From the Files: Pothole 22 feet long, 11 feet wide opens up on I-94

135 Years

A Timely Warning. Whenever the circus comes to this city there is usually an ample illustration of the old saying, “the fools are not all dead yet.” It is well known to every observing man that these itinerant shows are followed from place to place by a gang of fakirs, mountebanks and petty swindlers, whose sole mission is to beat every man out of his money who is green enough to invest in their little game. They have nothing to do with the show, and the managers are in no way responsible for their acts. In fact, proprietors of great traveling menageries would be glad to rid themselves of these roving rascals if they had the power to do so. The persons really responsible for the presence of these sharps are the idiots who patronize them. If the crop of fools and greenhorns were not so large and so ripe there would be no reapers in that field. It is doubtless a waste of words to warn such people, but we feel it our duty to do it, though it may pass unheeded. Bear this in mind; “Don’t bet a nickel on another man’s game.” Come to the circus, buy your ticket, see the show and have a good time. But keep clear of this outside gentry who do business on street corners.