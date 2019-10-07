135 Years
Saturday, Oct. 11, 1884
Grand Masquerade at the rink. There will be a grand masquerade at the Roller Skating Rink Saturday evening, Oct. 18, when “fun or skates” may be expected to an extent heretofore unknown. To “laugh and grow fat,” is an injunction that is in no danger of being practiced to excess and therefore all should embrace this opportunity to add to their avoirdupois. Prizes, to be awarded by competent judges will be given as follows: Best lady character, $3.00; best gentlemen character, $3.00; best comic character, $2.00. Admission 25 cents; skates, 10 cents extra.
Local Gossip. Miss Mabel Tainter will make her debut at the concert next Tuesday evening. She will sing “Just as of Old,” by A.H. Pease.
A handsome gold ring was found on Wilson avenue last Monday. The owner can have the same by applying to Miss Lulu Jackson at S.W. Hunt’s residence, proving property and paying 25 cents for this notice.
125 Years
Friday, Oct. 12, 1894
Anderson Bros. are putting up a new building on Crescent street for a cigar factory. They are hustlers and push their business for all there is in it.
Madame Drs. Zueella. The marvelous Forecaster, magnetic healer and complexion specialist, by the request of many friends and patients, has decided to visit Menomonie, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11, 12 and 13. She cures all chronic and nervous disease by her wonderful mental science and magnetic treatment. She can tell all about your disease without asking one single question. She uses no medicine of any description and makes a specialty of removing tumors and cancers without the use of a knife. Madame Drs. Zueella is the greatest Second Sight Seer of the age and gives perfect life readings, past, present, and future. Has the infallible Mesmeric charm which breaks off all evil influences, points the way to fortune and makes marriage with the one you desire. Special prices on all treatments, life readings and charms for three days. Parlors Hotel Royal. Each one granted a private interview. All health examinations free.
100 Years
Thursday, Oct. 9, 1919
John Moedy and Fred C. Micheels, two of the city's veteran anglers, indulged in a cold plunge in the lake Monday noon that involved serious dangers and an unpleasant half hour in the water.
They had been fishing along the old pole line with poor results, when Mr. Moedy suggested that they try deeper water. They rowed to a point about thirty feet to the east of the old boom near the bridge, where they threw out the anchor. The lake is more than twelve feet there and the anchor line did not reach bottom. What it did do was to overturn the boat.
Mr. Moedy clung to one end of the craft and Mr. Micheels to the other. The former could swim but his companion could not, but Mr. Moedy was game and stayed with his companion. He tried to lift the anchor and swim with the boat but was unsuccessful. Mr. Micheels began to suffer cramps in his limbs but Mr. Moedy instructed him how, by constantly kicking, to fight off their approach, as arm cramps were likely to follow.
They shouted lustily and at last attracted the attention of a man driving a sorrel team across the bridge. He stopped and looked, then drove on, leaving them to their fate. At about 1 p. m., however, their plight was discovered by some of the crew of the Wisconsin Milling company, and a rescue was effected by Louis Hugdahl, W. H. Wagner and Ole Hawkinson. These men removed their shoes and stockings and made their way out on the slippery boom. From there they pushed a boat to the victims, drawing it back with a rope. Messrs. Moedy and Micheels felt no ill effects after donning warm garments, although they were in the lake over thirty minutes, Mr. Moedy says.
75 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 11, 1944
HOLD MEETING TO BOOST VACATION RESOURCES HERE.
Joe Alexander, State Conservation Dept., to talk on Oct. 17 to 4-county Group at IOOF Hall
A public meeting will be held Tuesday evening, Oct. 17, at Odd Fellows hall, Broadway, to consider ways of advancing the recreational resources, that are set forth by a four-county group, comprising, Dunn, St. Croix, Pierce and Pepin, recently organized for this purpose.
A feature of the meeting is a talk by Joe Alexander, superintendent of information and education in the recreational publicity division of the Wisconsin conservation department. Besides his talk, Mr. Alexander will show a film that deals with a phase of conservation.
It is expected that representatives of this group will be here from the member counties— Pierce, St. Croix and Pepin—besides a large turnout from Dunn County.
It is the belief of the now four county group that this section of the state offers many vacationland attractions that should be placed before the tourist public in a big way and it is confident that if this is done the result will be a growing, influx of trade from travelers who will be in search of these outdoor offerings when the postwar period comes.
The new four-county group that was recently organized is looking for a suitable name. It offers an award of $5 to the person submitting the name that is selected. It is hoped that all names will be sent to H. A. Friede, Spring Valley, before the Menomonie meeting.
50 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 8, 1969
Phase II of Operation Restoration at the Memorial Theater is underway!
Last Thursday the Mabel Tainter Memorial Preservation Association signed a $31,500 contract with DeNardo Decorating Studio, St. Paul, to restore the seats and carpet in the theater portion of the building. This work is scheduled to be completed by May 1, 1970, said Mrs. Betty Micheels, association president.
Of the total, $16,500 will be required for the restoration of the seats while the remainder is needed for carpeting. Louis M. DeNardo, of the decorating firm, said 300 square yards of upholstery material will be needed to restore the 314 seats in the building. He added that carpeting will supplied by Schneider Co. St. Paul, and the project will take 550 square yards of carpeting.
“The upholstery fabric and carpeting.” said DeNardo, “will be dyed to order to perfectly match the original installation.” Plans call for the removal of seats to St. Paul where the work will be performed. He explained that only a few seats would be removed during a given period so seating will be available for Menomonie Theater Guild productions. Phase I of the operation—redecorating and restoring the ceilings and walls in the auditorium and anti-rooms—was also done by DeNardo Decorating. After Phase II is completed the association plans to move into other parts of structure.
25 Years
Sunday, Oct. 9, 1994
Menomonie's Thunderbird Mall recently marked its 21st anniversary at the merchants annual meeting and banquet. Board members are Kelly Tuschl, Brauns; Nancy Ohvall, Maurices; David Sylwester, Peppermill; Mike Lentz, Smithery II Jewelers; Allen Spanks, Snyders; and Eric Pierson, Tradehome Shoes.
The Mail opened 21 years ago and about every 5 to 10 years has a large transition because of tenant changes. Additions this year include Snyder's new one-hour photo lab, at the Thunderbird Mail location as of mid-September. Cost Cutters remodeled and expanded this year and put in tanning beds and a larger selection of a new product line. They will soon start ear piercing and hair bead extensions. The mall again will host the model store that the marketing classes at the UW-Stout and Menomonie High School put on every year as a learning experience for the students. Pamida is now stocking up for the fall rush, and will soon have in place a new Christmas toys section and expanded trim-a-tree displays. The 18 retail outlets at the Thunderbird plan to host many events through the rest of the year, especially for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Those holidays will be followed by a winter indoor sidewalk sale and then Valentine's Day events.
15 Years
Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004
The Spirit of America: 50 States is the theme of Homecoming Week at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. This year, royalty candidates and student organizations will pick individual states from a hat, and that state will be their theme for the week. A busy week of activities is planned. Penny wars will begin on Monday. Construction of soapbox derby cars will also begin on Monday. On Tuesday the campus will host the Rock the Vote Bus Tour, sponsored by MTV. Comedian Reno Collier will have the crowd roaring with laughter on Wednesday. A Couch-a-Thon begins at noon Thursday and that evening Black Eyed Snakes, a thrash-blues band will perform in the Rec Center. A UW-Stout tradition continues Friday when Phi Omega Beta hosts their annual Stunt Night, followed by the coronation of the 2004 Homecoming Royalty. The Homecoming parade begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the UW-Stout Blue Devils will meet UW Stevens Point in a football game at 1 p.m., followed by the introduction of the 2004 Royalty Court.
10 Years
Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009
Hazardous Waste Collections see record numbers.
Fortunately the Wisconsin Legislator and the Governor approved the grant funding to continue the Hazardous Waste collection programs. It is obvious how necessary these programs are looking at the record turnout Dunn County had in just two collections compared to last years' four.
More than 220 county residents came to the Hazardous Waste on Sept. 17 and 18 at both the Colfax Collection Site and the Dunn County Transfer Station located in Menomonie, compared the 250 who came to four collections in 2008.
With the record turnout, traffic was much busier than anticipated. At the Transfer Station, participants had to wait patiently in line and be directed when to move forward to drop off their materials. Because of the steady traffic, things did get backed-up, but all the patience and commitment that participants had was greatly appreciated, according to Transfer Station staff.
Citing the environment as their primary reason for waiting to dispose of their materials properly, participants shared in the common belief that these programs are helping reduce pollution and groundwater contamination.
5 Years
Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014
Marshall's Drive-In is not a new business in downtown Menomonie. In fact, some may consider it to be a historical part of the community. Many have fond childhood memories from their visits to the bright orange drive-in - from working there as a waiter or waitress to family outings for root beer and cheese curds - Marshall's was a fundamental restaurant in the Menomonie community from its construction and inception in 1933. One can imagine, then, the excitement that was generated when the iconic eatery reopened this September. Owner Tom Mauel purchased the drive -in 10 years ago after hearing that it was for sale through a friend. "The most common thing that people say is that 'I was here when I was a kid', so obviously people have good memories of it" he observed. Sampling some of the food offered at Marshall's Drive - In will serve to elicit those memories. Though the food offerings have changed over time , the staples haven't - cheese curds, hamburgers, fries, ice cream and, of course, root beer! The building itself, however, has changed over time. The original 10x10 foot structure that was constructed in 1933 is still there, but previous owners have expanded upon that and added a gazebo behind the building as well.
According to Mauel, the expansion was necessary. The drive-in became so popular that "they blocked off traffic on Wilson Avenue after softball games. There would sometimes be six people working at once."
In the 10 years that Mauel has owned the business, it has been open periodically, but hasn't been open for a full summer since that. However, he hopes to be open again for the full summer next year for the it first time in what will be four years. "People just want it open; they’re just excited to see it open again."
