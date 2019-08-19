135 Years
Saturday, Aug. 23, 1884
A numerous delegation of the Auxiliary Relief Corps made a raid on WM. Evans Post, at its regular meeting, last Saturday evening, and captured the entire camp without struggle. The invaders were armed with sandwiches and coffee, cake and ice cream, which rendered all resistance vain. A vigorous attack made on the refreshments, after which a pleasant hour was passed with music and social intercourse.
The body of a man named William Drew, was found on the railroad track at Wabasha, terribly mangled by a passing train. It was afterwards discovered that he came to his death by being stabbed with a knife, the body being evidently placed on the track to conceal the crime. The Wabasha herald says of the victim: “ the deceased was about 40 years old, and was a private in Co. G, 5th Minnesota Infantry, being in the service over four years, but has had the name of being a hard-case from boyhood. His mother, who is a sister of Philo Stone and is now very old, lives with her son George, at Argyle, Marshall county, and a married sister, Mrs. I. H. Tuttle, at Knapp, Wis.”
125 Years
Friday, Aug. 24, 1894
One of the needs of every town of the size of Menomonie is pleasure resorts, picnic grounds, breathing places, where churches, Sunday schools and the various civic societies may spend a day out of doors. Such a place should be easy of access, with pleasant environment, and possessed of certain conveniences, such as good drinking water, seats, etc. The conditions described are more nearly met by the Alexander grove on the banks of the Red Cedar than by any on other locations within the city limits. Indeed the natural advantages of this grove are sufficient to already have made it a popular resort, and its reputation seems to increase every year. The land is owned by The Knapp, Stout & Co. Company, which company very good-naturedly permits its free use by the people. But no care is bestowed on it and many of its beauties will be destroyed unless means for preservation are adopted. The practice of hitching horses to the trees for instance is wrong but can be corrected by supplying hitching posts. Now, what we would suggest is that the park commissioners acquire title to this property if possible and the adoption and enforcement of a few simple rules then it could be made a joy and blessing to thousands of worthy people.
100 Years
Thursday, Aug. 21, 1919
War Exhibit. One of the features of the County fair will be an exhibit of war trophies and souvenirs which all former service men are requested to send to M. Peddycoart, Menomonie, who is chairman of the Fair committee of the American Legion, or to any of the following members of the committee: Harly Halberg, P.M. Krogstad, F.F. Schroder, P.F. Huntington and Farnham Clark. Owners are assured that all trophies loaned for this occasion will be returned in good order.
The death of Odin Holland, aged 18 years, of typhoid fever, calls attention to the danger of that disease and the authorities are taking steps to trace it to its source. The Holland boy worked in the Hydraulic brick yard and lived at the home of Ole Rogstad, near Galloway creek. Health Officer Shafer has sent to Madison for analysis samples of the well water used by the family also the city water. Where there is doubt as to the safety of water it should be sterilized by boiling before drinking. The attending physician is confident the disease did not come from city water.
75 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 23, 1944
News to Know of other cities.
Rice Lake- An old field range, a long, rough table, and a few scars on the field are all that is left of Camp Grant, which housed approximately 200 German prisoners of war for two months during the canning season at the Rice Lake and Barron plants of the J.B. Inderrieden Co. This closes on of the unusual incidents of the present war, an incident which has prompted more curiosity and rumors than most things that come along.
Durand-A movement has been started to make the bridge at Wabasha toll free. Several people at Nelson have expressed themselves as favorable, but probably not those engaged in business there. Wabasha bussiness men and travelers favor the plan very much. If a free bridge is really desired then those interested must file a petition with the State Highway commission and if in Wisconsin, then a hearing would be called at which those interested could express their opinions. Durand voted to turn its bridge free over to the state in April, 1938 and in 1941 the state built a new $250,00 bridge here.
50 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 20, 1969
The board of education meeting Tuesday night set a special session for the University of Wisconsin study of the school district and gave its approval of the revised dress code for the 1969-70 school year. The following guideline is meant to assist teachers in assessing what is expected in the Menomonie school system. For Boys the code states: Any footwear that does not have heel and toe plates is allowed. Sideburns, unless excessively long, are permitted. All footwear must be worn with socks. Neck and ear jewelry is sanctioned for girls only. Only clean shaven is considered appropriate. All shirts, when buttoned and tucked in, are satisfactory. Undershirts worn as an outer garment are not acceptable. The guidelines for Girls are: Hose, socks peds, etc. are to be worn at all times. Shorts and slacks are permissible only before and after school activities. Make-up worn in good taste is approved. Bangs that do not extend below the eyebrows are accepted. Skirts, Dresses and flirts of appropriate length and worn in good taste without stocking tops or undergarments showing at anytime are permitted.
25 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 24,1994
The library books are still in boxes, and the students have to walk across the street to the church basement for lunch, but the new St. Joseph’s School opened on schedule Monday. “Our goal was to have her done before school started,” said project manager John Peterson. “We’re pretty dose to on schedule outside and a little behind inside.” On Monday, heavy machinery was in operation digging a hole for a drainage pipe and catch basin in the parking lot. Piles of bricks and concrete were evidence that the attempt to remove all old house foundations from the area before construction were not entirely successful. “I think it’s very comfortable,” said Sister Vivian, pastoral associate at St. Joseph’s, “and very convenient as far as the church location is concerned. It’s very efficient.” Workers were still installing the elevator inside, and the air conditioning was on, providing a degree of comfort not available in the old school. The entrance to the new gym was blocked to give the floor another few days drying time, and workers were putting mesh down in the sidewalks outside the back door, preparing for the concrete. Most classes are filled to their 25-student limit, Principal Brent Devitt said. Grades 1, 5 and 6 have some spaces left, with 21 or 22 students in each of those classes. The school also has 15 children in a preschool class, a new venture. There are 167 students enrolled at St. Joseph’s, and 21 in preschool. The total of 188 is 50 more than five years ago.
15 Years
Sunday, Aug. 22, 2004
The Republican Party of Dunn County was understandably excited this week when they received word that President Bush would be driving through the heart of Menomonie on his “Yes, America Can” bus tour Wednesday. “This is special for the community,” said Maripat Krueger, Dunn County Bush-Cheney ‘04 Coordinator. “The number of tickets available at the Chippewa event was limited and so many people who wanted tickets where disappointed if they could not get them. Those disappointments quickly turned to excitement Monday night when we were told that President Bush would be driving through Main Street Menomonie! On Tuesday everyone was sprucing up and getting ready for what might be the first time a sitting President came through downtown Menomonie. “I was shocked,” said Lisa Erickson of Menomonie who serves as 3rd District Chair for the Wisconsin Federation of Republican Women. “We were all set to drive over to Chippewa Falls on Wednesday, but when we heard the news that President Bush was coming through Menomonie, through our town, we knew we had to be here and share the moment with Republicans and everyone from our area. This is historic! Even though he didn’t get to stop, he drove right through the city!”
The Republican Party of Dunn County was hoping that the president would be able to stop and greet spectators on Menomonie’s Main Street, however the county GOP understands that the “stop, don’t stop” decision is always in the hands of the Secret Service.
10 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2009
Employees of the University of Wisconsin-Stout worked hard to box 765 pounds of books sent in July to the Republic of Korea. The books, all on the topic of hospitality and tourism, will benefit university students m Asia and the Pacific region. In January, UW-Stout Associate professor Jafar Jafari took a look at the hospitality, and tourism books that were withdrawn from the curriculum and requested they be donated through the United Nations World Tourism Organization, an intergovernmental organization with headquarters in Madrid, Spain, to universities in Asia and the Pacific region. Six months later, the organization paid to ship the 15 boxes to Busan, Korea. The books were then delivered to Kyung Hee University in Seoul, where they will be stored untIl they can be distributed to universities in the region. “Let us all hope that tills ‘river of knowledge’ continues to flow from UW-Stout to deserving students in, other continents,” Jafari said.
Jafari hopes to continue to donate textbooks annually through the organization. He also is considering the possibility of donating withdrawn computers and electronic accessories to the same region.
These book donations are an example of how the. University puts sustainability into action.. The donations are made possible by UW-Stout’s procedure of renting textbooks to students, rather than having students purchase the books — the typical procedure at most universities.
5 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014
David Tank of Menomonie was selected as the winner of the Artist’s Choice Award for his 3D photo exhibit at 3D-Con, the Convention of the National Stereoscopic Association, held this summer near Nashville, Tenn. The exhibit, titled Phantographic StilI-Lifes, mixed anaglyph 3D images with actual, physical objects.
“As people viewed the—exhibit, they had the challenge of deciding which parts of the scenes were I real and which were actually 3D photographs,” said Tank. “I enjoy watching exhibit viewers flip their 3D glasses on and off, trying to figure out what is real and what is part of the picture.” “I don’t think of what I do as fine art, I think of it as fun art” said Tank. “It’s quite an honor to be recognized at a national level by some of the world’s finest 3D artists, photographers and movie makers.” Tank provides the Then/Now images for the Postcards from the Past feature found in the Dunn County News. He teaches writing and mass communication at UW-Stout and operates Planet Creek Press (www.planertcreekpress.com), specializing in 3D books and cards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.