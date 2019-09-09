135 Years
Saturday, Sept. 13, 1884
When H.W. Reed, of Fall City, went to his stable Thursday morning, Sept. 11, he discovered that a span of grey horses, a set of heavy work harnesses and a platform spring wagon, were missing. Investigation showed that the outfit had gone west, and later it was learned that a team answering the description crossed the bridge at Downsville at about three o’ clock Thursday morning. Sheriff Thum and Undersheriff Wright immediately started in pursuit, but up to time of going to press nothing has been heard from the officers. It is thought unlikely, however, that the thief can escape capture.
The K.S. & Co. Company’s hay sheds at the Moore Farm were struck by lightning and burned with their contents- 400 tons of hay.
125 Years
Friday, Sept. 14, 1894
In the new cemetery at Menomonie, the other day, while digging a grave the remains of the skeleton of a prehistoric man was unearthed, and beside it were found three spear heads, three fleshing knives or skin scrapers and a chisel, all of native copper and the accounts say tempered. The but end of the chisel was battered, showing where it had been struck with stone hammers, probably in chiseling of chips of mass copper in the Lake Superior deposits.—Exchange
- The foregoing item has been going the rounds of the press. It does not refer to this city. No prehistoric man, with a kit of copper tools, has been unearthed here. It may belong to Menomoniee, Mich. We are inclined to the opinion that the item is a specimen of legendary lore which Hank Fifield quarries from his fruitful fancy from time to time.
100 Years
Thursday, Sept. 11, 1919
Oaklawn Stock Farm, the fine old farm on the eastern edge of the city, which has been in the hands of the Tainter family for about forty years, has been sold by Mr. and Mrs. B.F. Crane to George H. Vandre of Meriden, Ill. In point of value this sale is the largest transfer of farm property that has ever taken place in Dunn County and is one of the most notable carried out in this section of the state in many years. The next largest sale of the kind was that of the Moore farm which was negotiated about ten years ago. The negotiations for the sale of Oaklawn consumed about two weeks. The consideration has not been made public by either parties, but it is reported to be not far from $100,000.
75 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 13, 1944
Surgical Dressings Made Here Received in New Guinea. Menomonie surgical dressings workers are thrilled to learn that dressings made here by their fingers may have been used on their own soldiers, from this community. A label, torn from one of the packages sent from here, was received by Mrs. Irene La Pointe, sent to her by a Sgt. Lou Lazarus, Engineers, and carried this message: “Your dressings have been received in New Guinea.”
Whopper Sweet Corn On Irvington Farm. Its gives name is Evergreen hybrid sweet corn but this popular type of corn that is grown by Mrs. Nellie Huber on the Cudd. Bros. farm three miles west of Irvington could easily rate the name “Whopper Sweet Corn”. Mrs. Huber reports she raised one cob of this green corn that measured 8 inches around and was 8¼ inches long. There were 16 rows of kernels to the cob.
50 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 10, 1969
Hydroseeder Used to Prevent Erosion in Watershed Project. Work on the Knights Creek Watershed is proceeding according to schedule, reports Keith Sommerfeld, county agricultural agent.
Crews working in the watershed are seeding and fertilizing the steep hillsides to establish a grass cover prior to winter. They are utilizing a device called a hydroseeder, said the agent, which sprays a solution of seed, fertilizer and water on the hillsides. This operation is followed by a mulcher which uniformly spreads a layer of chopped straw over the exposed soil surfaces. Sommerfeld said the straw contains a slight amount of asphalt so it will adhere to the hillsides. Although the hillsides are so steep that a crawler tractor is required to move the matching equipment, said Sommerfeld, there will be no apparent erosion because of the straw mulch.
When the project is completed, he continued, the watershed will contain three flood retarding earthen dams that will control the drainage from 7.2 square miles of land. The total storage capacity behind the earthen dams will equal 705 acre-feet of water. The watershed project also includes 3.6 miles of stream channel improvement. He reported that the cost benefit ratio of 1 to 1.28 would result in an annual flood damage reduction benefit of $11,740 in the Knights Creek area. Knights Creek lies in the glaciated area of Southwestern Dunn County, and is one of the tributaries of the Eau Galle River.
25 Years
Sunday, Sept. 11, 1994
You have free articles remaining.
If the Dunn County Jail/Space Needs committee comes up with a recommendation for a major county buildings project, it will not be in downtown Menomonie.
“Our last hope was if we could get Wilson Park,” County Board chair Ray Score said Friday. “That doesn’t look like its palatable with the city.” The Menomonie City Council at its meeting Tuesday night decided it was not interested in selling Wilson Park for a county courthouse expansion.
Mayor Chuck Stoltke said the city should not think of moving the park, since it has spent over $58,000 in renovation of the bandshell over the past eight years.
The Jail/Space needs Committee took a tour of the Health Care Center grounds to get a better idea of the layout of the county owned land, and where a government center could be built. The committee also discussed the possible use of the old Chippewa Valley Technical College building behind the Health Care Center, now vacant. Previous estimates by Cedar Corporation came up with a total cost of $350,000 to get the building up to all codes and outfitted for use by the county health department.
15 Years
Sunday Sept. 12, 2004
Drive through Cost.
Bush drive through cost $11,799. Admitting that he felt as “wishy-washy as Charlie Brown” about the matter. Mayor Dennis Kropp presented the City Council with a breakdown of the costs incurred by the city during President Bush’s recent visit to the Chippewa Valley. A total of $5,896 of regular time was incurred by the police, street, water, and park departments to set up and man the barricades along the motorcade route. In addition to an ambulance vehicle charge of $187.70 for use and mileage, the Menomonie Fire Department reported overtime costs of $3,208, while overtime charges for the Menomonie Police’ Department totaled $2,507.
“I think it’s wrong for cities to foot the bill when candidates come to town,” Kropp stated. “But this was the president and even though he didn’t stop, it will probably not happen to us again.”
The mayor agreed to take under advisement Alderman Scotty Sutliff’s assertion that, “With the money they’ve as got, we should try to bill the uft campaign.”
10 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2009
A capuchin monkey that had gone missing from Irvine Park more than two weeks ago has been found.
The female primate was discovered around 6 p.m. Thursday in a live trap near homes off County Q. across the street from the park, said Bill Faherty, director of Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.
The monkey was released with several other animals by vandals sometime late Aug. 18 or early 19. Within a few days all the animals ‘were found but the capuchin. The vandals have not yet been identified.
Numerous reports had funneled into the Chippewa Falls Police Department over the past two weeks from people who had seen the monkey. She had not been reported far from the park at any time. “We’ve been knowing its trail since
5 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2014
McCalmont Hall project brings new look to busy intersection
One of the more visible buIldings at the University of Wisconsin-Stout has a fresh, new look, thanks to a $7.9 million renovation. The nine-month project at McCalmont Hall is wrapping up, allowing 194 students to move on Sunday, Aug. 31, for the 2014-15 academic year. McCalmont is at the southwest corner of 10th Avenue and Third Street E., one of the busiest intersections on campus. On the other corners are the Memorial Student Center, the library and the Vocational Rehabilitation Building.
Although some work remains to be finished, including several weeks’ worth in the basement along with landscaping next spring, workers were applying finishing touches the week of Aug. 25-30. Residence halls open campus wide Aug. 31. Along with the McCalmont project, University Housing converted 13 large, corner rooms from double to triple occupancy in Antrim-Froggatt, Tustison-Oetting and Milnes halls, with more corner rooms to be converted next year. Even with the additional 50 beds in McCalmont and 13 beds in the other halls, the nearly 3,000 beds in all 20 UW-Stout residence halls are filled. With no more beds available, some sophomores -freshmen and sophomores are required to live on campus- were released from their housing contracts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.