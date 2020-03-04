From the Files: Roads impassable after winter storm in 1920 creates drifts of 10 feet

100 Years

The worst tie-up known on the country roads in this section in ten years is experienced today as a result of a heavy snow storm that raged yesterday and last night, accompanied and followed by strong, drifting winds from the northwest. About a foot of snow fell on the level, but in some places, telephone messages to various points have disclosed, the snow has drifted to a depth of ten feet on the highways. Farmers questioned by The News on the rural lines this morning all reported roads impassable with no relief in sight. There was no use attempting to open the roads because they would immediately fill again behind the shovelers and road breakers. The storm came yesterday following two days of mild weather. Monday was the warmest day of the year, with thawing conditions all day. Tuesday was not so warm, yet there was considerable thaw. The change, therefore, was complete and sudden. The temperature this morning was near the zero mark.

75 Years

Whirling saws are biting their way ravenously through the big logs that are piled up at the John Carter Lumber Co. mill, west of the Omaha depot-the season’s cut started Thursday and the hot days of July will come before the run is done. For more than 1,500,000 feet of lumber is to come from the loads of logs, pine and hardwood, that for several weeks have been trucked from woods north of Prairie Farm, a distance of about 35 miles. When those logs have been hauled, more taken from the woods south and west of Menomonie will be trucked to the mill. While the cut is mostly hardwood, there is some pine. About half the lumber that is cut goes into railroad material for the John Carter Lumber Co. has contracts to supply switch ties, cross ties and other dimension lumber for railroad use to the Omaha, Soo and North Pacific. About 20 men are employed while the season’s cut is in full swing.