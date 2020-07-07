From the Files: Stout obtains supercomputer in 1995

Another Landmark Gone. Robert Macauley has bought the old Dunnville house, at Dunnville, and workmen are now engaged in taking the house apart, and the material will be used in building hay sheds on Mr. Macauley’s farm in that vicinity. The house was erected by the late Amos Colburn in 1855, just 30 years ago, and was the first hotel built in Dunn county. It has not been used as a public house for many years and the building has suffered much from lack of repair and general neglect. It was a very pretentious building for those pioneer days, being 32x48 and two stories high, and was a very popular stopping place in its day. Several years ago Mr. Colburn sold it to a Mr. Fletcher, and afterward it passed into the hands of The K.S.& Co. Company, of whom it was bought by Mr. Macaulay. In its removal one of the old landmarks of the early settlement of Dunn county disappears forever. One incident worthy of mention is that Mr. Macaulay assisted at the raising of the building, and now after an interval of thirty years he is instrumental in razing it.