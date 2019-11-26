135 Years
Saturday, Nov. 29, 1884
Phoenix-like, a new blacksmith shop has sprung from Anton Anderson’s old business block, destroyed by fire last Saturday. Burned out Saturday, in less than a week he was serving his patrons in a new building.
Our subscribers will bear in mind that we are prepared to take wood, eggs, and all kinds of farm produce that can be used in household consumption, in payment for subscription to the News.
The appliances for extinguishing fires, used in last week’s destructive conflagration, were as crude and ineffective as those in use a hundred years ago. What will our people so about it?
The glorious fall weather came to a sudden end in this locality last Saturday. Toward night it commenced getting cold and continued in the same direction till Sunday night when 18 degrees below were recorded in this city.
125 Years
Friday, Nov. 30, 1894
Joe Peckmiller, a farmer who lives three miles south of town on the Dunnville road, met with a frightful accident last Monday. He came to this city after a load of lumber. Having secured his load he started to leave the lumber yard when Mr. Larkham, who sold him the lumber, suggested that he delay starting as he would have to cross the railroad, and the train being due, he might have trouble. Peckmiller ignored the advice and started. The railway crossing is at the foot of a steep pitch where the wagon road leaves the yard. Peckmiller started down the incline at that instant the train from the Junction hove in sight but a few feet away. The horses were on a down grade, the train too short a distance away, and neither could stop. The consequence was that the engine caught the rear end of the wagon and for an instant there was chaos. But strange to say, neither Peckmiller or his team were seriously hurt. The wagon was smashed and the lumber scattered all about, under a portion of which Peckmiler was pinned, and the team was knocked down, but the principal damage was to the wagon and the engineer Le May’s feelings when he supposed he had killed the driver of the team.
100 Years
Thursday, Nov. 27, 1919
Pail Puts Out Bad Fire. For twenty years a pail of water stood near the stove in the rear of the D.C. Brennan store on Main street as fire protection. Never was there a need of the ever-present safeguard until Saturday morning. Then it came into play and the wisdom of keeping it at hand all these years was established by the fact that through its use the building and stock were saved from probably complete destruction. Sparks from the stove started a fire. Nearby was a pile of excelsior that had been used as packing for holiday goods which Mrs. Brennan had just removed from the shipping cases. Mrs. Brennan was on duty and with the bucket of water extinguished the fire before it touched the excelsior. A neighboring clerk with a wet broom put out the flames that had climbed to the top of archway. The loss was adjusted at $33. It might have amounted to hundreds of times that sum.
75 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 29, 1944
New Firestone Store To Open Here Dec. 1. A large new enterprise will take its place in the business life of Menomonie with the grand opening of the spacious and modern new Firestone store in the building formerly occupied by the Frank Hintzman furniture. The manager of the new store is Edward Klismit who has had several years experience in retail merchandising. Mr Klismit reported that the new store will consist of sixteen large departments, many of them of particular interest to women shoppers. Five departments will also serve motorists. Tire and recapping service will be available. There will be batteries which remain charged for long periods despite war time driving curtailments, and spark plugs which assure quick starting by utilizing the radium like rays of Polonium. Brake lining and a wide selection of automobile accessories also will be available. Also on display will be housewares, hardware, lawn and garden supplies and wheel goods. There will be a larger recreation and toy section, paints, wallpaper and clothing are also featured. Mr. Klismit emphasized that the new store would stress quality and would offer only the finest merchandise available at popular prices.
50 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 26, 1969
Plans Call for Moving Caddie Woodlawn House to Park Site. “I am thrilled with admiration for the way you all pull together in a community effort. There is too little of that community pride and spirit in the world today. “ I am delighted to know that the Caddie Woodlawn Park has became a reality, but even more I’m thrilled with the neighborly cooperatitn’ that has brought it about. You all can be proud of yourselves.” These words were written recently by Carol Ryrie Brink, author of the book, Caddie Woodlawn, to V.K. Sherburne thanking him for telling her of the developments of the park. Plans are now being made to move the home where Caddie lived to the park site. Dick McNaughton, present owner of the house, is donating it to the park, and Harold Fletcher has agreed to donate the use of his equipment and his time in moving the building. Green Thumb workers are now in the process of preparing the house for moving. It will be placed on a base of stones obtained from an old barn on the Arnold Flick farm. Flick and his daughter and son-in-law donated land for the park along STH 25, just south of Downsville.
25 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1994
Colfax trustees reject building rehab projects.
Village trustees spent a lot of time talking about old buildings during their regular meeting Monday, and turned down a couple of chances to get more closely involved in rehabilitation projects.
Depot project. Trustees turned down a request from Herbert F. Sakalaucks Jr. for help in getting financing to rehabilitate the old railroad depot at their meeting Monday night.
Sakalaucks told trustees that his bank preferred that the village take out a loan, which could be for up to $91,000, to cover the required local match for a $244,600 state grant. Sakalaucks had assured the board that the village would have no financial liability for the project, according to village clerk John Jahr, when he made his original proposal. Sakalaucks will approach a second bank for the loan, Jahr said.
In another decision, the board declined to accept the offer of a building, the former Sportman’s Bar, located on Main Street. It would cost at least $10,000 to demolish, Jahr reported, the building was acquired by attorney Don Fast. During committee reports, trustees talked about a third building, the burned out apartment owned by Karen Bergeson. The building is a hazard, trustees said, and the site is not cleaned up yet. Trustee Kathy Dunbar agreed to meet with Bergeson.
15 Years
Sunday, Nov. 28, 2004
‘Goofy votes’ not funny to clerks.
Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck repeatedly rank among Wisconsin’s favorite write-in candidates, but Brett Favre, Elvis and JFK also pulled in a few votes for a variety of offices on Nov. 2.
Even Beavis, as in MTV’s Beavis and Butthead, received a vote for coroner in one county.
But some municipal and m s county clerks aren’t laughing about ballots with “Goofy” wiite-ins. Each write-in vote must be recorded on a form, which takes time away from other duties on election night, said Janice Dunn, administrator for the Milwaukee County Election Commission. Dunn is among local officials asking the state to change laws so frivolous write-in votes can be dismissed without being recorded. Only votes for write-in candidates. who register in advance would count under the change being considered by a legislative study group.
10 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2009
Algae: gone, but not forgotten.
The algae is no longer blooming in the lakes, and the horrible smell is gone-until next year- but action continues at the city level to get something done on this seemingly intractable problem. It may be possible to do some pumping of water in Wolske Bay to reduce the algae bloom.
Menomonie Public Works Director Randy Eide told the Menomonie City council about his recent meeting with Department of Natural Resources personnel.
Eide, council member Justin Kemp, and Cedar Corps Director Charlie Jones met with Paul LaLiberte and Patrick Sorge from the DNR after last month’s council meeting to discuss citizen suggestions on either filling in the bay or circulating water to disrupt the algae bloom.
“Fill in? They thought it was a hard sell,” Eide said, about lake association suggestions to turn the smelly bay into a wetland. The DNR staff did offer to look at changing the flow of water in the Bay. “We will explore that opportunity,” Eide said.
This would not correct the problem, but would make the quality of water in the bay the same as the quality of water in the rest of the lake, Eide pointed out. All involved agreed that the city needs to stay focused on the larger problem ol reducing phosphorus from all sources in the watershed, primarily ag-related runoff.
“We are the dumping ground” said Kemp, about Menomonie’s position at the bottom of the watershed. Cedar Corporation will investigate the engineering associated with the pumping option, Eide reported.
5 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2014
About 50 people co recently enjoyed a snowy celebration to mark breaking ground for the Menomonie Market Food Coop’s new location at 815 Main St. A bonfire, hot cider and cookies warmed everyone up on Nov. 11 to hear about plans and offer input about the new building, slated to open mid-2015. MMFC was founded in 1973 by volunteer members and has grown to become a downtown mainstay. Their new store will be almost five times larger than the present.
“We’re excited to launch into our next 40 years in Menomonie,” said General Manager Crystal Halvornson. “With our new facility we will offer more of what our long-time members look for, as well as welcome many new families with a broader range of delicious,healthy food.”
The energy efficient building will include more bulk, produce, and dairy offerings as well as an expanded take-out and eat-in deli serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. The new store will use natural light and reclaimed heat from compressors to heat water. In addition to plenty of parking, it will also be safer and easier to bike and walk to the new store which will be fully accessible to all.
