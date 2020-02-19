135 Years
Saturday, Feb. 21, 1885
Brer McLean continues to bellyache about that new brickyard. They say he has been kicking himself ever since he learned of his failure to sell some of his own land to these parties for their yard, which may account for these tears.
The friends of Mrs. T.S. Heller will be pained to learn that she is very ill and no hopes entertained for her recovery.
Messrs. Solvey & Fladten, of North Menomonie, are storing a large quantity of ice for next summer’s consumption.
The West Side boys have invested in a set of boxing gloves, and now employ their spare time practicing the manly art.
J.M. Ingraham, the Broadway druggist, has given evidence of his faith that warm weather is coming by the purchase of a handsome Tuft’s Arctic Soda Fountain at an expense of $600. He proposes to furnish a beverage that cheers but does not inebriate.
125 Years
Friday, Feb. 22, 1895
Samuel Peters, of Wabasha, Minn, is engaged in building a side wheel steamer which will be used by Knapp, Stout & Co. Company in towing logs on Lake Chetek, this state. The boat will be 60 feet in length with a 14 foot beam.
The prospects in Menomonie next spring are good for more healthful and satisfactory business conditions than expected last year. The colossal lumber operations of The Knapp, Stout & Co. Company will continue, as in the past, unaffected by industrial; and business disturbances. The immense brick-making plants located here, will greatly increase their output, some of them expecting to start up their works which have not run full time for two years, on the first of March. Other smaller industries are arousing for an aggressive spring campaign, and sewer laying and possibly street paving, will provide labor for considerable number of men. Altogether the outlook is more hopeful than it has been since 1892.
100 Years
Thursday, Feb. 19, 1920
Peter Shellhouse a well-known town of Red Cedar farmer, living twelve miles east of the city, dropped dead of apoplexy at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the Menomonie court room in the court house. Upon arriving at the municipal judge’s office, Mr. Shellhouse complained of the cold, saying that the drive had been a long, cold one and because of the drifts he could not drive his horses faster than a walk. The temperature was below zero. He showed signs of suffering and seemed numb from the cold. “Step closer to the radiator, Mr. Shellhouse,” said Judge P.B. Clark, “and lean over it. You will get warm more quickly.” As Mr. Shellhouse took a step forward, he suddenly fell backward. He clutched at a chair as he sank down to his knees then fell to the floor, rolled upon his back, and all was over. The exposure had no doubt induced the attack. The remains were taken in charge by Frank Hintzman, undertaker. The remains were placed in the vault in Evergreen cemetery awaiting burial.
75 Years
Wednesday, Feb 21, 1945
Chief asks curb on snowball throwing. Throwing snowballs is a risky practice, is the warning issued by Police Chief Fred Einum. The chief said many complaints have been registered with the police department by citizens about youngsters throwing snowballs at pedestrians and at cars. The chief says he doesn’t want to spoil the kids’ fun, admitting he enjoyed the fun too, when he was young. But he does ask the youngsters to confine their snowball-throwing to fights among themselves and not endanger oldsters.
Taxes are Collected. A total of $156,114.16 in city taxes has been collected by City Treas. C.A. Pinkepank. The amount of taxes to be collected for the year is $233,802.44. Tax collections in January were several thousand dollars more than the amount collected in January of the year before.
50 Years
Wednesday, Feb. 18, 1970
Officials Report Meningitis Victim In Good Condition.
John A. Nordin, 20, Bayfield, who is hospitalized here with meningitis, is reported in good condition, Stout State University officials said Tuesday. Nordin, a junior majoring in industrial technology, was admitted; to Memorial Hospital Friday after he complained to university health clinic officials of having a headache, very sore throat and being weak. Dr. A. E. McMahon, who was filling in for Dr. Witt, the university’s physician, reported Nordin’s symptoms were similar to the numerous flu cases in the area and tests were made when the student developed a stiff neck Saturday morning. Students who reside on the floor with Nordin at Milnes Hall were given prophylactic medication as a precautionary measure. Other persons in his classes and those who had been in contact with him also are in process of receiving medication. Meningitis, which is an inflammation of the meninges or the three membranes which envelop the brain and spinal cord, is transmitted orally and is described as being moderately contagious.The case has been reported to the District Medical Health Office at La Crosse. In a statement, Dr. Witt said he feels this is an isolated case. “There is no evidence of an epidemic, but we are on the look-out, of course,” he added.
25 Years
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 1995
New construction and expansion of existing businesses highlighted economic development in 1994 in Dunn County, according to the annual report of the Dunn County Economic Development Corporation. Major Commercial and industrial projects included: Philips Plastic broke ground for its new origin Center. 3M Company said it planned to expand its production facilities. Swiss Miss announced an $18.2 million investment in its Menomonie facility. Cardinal Flat Glass constructed an approximate 30,000 square foot building to be used primarily for warehousing and storage. TRAC, Inc., purchased 9.1 acres in the Menomonie Industrial Park for a shop and office complex. Four Seasons FS, Inc., started construction on its headquarters in the town of Elk Mound. Banks Hardwoods loaded its drying kilns with lumber in January 1994 and will dry some 8 million board feet of lumber annually. Village of Boyceville welcomed Nor-Wes Aviation, a firm that provides flight instruction, a pilot supply shop, and aircraft rental sales and service.
15 Years
Sunday, Feb. 20, 2005
Boyd board bashes booze.
A sign hanging on the wall of the Boyd Village Hall Monday night read, “I’d rather do business with an honest drunk than a sober liar.” But times might be changing in the Chippewa County village of 680 people. The village board put its foot down Monday on the consumption of alcohol by public servants before board and committee meetings. Some board members have been attending meetings after they have been drinking, according to Boyd trustee Laurie Helgerson. Village President Richard Schoch says it’s a practice that has to stop. Helgerson said drinking by board members hasn’t been a serious problem, but any drinking before meetings is problem enough. The drinking issue arose at a recent committee meeting that Helgerson chairs when she said a committee member became disruptive. “We’ve had discussions at previous meetings that members shouldn’t be drinking,” she said. “When it happened again, I felt we should revisit the issue’ Helgerson says because board and committee members are making decisions on the public’s behalf, they have no business being under the influence of alcohol. “There’s been meetings where it’s gotten so bad that they can’t carry on a meeting,” Schoch said. “That’s too bad.” But he vows that people disrupting meetings will be a thing of the past.
10 Years
Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2010
POLICE BEAT
Must love dogs
Two rural Menomonie neighbors entered into a disagreement Saturday after a dog owned by one of the neighbors began playing a little too rough. According to a report filed by the Dunn County Sheriff Department, a 60-year-old woman went outside at her residence on 350th Avenue outside Menomonie Saturday with her two golden retrievers and was less than thrilled to find her neighbor’s pitbull running loose.
The woman stated that the pitbull—owned by a 49-year old man who lives in the area began playing with her two dogs and eventually began to bite her younger golden retriever on the neck and pin the smaller dog to the ground. The woman then contacted the Sheriff’s Department over the alleged attack, stating that the pitbull’s bite did not break her dog’s skin. The pitbull’s owner told the responding deputy that he believed the dogs were simply playing and that his dog liked to play rough.
The owner of the pitbull then told the deputy that the woman’s husband had visited him at his home and threatened to shoot his dog. The husband was questioned and said he may have been a little grumpy over the incident. The husband was advised that two wrongs don’t make a right, the pitbull’s owner was told to keep his dog on his property, and no charges were filed.
5 Years
Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2015
A year after ending its live theater offerings, Fanny Hill’s restaurant and inn will also be shutting down. Dennis Heyde, who has owned Fanny Hill for 26 years and calls it the city’s oldest family owned restaurant, announced Thursday that it will close Feb. 22. Despite being honored through the years by AAA for its fine dining and Wine Spectator magazine for its extensive wine list, Heyde said businesses levels no longer warrant keeping the business running.
He said Fanny Hill continues to be a place that people seek to celebrate a special occasion. For example, Valentine’s Day weekend has the bed-and-breakfast sold out both nights and a third-party a theater presentation sold out Saturday night, while the dining room is braced for a busy weekend.
“But there are a lot more days in the year where customers are needed to be a viable operation,” Heyde said.
He said that ending Fanny Hill’s live theater productions in 2014 was one of the hardest decisions he has ever had to make. “To say goodbye was an emotional time I will never forget” Heyde said. Another factor in the closing the restaurant and bed and breakfast was that Fanny Hill wasn’t attracting as many tourists, and the motorcoaches that delivered customers in the thousands were no longer doing so, Heyde said.
“We thank everyone who have supported us over the years,” Heyde said, “and thank our wonderful staff for all they have and continue to do for Fanny Hill and our customers.”
