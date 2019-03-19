135 years
Sunday, March 22, 1884
It is with a good deal of satisfaction that the News is enabled to announce this week the consummation of plans for a first-class planing mill and hard-wood manufacturing establishment.
The enterprising gentlemen who have inaugurated this movement are Messrs. P.A. Goodman, F.L. Wilcox, H.C. Blenis and Richard Quinn—practical mechanics and excellent workmen. They have brought machinery in Minneapolis, consisting of a 25-horse-power engine, 30 horse-power boiler, a planer with a capacity of 40,000 feet per day, matcher, molder, jig saw and felloe saw.
The factory will be located in the building now occupied by Quinn & Knoble and Goodman & Wilcox at the corner of Eagle and Twelfth streets, while the lumber yard will be situated near the foot of the hill on Eleventh street.
Every precaution will be taken against loss by fire. The engine will be placed either in the basement of the building or in a fire proof apartment built especially for it, while a lofty smoke-stack with an improved spark arrester will prevent danger from that quarter.
The delivery of the machinery is promised by April 1, when it will be immediately placed in position and made ready for work at the earliest possible moment.
125 years
Friday, March 23, 1894
A movement is on foot for the establishment of a kindergarten.
Such a school is contemplated as will do efficient work and command confidence from the start. Good and sufficient equipment and intelligent instruction by a trained and experienced kindergartener will provide if the enterprise is carried out.
Much will depend upon the interest and encouragement which comes from the people. Miss May McCulloch, who has charge of the kindergarten work of the public schools of St. Louis, responding to an urgent invitation of some weeks standing, sent word that she will be here on Saturday next (March 24th).
Accordingly a meeting is called at the Manual Training Building, Room 51, at 3:30 p.m., which Miss McCulloch will address. She is thoroughly versed in the principles, aims and methods of the kindergarten, and all who hear her will find instruction and wise guidance.
Admission to the course is free, and all are cordially invited. Let us have a large attendance.
The undertaking is of special importance to mothers and to teachers. Aid is requested in extending this notice as the time is short.
On account of this meeting the afternoon class in Bacteriology will begin at 2 instead of 2:30 o’clock, J.E. Hoyt, Superintendent of Schools.
100 years
Thursday, March 20, 1919
Damage amounting to about $5,000 was done on the Wisconsin Telephone company’s line between Oaklawn Stock farm and the asylum east of the city Friday night.
The wires were covered with sleet and the poles thus loaded could not withstand the heavy wind. The Hudson toll line lead, consisting of four cross arms and forty-four wires, went down for a distance of about half a mile, the poles being broken squarely off.
Service was suspended until Monday morning except on a few toll lines which were restored for emergency use on Saturday night. The old Tri-state line, now a part of the Bell system, still stood and was brought into service.
It will require a crew of fifteen men two weeks to rebuild the line. Every pole will be replaced with one stronger and heavier. The old poles measured thirty feet and the new ones are thirty-five. The line is now strung on the stubs of the broken poles.
75 years
Wednesday, March 22, 1944
When a man bites a dog, that’s news, and when a truck runs smack up against a house on Menomonie’s Crescent Street, well that’s news too.
This very thing happened Wednesday morning, when a Minnesota-Wisconsin Terminal Transport company oil truck, traveling west, slipped on icy Highway 12 in front of Medtlie’s Grocery, got out of control of the driver, and the cab ran smack up against the front door of the Kothlow house, just west of the store.
The truck sideswiped a car going in the opposite direction. The trailer was left standing behind the cab, in a curved position. The driver suffered only a injured knee. Policeman Elmer Decker investigated the mishap.
50 years
Wednesday, March 19, 1969
Members of the Kiwanis club meeting Thursday evening heard Milo Olson, county farm management agent, present a progress report on the Caddie Woodlawn park project.
Olson heads the Kiwanis committee, which is cooperating with the Dunn County Historical Society and other agencies in Dunn and Pepin counties interested in commemorating pioneer life as portrayed in Mrs. Carol Ryrie Brink’s book, Caddie Woodlawn.
Plans are underway for the acquisition of land at the intersection of STH 25 and CTY Y south of Downsville. This land lies adjacent to the farmhouse occupied by the family of Caddie Woodlawn.
The county historical society proposes to convert the land along STH 25 into a park, said Olson, and club members are assisting with money, labor and planning.
25 years
Wednesday, March 23, 1994
One improvement project was approved Monday evening by the Menomonie City Council but representatives learned a major undertaking looms on the horizon.
Following a presentation by Fire Chief Charles Vind and Firefighter John McMartin, Mayor Charles (Chuck) Stokke said the administration within 60 days will present its plans for improving fire protection in the community. The project could include a new fire station.
One possible location, according to McMartin, is near the entrance to Menomin Park (west of Dunn County Health Care Center). This site, he said, would provide easy access to both the Industrial Park and the Stout Technology Park.
Vind explained how ratings assigned by the Insurance Services Office impacts insurance premiums paid by owners of residential and commercial property. Presently, he said, the city has a IV rating. However, the city is scheduled for reclassification in 1995 and Vind predicted the city will be given a VI rating because of several factors, including the number of hydrants located more than one and one-half miles from the present fire station.
With a VI rating, Vind Said, owners of commercial property worth $1 million would experience a 15 percent increase in their insurance premiums. Residential property would be impacted too, but the percentage increase would be smaller.
15 years
Sunday, March 21, 2004
It’ll now be costly for Dunn County employees who are caught smoking in county or buildings or vehicles. The Dunn County Board of Supervisors Wednesday night tore up the old smoking ordinance, enacted in 1999, and created a new one.
Not only will smoking be prohibited in buildings owned by Dunn County, but now smoking will be prohibited in all county vehicles.
In addition, the County Board established fines of not less than $10 and not more than $50 for each offense of the Smoking Ordinance.
But, even though only one supervisor, Pete Wiese, said “no” when the ordinance was finally voted upon, there were plenty of questions about the proposed ordinance. Steve Rasmussen, chair of the Committee Administration, which proposed the change in the ordinance, gave several reasons for the proposal: Health issues. Safety issues. Promotes wellness and a healthier environment. Recommended by the Tobacco Control Coalition.
Supervisor Stanley Anderson said that the county board is “getting into the debate about things that are bad for people.”
“We know that second-hand smoke kills people and society is spending millions to get youth to stop smoking, “ Anderson said. “This is an appropriate thing to do.”
10 years
Sunday, March 22, 2009
On Feb. 22, a team from Elk Point Resort & Bar on Tainter Lake plunged in the Polar Bear Plunge for Special Olympics. This was the first year the team plunged, and it raised $1,185 for the Indianhead Special Olympics.
The group plunged into Half Moon Lake in Eau Claire, the area’s Polar Plunge location.
The Polar Plunge is a statewide event that takes place in 13 locations throughout Wisconsin from late February to early March. Statewide, the plunges raised just more than $1.3 million for Special Olympics.
The Indianhead Area plunge raised $96,000 with 669 plungers. Monies raised directly helps the 10,000 Special Olympics Athletes throughout the state.
In sports, the Blue Devils advanced to NCAA semifinals with a win over the Saints.
UW-Stout defenseman Jack Wolgemuth scored with 37 seconds remaining in the game to give his Blue Devils a 2-1 win over St. Scholastica in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Championships Saturday at the Dunn County Ice Arena.
The win gives the Blue Devils’ their first-ever trip to the NCAA Frozen Four and extends Stout’s winning streak to 10 games and their unbeaten streak to 15 games.
5 years
Sunday, March 23, 2014
A school record 11 Menomonie wrestlers were recently honored by the Big Rivers Conference as members of its 2014 all-conference teams.
The Mustangs not only recorded their second consecutive BRC team title this season, but qualified a school record five wrestlers for the state tournament, concluding the tourney with three state medalists.
“It is a reflection of the hard work and success that the guys had this year;’ said Menomonie Coach Grant Peissig.
Making the first team were seniors Jared Baldwin (40-7, career 86-14) and Drew Kress(31-8, career 89-48), juniors Logan Schlough (44-5, career 11424) and Joe Ford (38-8, career 82-35), and sophomore Mason Stokke (45-4, career 81-13). Second team selections included seniors Cole Bartz (31-11, career 83-53) and Mark Bryant (34-11, career 76-40), junior Josh Waddell (31-5, career 88-27), and sophomores Hayden Schlough (26-6, Career 44-18) and Dylan Kadlec (23-11, career 45-23). Senior DJ Oas (26-11, career 76-34) received honorable mention.
