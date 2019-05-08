135 years
Saturday, May 10, 1884
Alfred DeCarre, foreman and general manager of the Menomonie Times, the past two years, departed last Saturday for “ fresh fields and pastures new.”
Numerous creditors mourn his sudden and unexpected departure about $500 worth. J- F. Schumaker, clerk in Tonaar’s drug store, disappeared about the same time, leaving sundry bills unpaid. They managed to get pretty well stocked up with clothing, jewelry, etcetera and a short time before their departure each took a new Winchester rifle at Benjamin’s on trial with a view to purchase.
So far as Ed. knows they are still “trying” the guns and the probability is that they are quite satisfactory and will be retained.
Whither the precious pair have flown no one seems to know.
A postal from Schumaker was received at the post office Tuesday requesting that his mail be forwarded to Key West, Florida, but it is regarded as a blind.
As they have taken arms with them sufficient to stock a small arsenal perhaps they have gone to join the forces of Aguero, who has recently set up in the revolution business in Cuba.
125 years
Friday, May 11, 1894
Last Friday two masked men entered John Bowler’s house about three miles from Maiden Rock and bound him.
In an old trunk they found $1,005 in gold and $100 in paper money. Before the neighbors could be aroused they made their escape.
Two men have been arrested charged with the robbery. They are in jail awaiting trial.
Mr. Bowler has now lived in a civilized country long enough to know better than to deposit his surplus money in an old trunk.
Extensive repairs have been made to the approaches of the big bridge this week by Street Commissioner Waite. This leads us to remark that all persons driving across the bridge should not permit their team to go faster than a walk.
The span is a very long one and the safety of the bridge is greatly endangered by a more rapid gait. The warning sign suspended on the bridge must be obeyed, or an arrest and fine will follow every known violation of the order.
100 years
Thursday, May 8, 1919
Some fine catches of trout recorded: Returns from the opening of the trout season indicates that the fish bit well and did their part to make the inauguration of the angling period successful.
Several large catches are reported and nearly all the fishermen who tried their skill were rewarded with speckled beauties.
Marshal George Cook and party, who fished in Rush and Bolen creeks, are credited with the largest number for the day, landing 112.
As for size, nothing bigger has been reported than the two-pound rainbow which George Taft pulled out of Gilbert Creek, the finny specimen measured sixteen inches from tip to tip.
During the last week, fishing parties say, the trout have continued to bite well. The first few days of the 1919 season have gone into history as marking the best opening in years.
Jesse Emmons of the town of Weston was before Judge Clark Saturday on two charges of illegal fishing, one being that he exceeded the limit in number of trout caught and the other that he had undersized fish in his possession.
He had caught forty-four, whereas the limit is thirty-five and had sixteen less than seven inches long. He was fined $100 and costs, his bill amounting to $109.07. Warden Swant was the complainant.
75 years
Wednesday, May 10, 1944
When that “voice with a smile” trickles over the wire to say “number please”, you’ll know that you can make the right call now, for the new directories of the Menomonie telephone exchange were placed in the hands of their subscribers Tuesday morning.
It took a day and a half to get the May 1944 issue of this 48-page directory into the homes and business places served by Menomonie.
Three persons were hired to give personal delivery, carrying more than 1800 books. They were Leonard Kabot, G.O. Ankerson and Elmer Wagner.
This meant lugging around town about 283 pounds of printed matter, for that was the weight of these books in one pile.
It takes a great deal of time and care to get out a directory. The Menomonie office estimates that more than 400 changes in names, numbers and addresses were made in the long list of subscribers before the new directory went to press.
So it’s off with the old, on with the new—and the May 1944 issue puts more of a smile in that voice over the wire than ever.
50 years
Wednesday, May 7, 1969
A strike called Monday by General Laborers Local 317 halted major construction projects here. Affected by the strike are projects at the Wisconsin Telephone Co. office and on the Stout State University campus.
Pickets appeared at construction sites Monday morning and caused supervisory personnel to man switchboards at the Wisconsin Telephone Co. in Eau Claire when members of the Communications Workers of America refused to cross picket lines.
Members of the Laborers Union voted to strike at a special meeting Friday when they rejected a contract offer from the General Contractors Association. It was reported that under the old contract, which expired May 1, laborers received $3.70 per hour plus 15 cents an hour for health and welfare insurance.
No comment has been made on issues involved in the current wage dispute.
Roger Steinke, business manager for Local 317, said the union has jurisdiction in 13 counties. There are approximately 500 members and it is the first time in its 30 year history that the union has struck.
25 years
Wednesday, May 11, 1994
The Dunn County Genealogical Society enters Its second year with a growing list of members and achievements.
From a local group of family historians it now includes members from surrounding counties and eight states.
Members are primarily amateurs with experience ranging from beginners to professionals. All share the common goal of researching, preserving and disseminating family histories.
Emphasis is on the populace, to promote the common peoples proper place in Dunn County’s history.
Some activity highlights include:
- Inventory of the 81 cemeteries in Dunn County.
- Every name index of the first History of Dunn County, published in 1925.
- Index of Menomonie Times newspaper, in print from 1878 to 1909. The Menomonie Times served all of Dunn County and later became the Boothby Print Shop.
- Index of the first census taken in Dunn County. An inventory of the persons shown on the 1855 State of Wisconsin census. As Dunn County was formed in 1854, this census is the first for those “charter” residents.
The Society meets the third Saturday morning at Legion Hall in downtown Menomonie.
15 years
Wednesday, May 12, 2004
For the first time since World War II, Menomonie’s Company A of the Wisconsin Army National Guard infantry battalion will be heading overseas. On Monday night, they began receiving their mobilization orders.
According to Capt. Jackie Guthrie, the Menomonie based company has 135 members. About 680 soldiers are affected by the mobilization order received Saturday, May 8.
Most of the battalion’s soldiers will mobilize at their unit armories June 20 and remain there for several days before moving to their mobilization station in Mississippi.
Wisconsin Guard officials expect the unit will eventually deploy overseas. While he could not specify Iraq or Afghanistan, Lt. Col. Tim Donovan revealed that the Wisconsin contingent will be “part of a rotation of troops into southwest Asia to support current U.S. operations in the region.”
The alert from the Pentagon went out in early March to 18,000 soldiers. It was received by a total of 680 First Battalion soldiers from Wisconsin, as well as a National Guard division from New York and brigade-sized Guard units from Louisiana, Idaho and Tennessee.
The Wisconsin battalion will become part of one of the other state’s brigades.
10 years
Sunday, May 10, 2009
On Wednesday afternoon, Dunn County Health Department Director Wendy MacDougall sent out a notice that she has received confirmation of one positive novel H1N1 (swine) influenza test in a Dunn County resident.
“The individual is at home recovering from the viral infection,” she wrote. “There is no recommendation for workplace or school closures based on this test.”
Nor is preventive treatment being recommended for people associated with the individual. MacDougall noted that the resident has not recently visited Mexico.
MacDougall is not permitted to reveal whether the ailing individual is a man or a woman. “We would always protect the identity of someone who had a communicable disease,” the county health director said. “We would never reveal that.”
According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services, there were 298 confirmed cases of swine flu in the state, with an additional 36 listed as probable.
Nationwide, the CDC reported 1,639 confirmed cases in 43 states as of Friday. In the United States, H1N1 flu has caused two deaths.
5 years
Sunday, May 11, 2014
The family who lives next door to Stepping Stones of Dunn County would really like to sell their house to the organization so it could be used as a homeless shelter.
The issue of how it’s zoned, however, is what stands in to their way.
Monday evening was not the first time Nikki and Craig Turner—along with Stepping Stones—have petitioned the Menomonie City Council to rezone their property at 1513 Stout Road from a Neighborhood Office to a Local Commercial district, one of several ones in which homeless shelters are allowed.
Last fall, the council approved an ordinance that designates where a homeless shelter can be situated as long as a conditional use permit is granted by the Zoning Board of Appeals.
In addition to local commercial, the districts include general commercial, local shopping and tech park zones.
Specifically not included is the neighborhood office zone, recently created to deal with issues encountered by five adjacent properties on the south side of Stout Road — including the Turners.
The council voted 7 to 3 to refer the matter to the Plan Commission for its recommendation.
Very few who spoke out against referring the rezoning proposal to the Plan Commission for reconsideration during the public comments portion of the meeting.
