the extra race cars and still beat the curfew that the Red Cedar Speedway operates under.
10 years
Sunday, April 5, 2009
More than 200 mobilized 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers from Wisconsin participated in the 20th Annual Bataan Memorial Death March Sunday at White Sands Missile Range, N.M.
The Bataan Memorial Death March is one of the toughest marathons in the United States. It honors World War II prisoners of war who were forced by the Japanese to march for days in the tropical heat of the Philippines in 1942. Thousands of POWs died during the ordeal.
Individuals or teams of five could compete in either the full 26.2 mile route or the 15.2 mile honorary route, and could choose the light or heavy category.
Heavy category participants were required to carry a minimum of 35 pounds on their backs. A record high 5,300 people participated in the march.
Representatives from all 50 states and eight countries participated.
Three Soldiers from Menomonie-based Co. A, 1-128th infantry, crossed the finish line together less than seven hours after they began the 26.2 mile route. They are 1st Lt. Kelsey Erickson, Eau Claire; Pfc. Chris Wolf, Menomonie; and Spc. Scott Meeds, Siren.
The Wisconsin National Guard’s 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team has been training at Fort Bliss since the end of February and will ship out for Iraq in about a month.
5 years
Wednesday, April 2, 2014
Storm water infiltration into the City of Menonionie’s sanitary system caused a sewer back up that flooded 16 homes early Monday morning.
A lift station on Cherry Blossom Lane was overwhelmed by spring melt that had pooled up, leaving some manholes underwater and allowing an excessive amount of water of into the system.
Alarms started going off late Sunday night and the first backups began around 4 a.m.on Monday. For about 45 minutes, starting at 6 a.m., a safety mechanism shut off the pumps- making an unpleasantly aromatic mess for area residents.
“This is the first time we’ve seen it this excessive and the pumps were not able to keep up,” said Director of Public Works Randy Eide.
A city crew was able to rewire the lift station and clear some frozen culverts that were contributing to the problem. After that, the pumps were able to keep up.
Various plumbing agencies were called to the area to pump out basements and return the water to the sewer system downstream of the backup.
The dollar value of damage has not been determined yet as private homeowner insurance companies are the first in line to deal with the recovery process. Eide said the city’s insurance carrier has also been notified and is determining what, if any, part of the damage the city is liable for.
