135 Years
Saturday, August 2, 1884
A severe hailstorm passed over Dunn county last week Friday, causing great damage to growing crops in several locations. Fortunately its path of destruction was not very wide, but it made up in intensity what it lacked in extent. Whole fields of grain were beaten to the ground and utterly ruined. The town of Tainter, Red Cedar and Elk Mound, were in the track of the storm and suffered the greatest loss. Whenever the storm struck the grain, in most cases, is a total loss- not worth harvesting. Hailstones of enormous size fell- some of them measuring two and three inches in diameter- and their force was sufficient in many instances to split a pine board an inch in thickness. Numerous instances are reported of chickens, pigs and lambs killed or maimed by the hail. It is indeed a sorry sight to see broad fields of splendid grain crushed to the ground and rendered worthless, and the hard work of an entire season swept away in a single hour. The blow is all the more severe and discouraging in the fact that the crops were remarkably fine and gave promise of an abundant yield.
125 Years
Friday, August 3, 1894
Little Jimmy, son of J.H. Stout, is having a tough time of it. He is just recovering from an attack of whooping cough and pneumonia which has kept him within doors nearly all summer. As if this were not enough, last Tuesday he fell off his hobby horse and broke one of his arms. He is doing as well as can be expected but hopes Fate has kinder things in store for him than has been furnished forth this summer.
A special term of the circuit court was held last Wednesday for the purpose of disposing of the case of the State against Josiah Hoover. The information was for murder in the first degree. Mr. Hoover plead guilty to manslaughter in the first degree, and the court after hearing evidence sentenced him to Waupun state prison for five years-the smallest sentence that could be imposed under the plea. There were many mitigating circumstances and Mr. Hoover, who for many years has borne the reputation of being one of the most inoffensive and peaceable citizens of Rock Creek has the sympathy of nearly all citizens who know him and the circumstances of the killing of Elias Hoover.
100 Years
Thursday, July 31, 1919
Wheeler- Two cars of Westen cattle, from the drought territory landed here Saturday for Jake Coheen who will get them in market farm, off of some good Wisconsin pasturage. There are others who are contemplating the saving of some more of those large beefs that are in the dry area, as quite a deal of pasture has been assured by the plentiful rains.
Gypsy Hill- The large basement barn on the farm of Mrs. Julia Stainer was struck by lightning during the storm, late Friday afternoon and completely destroyed. The cattle had been stanchioned for milking time but were removed in time to save them. The whole barn was soon ablaze and fast burning, The fire could be seen for miles around and in the valley below so a large crowd of neighbors quickly gathered. Nothing could be done for the barn or its contents, and implements and lumber intended for a granary had to be removed and also a quantity of corn from nearby buildings as the wind carried the fire to them, and but for the shifting of the wind nothing could have saved the house. The house and barn were both modern, recently built structures. The loss is partly covered by insurance on barn and contents. Among the contents destroyed were two calves unable to be reached due to smoke; sixty loads of new hay and several tons of old hay. The loss was about $4,000.
75 Years
Wednesday, August 2, 1944
More parking space for autos in Menomonie’s downtown district is in the making. Work was begun to provide more parking space along the lake front, bordering on West Crescent street for the length of a block or more east of the city fire station. A crew of five workmen are preparing the plot. At its widest part the plot will be 32 feet from the concrete of the street to the lake edge, with the tract narrowing as it goes eastward. The parking space will have a foundation of cinders and shale, which will be surfaced with a mixture of gravel and oil. A four foot black top walk will be laid along the parking space on the lake side. A railing attached to large cedar posts will separate the walk and parking space. The project is part of the city council’s plan to provide more parking space for autos where it is badly needed.
50 Years
Wednesday, July 30, 1969
The officers and crew of the Sea Explored Ship Scorpion invites all young men 14 to 18 years old to join them Thursday July 31, at 7:30p.m. in St. Joseph’s school for the first open meeting of the organization “If you enjoy swimming, sailing, boating or any sort of seamanship,” said Skipper William Hodgkinson, “ then Sea Exploring is for you.” It is an exciting program with smart uniforms and awards. It’s going places and you can cruise along. “Sea Exploring is citizenship experience gained from living according to your convictions.
You practice patriotism and civic responsibility with a group your own age. You follow a program of activities run by and for boys, using democratic methods of reaching your goals.
“ It gives you outdoor fun and adventure, skill in lifelong recreation sports, and a knowledge of seamanship. Sea Explorers helps you achieve social acceptance. It improves your ability to get along with people...including girls. “The philosophy of the officers and crew of the Sea Explorer Ship Scorpion is best summarized by the Explorer motto, “Our Best Today… For a Better Tomorrow.
25 Years
Wednesday, August 3, 1994
COLFAX — A $244,600 Transportation Enhancement Grant has been awarded for restoration of the Soo Line Station in Colfax. “This is federal money coming into our area to attract tourists preserve our heritage and improve our economy,” said state Sen. Dave Zien. R-Eau CIaire. in announcing the grant. The award is part of a federal law designed to restore historical transportation sites and build pedestrian and bicycle paths. Herbert Saknlaucks, a Menomonie insurance agent, was instrumental in submitting the grant application. He plans on locating his office in the restored station building, and is in the process of purchasing the building from Colfax Cenex. “This is a dream come true for me,” Sakalaucks said, He went to Colfax because he was trying to find a find a home for his caboose, and couldn’t find a place in Menomonie. The grant application listed the following plans;
$105,000 for landscaping, fencing, street work and water and sewer extension. $25,000 to locate and rebuild a historic water tank. $52,200 to restore the stone depot building.
$128,000 to rehabilitate caboose. box car, private car and coach car. and build a section of track for their display. The total project cost is $305,750, with the state grant covering 80 percent of the cost.
15 Years
Sunday, August 1, 2004
For several months, we’ve been hearing rumors about changes that could take place at the Thunderbird Mall. The rumors are tied into other rumors that have Menomin Lanes and Country Kitchen being purchased to make way for a new Walgreens store. We’ve tried our best to run down the rumors in an attempt to provide solid information to our readers. For the most part, these telephone calls have been greeted with “no comments.” One thing we know for sure is that in Menomin Lanes have been sold to a “developer” and is now closed. What is unconfirmed is the rumor that a new bowling establishment will be located in the former Pamida space in the Thunderbird Mall.
We’ve a!so heard rumors that Thunderbird Mail has been sold to a “developer” and that several new establishments will be located in the mail.
A reputable newspaper like the Dunn County News cannot print every rumor we hear. However, because the rumors have persisted so long, and Menomin Lanes is closed, news editor Barb Lyon did a story in last Sunday’s newspaper on some of the rumors.
We’re especially excited about the possibility of more activity at Thunderbird Mall. If the rumors are true, this would be a great development for Menomonie and the merchants who have persevered in the mall.
10 Years
Wednesday, July 29, 2009
The economy has slowed much of the construction business in Menomonie. but a new building will be going up this fall on the north side of the interstate.
Cedarbrook Church presented architectural plans to the congregation on June 22nd to build on 14 acres of land they own one mile north of WalMart on Hwy. 25. The plans were accepted with a unanimous vote.
Cedarbrook plans a 20,000 square foot building that includes a 400-seat auditorium, large lobby, office suite and several classrooms. Remy Diederich, Lead Pastor at Cedarbrook explained, “Over the next several years, we hope to build in a series of phases. Phase One gives us the basics. Phase Two will incorporate more classroom space. Phase Three will double the auditorium size to 800 and Phase Four could include a gym. The additional phases are dependent upon the growth of the congregation”
The church has contacted with Cedar Falls Building Systems (CFBS) as their general contractor, Architectural Design Group (ADG) as their architect and Royal Credit Union (RCU) as their lender. Diederich mentioned “It’s great using local businesses in this project. I’ve known Tim Peterson (ADG) for years and Mark Lewis (CFBS)is a part of the church. David Thoe at RCU has been very helpful during an economic season where financing is hard to come by” Plans are to break ground this fall (2009) and move in by spring 2010.
5 Years
Wednesday, July 30, 2014
The Colfax School District is nearing the end of its clean-up phase-of recovery from a June 27 tornado that caused more the $1 million in damage to the schools and their property.
“The next big clean-up effort will be removing the elementary gym floor and replacing it,” said
Colfax Superintendent Bill Yingst. “The biggest issue we are facing is acquing the building materials needed.” Most of the materials have been ordered and are expected to arrive in the next week or two with the exception of the grade 1 maple needed for the gym floor. “We are awaiting final approval from our insurance before the maple can be ordered,” Yingst said.
Included on the “To Do” list are replacement and repairs for:
- Roofing
- Two storage sheds
- Chain link fence
- Light poles
- Electronics—Promethean smart boards, intercom system, a few computers
- Electrical system
- Glass windows/ doors
- Carpet
Even with all of the work to be done, Yingst does not expect any delays to the use of athletic facilities by the start of the football season which begins Aug. 6. He also expects school to begin as planned on Sept. 2 although the elementary gym floor repairs will not make that deadline. The expectation is that the floor will be ready by the end of September.
