From the Files: Roads impassable after winter storm in 1920 creates drifts of 10 feet

135 Years
Saturday, March 7, 1885
An attempted highway robbery occurred near the Company’s grist mill last Monday evening. Nels Nelson, who resides near the Junction, was met by a stranger who shoved a revolver in his face and demanded for “his money or his life.” Nelson explained that he had no money, whereupon he was allowed to depart in peace. The would-be-robber has not been apprehended, but the police are prepared to take him in when his identity is divulged.
The absolute need of additional school room in Menomonie is forcibly shown by the enrollment of school children, which for the present month is 1110, while the seating capacity of all the school houses is only 924.
Owen Jackson broke his collar bone a few days ago while splitting fire-wood. There is no doubt a moral lurking somewhere in the vicinity of this circumstance which the average young man will not be slow to discover.
125 Years
Friday, March 8, 1895
Last Saturday evening as Mrs. A.D. Slye sat wrapped in thought, her contemplations naturally took a retrospective turn, as it was the 63rd anniversary of her introductory appearance on this mundane sphere. As she was musing, there was an alarm at the door, when a large number of relatives filed in and began making themselves very much at home before the surprised hostess had time to change her expression of blank astonishment for a smile of welcome. She soon gained he wonted equaminity and a most enjoyable evening followed. A toothsome supper was served, oysters included. “Arch” took an oath by the “great horn spoon” that he should partake of the bivalves from a huge poringer, consequently the horn spoon appeared forthwith, which was a hundred years old Scotch heirloom, handed down by several generations. A number of useful ornamental gifts were left with the hostess to commemorate the occasion.
100 Years
Thursday, March 4, 1920
The worst tie-up known on the country roads in this section in ten years is experienced today as a result of a heavy snow storm that raged yesterday and last night, accompanied and followed by strong, drifting winds from the northwest. About a foot of snow fell on the level, but in some places, telephone messages to various points have disclosed, the snow has drifted to a depth of ten feet on the highways. Farmers questioned by The News on the rural lines this morning all reported roads impassable with no relief in sight. There was no use attempting to open the roads because they would immediately fill again behind the shovelers and road breakers. The storm came yesterday following two days of mild weather. Monday was the warmest day of the year, with thawing conditions all day. Tuesday was not so warm, yet there was considerable thaw. The change, therefore, was complete and sudden. The temperature this morning was near the zero mark.
75 Years
Wednesday, March 7, 1945
Whirling saws are biting their way ravenously through the big logs that are piled up at the John Carter Lumber Co. mill, west of the Omaha depot-the season’s cut started Thursday and the hot days of July will come before the run is done. For more than 1,500,000 feet of lumber is to come from the loads of logs, pine and hardwood, that for several weeks have been trucked from woods north of Prairie Farm, a distance of about 35 miles. When those logs have been hauled, more taken from the woods south and west of Menomonie will be trucked to the mill. While the cut is mostly hardwood, there is some pine. About half the lumber that is cut goes into railroad material for the John Carter Lumber Co. has contracts to supply switch ties, cross ties and other dimension lumber for railroad use to the Omaha, Soo and North Pacific. About 20 men are employed while the season’s cut is in full swing.
50 Years
Wednesday, March 4, 1970
In an attempt to solve a critical space shortage on campus Stout State University has acquired the red Cedar Clinic building. The clinic will be replaced by a new medical center now under construction on the eastern edge of the city on highway12. The university will not move into the old clinic building until July 1. Paul Axelsen, the university’s physical facilities coordinator, said the university is now occupying more than 10 temporary facilities in scattered locations around Menomonie. “We hope the acquisition of the clinic building and the vacating of Ray Hall on campus when the new Science and Technology building is completed in early summer will enable us to organize some of our programs under fewer roofs in fewer locations,” Axelsen states. He pointed out the buildings parking lot will help alleviate the parking shortage on the north end of campus. A new 230 bed residence hall is being constructed across the street from the clinic.
25 Years
Sunday, March 5, 1995
Devils win at dome. It may have been cold outside, but it was hot inside the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome Wednesday for the UW Stout baseball team. The Blue Devils pounded out 14 hits in their opener with Dubuque and went on to win 11-4. The bats cooled in the second game, which ended in a 5-5 tie due to limited playing time. In the opener, senior Matt Anderson was 4-5, including a triple and a double with 2 RBIs. Greg Osterhaus and Mike Jaje were 2 for 3. Todd Corcoran was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Menomonies Luke Welch, who started at shortstop, led off the seventh inning with a home run. In the nightcap Zack Schmidtknect and Jesse Nitchey were 2 for 4. Blue Devils pitchers recorded 11 strikeouts. Stout used seven freshmen pitchers in the second game.
15 Years
Wednesday, March 2, 2005
The Dunn County Solid Waste/Recycling Division recycled 2,045 tons of material in 2004, according to the annual report recently submitted to the Dunn County Board of Supervisors. Those 2,045 tons of recycled materials brought $196,043 to Dunn County coffers, a hefty gain fro the 4135,290 realized off of 2,035 tons of recycled material in 2003. In 2004, the division handled 18,958 tons of solid waste, up from the 18,825 tons handled in 2003. Here are some of the highlights of 2004: A small electronic recycling program was implemented. Two hazardous waste collection events were held. The first ever fluorescent and incandescent bulb recycling event was held in Dunn County. The Dunn County Solid Waste Division worked with St. Croix, Eau Claire, Pepin and Pierce counties to contract for “The Magic of Recycling” program to elementary students in Dunn County the show was presented to 2,200 students in 10 elementary schools.
10 Years
Sunday, March 7, 2010
A Trumpeter Swan, estimated to be one year old, was spotted in the Red Cedar River near the Highway 29 bridge recently. Trumpeter swans are larger than the Tundra Swan, which is more frequently spotted in this area. The Department of Natural Resources is reportedly trying to bring back more Trumpeter Swans to this area. This is a very rare sighting for this time of the year and a treat for those who have been skiing and walking the trail. Folks have been known to drive hundreds of miles to see the spring migration. The unique thing about this visitor is that it has stayed so long. The swan is best seen north of the Highway 29 bridge all the way up to the rapids. Occasionally he will swim or fly down the river to show off for the skiers.
5 Years
Wednesday, March 4, 2015
Colfax community considers library options. About 50 village and nearby town residents gathered at Colfax High School to consider future options for library and municipal offices now located in the 100 year old historic Colfax sandstone building on Main Street. “We’re here to gauge the interest of the community residents,” Scott Gunnufson, village president said. “The first thing, most important thing, is how does this get paid for. We’re not interested in raising taxes.” The village and library trustees would use all available strategies, Gunnufson said, including fundraising and applying for grants- but they first need to know what the residents prefer. An advisory referendum on April 7 will offer village residents four options: Build a new standalone library. Build a new multipurpose village building. Remodel and expand the current building. Remain in the current space and do nothing.Gunnufson said he would have liked to seen the referendum questions on the ballot in the surrounding towns, since their residents are major users of the library, but there was not enough time.