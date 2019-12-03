135 Years
Saturday, Dec. 6 1884
The attraction at True’s Skating Rink last Wednesday evening, was little Dannie Sprague, the champion child roll skater of Minneapolis. Dannie is only five years old and the ease, grace and precision with which he performed some of the difficult movements, brought forth the applause of the spectators. He showed remarkable proficiency in the art of roller skating for one so young.
Prof. A.O. Wright, secretary of the State Board of Charities and Reform, was in the city last Saturday and made an official inspection of the county jail and city poor house. He informed us that he found those institutions in excellent condition with nothing to criticize except in the matter of accommodations for the sexes at the poor house. He strongly recommends the keeping of the sexes entirely separate except at meals. In this way only can scandals and more serious troubles be successfully avoided.
It is reported that oxen are being gradually discarded for use in the pineries, horses and mules taking their places.
125 Years
Friday, Dec. 7, 1894
Last Wednesday three men entered the clothing department of Schutte & Quilling’s store and asked permission to examine the overcoats and underwear. The salesman, O. J. Tilleson, conducted them to the coat room, whereupon two of the men asked for underwear, and they were thereupon taken to another room where these goods were displayed, leaving one of the men alone in the coat room. After some time spent in the examination of goods the three returned to the coat room where the man who had been left was found ready to depart. As the men passed out ahead of Mr. Tilleson, he noticed a price-tag peeping out over the collar of the overcoat fiend. An examination disclosed the fact that the fellow had appropriated a fifty-five dollar astrakhan coat, pulling his own great coat on over the one he had swiped. Propositions to settle were made by the culprit, who proved to be George Applebee, of Tiffany, but were rejected. He was placed under arrest and is now out on bail awaiting his examination which will take place Dec. 13, before justice Shafer.
100 Years
Thursday, Dec. 4, 1919
A free clinic will be conducted in this city Dec. 15 and 16 by specialists sent here by the Wisconsin Anti-Tuberculosis association. The service to be rendered the community by this means is more important than many realize. The Visiting Nurse and Charities association, which arranged for the clinic, makes the following announcement:
The undersigned are glad to announce that they have secured a two-day free clinic by specialists employed by the Wisconsin Anti-Tuberculosis association acting under the national association.
Dec. 15 and 16 have been assigned to Menomonie. One day will be devoted to the public, and one day to the schools. The Woman’s club, is co-operating with us in this matter. The clinic is to be held in rooms over the Wilson-Weber Lumber company office, Main and Broadway.
Everyone who has any reason to think he may be afflicted and everyone who has a relation or friend who you think may be developing a case, are urged to give their names to any of our board. Parents who have children they desire to have examined should be sure to report to Miss Rachel Dietrickson, the school visiting nurse.
This is a rare opportunity and we hope that all residents of Menomonie and Dunn county will become interested in it to the extent of coming themselves if they have any idea they need it and urge the necessity of doing so upon any of their acquaintances who may need it.
75 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 6, 1944
Set Aside Hill For Youngsters’ Sliding.
Children of the city can safely slide from Sixth street to Fourth street, on 12th avenue, without fear of being injured by traffic announces Alderman Otto Holzhueter and Robert Smith of the street committee. They said Fifth street at the intersection with 12th avenue has been closed to traffic so the hill there can be safely used by youngsters enjoying sliding.
Tuesday was the last day to stamp muskrat pelts, according to Conservation Warden H.B. Apel. Any pelts in possession now that are not stamped by a warden are illegal and cannot be legally sold. Apel warns that ice fishermen, in order to fish with two lines, must have a fishing license. There are no limits on size of panfish caught. Fox hunters are at work, Apel reports. Tuesday morning Beauty Schultz shot a red fox southeast of the city, near the Henry Hoehn farm.
50 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 3, 1969
Chief Explains No Smoking Rules In Retail Stores. During the past week, regulatory signs bearing the statement “No Smoking, By Order of the Fire Chief, Wisconsin Administrative Code Ind. 54.19” have been posted throughout retail stores in Menomonie. In explaining this regulation, Fire Chief James R. Berg said the code has been in effect for several years in the state of Wisconsin. The code is designed to prevent accidental ignition of the many combustible items in retail stores. This means, he continued, that the carrying of lighted pipes, cigars, cigarettes, or lighted tobacco in any form is not permissible within posted retail establishments.
Children in the Menomonie area will again be able to voice their up-to-the-minute Christmas wishes to Jolly Old Saint Nick via the air waves. “Operation North Pole, “ a project successfully completed last year, will be conducted again through the cooperation of the Stout State University Radio-Electronics club and Goodrich’s Furniture Store. Because Santa will be busy at the North Pole, a short wave radio will be used to contact him. Children may speak with Santa Saturday, Dec. 13. Amateur radio operators will have a station location at Goodrich’s from 1 to 3 p.m.
25 Years
Sunday, Dec. 4, 1994
Downsville: Little village that could. The lights went on for the first time around dusk in Downsville on
Thursday. Holiday lights,that is, accented with bright red banners twinkling up and down the Main side of town.
Even though it is one of the oldest settlements in Dunn County, there had never been an official Christmas street lighting.The unincorporated village of Downsville is so small the cost of the extras just weren’t practical.
Business owners tried to pick up the slack by, decorating their storefronts, but it wasn’t the same, said Kris Winter. So the effort to get some Christmas lights to brighten their town began with a committee of two. Kris and Candi Thibado. They decided to start a “Streets of Downsville Christmas Light Fund.”
Donation jars went out to local businesses. Donors dropped in dollars and dimes to get the project off the ground. The effort really gained steam when the Town of Dunn board voted to contribute. “Their contribution is what made the difference.” Kris said. Organizers who joined the effort later, gave Kris and Candi a great deal of credit for pulling the project together. “It was a joint venture ...or should I say adventure,” Candi said. The pair said they were pretty excited to see their work come to fruition.”We couldn’t have done this without a lot of generous folks,” Kris said.
15 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2004
Ice fishing has begun at cemetery slough. Anglers from far and wide converged on cemetery slough of Lake Menomin as early as late last week when all the rest of Menomin was still open water. A few got wet along the shoreline which seems to freeze-up late. It seems as though ice fishing addicts from as far as an hour’s drive, wait for that first ice on Menomin. Anglers are catching bluegills, crappies and northern pike. On Friday, a 19-inch walleye was taken, according to our Lake Menomin spy, Mike Benzel. Schmidty of Schmidty’s Archery and Bait shop, on the north end of the Menomin bridge, tells us that he is selling anglers waxies and silver wigglers for the panfish and minnows of all sizes for crappies, walleyes and northern pike.
10 Years
Sunday, Dec. 6, 2009
Boyceville’s Maddy Bailey won an International Youtube Cover Contest, sponsored by Daisy Rock Guitars, Elixir Strings and Lakota Leathers. She performed a song by singer/songwriter Kata Hay of Kata And The Blaze and then uploaded that video to Youtube. As the winner, chosen by Hay herself, Bailey received a special Daisy Rock acoustic guitar and accessory pack containing Elixir strings and a special edition Lakota Leathers handmade bison guitar strap. Hay, who has enjoyed a recent boom on Youtube said, “Maddy’s version of my song ‘Dead End Road’ made me cry! That combined with all the positive messages and comments I received about Maddy’s performance, made her the clear choice.” The contest was open to international entries and people entered from Germany, Australia, The Netherlands, UK, Egypt, Spain and the Philippines as well as the U.S. When Bailey saw the video announcing that she had won, she said, “I can’t believe it! Dead End Road is a beautifully written song by Kata, and I have always been in love with it. I’m really glad I was able to sing it for her.” Bailey is the daughter of Greg and Heidi Wold. She is a singer/songwriter and attends Boyceville High School.
5 Years
Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014
Lack of quorum cancels city council meeting.
We’re sorry to report that anyone waiting with bated breath for the story of Monday night’s city council meeting will find themselves disappointed.
For only the second time in the last 10 years — by all accounts — the meeting was cancelled for lack of a quorum of council members. Of the 11 alderpersons who serve, at least eight must be in attendance for a meeting to go forward.
With Clayton Brice’s recent resignation as Ward Four’s representative, no more than two alderpersons can be absent. Lee Schwebs alerted the city administration on Nov. 13 that he would not be at the Dec. 1 meeting. Alderman Eric Sutherland called Mayor Randy Knaack last Monday afternoon that he was too ill to come to the meeting. At 7 p.m., only seven council members were seated at the table on the third floor of the Dunn County Government Center. After calls to Ward Seven representative Leslie Brown went unanswered, Police Chief Eric Atkinson went to her home to check on her welfare and found out that she, too, was ill.
Instead of calling a special meeting, the city council will convene at its next regularly scheduled meeting.
