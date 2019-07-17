135 Years
Saturday, July 17, 1884
After the audience had dispersed that witnessed the fireworks on the evening of the Fourth, the committee discovered that a number of handsome balloons had been overlooked. That being the case, it was proposed to send them up this week, but the necessary notice was not given, and a postponement was taken till next week, Wednesday evening, when, if the weather is suitable, the display will be made. Some of the balloons are twenty feet in height with pyrotechnic attachments, and their accession will be worth witnessing.
Lee Brown, a young man who was formerly employed in Dr. W.H. Caine’s office as a janitor, and was discharged for dishonesty, married a Miss Bartholemew about a year since. They have been living in Menomonie, Wis., where a baby was born to them recently. A few days since he departed, leaving them without a cent in the world. Mrs. Brown has written here for a certificate that her father was a member of the G.A.R., on receipt of which members of that order in Menomonie will aid her. Brown’s first wife was a former Hudson girl, who obtained a divorce because of his many shortcomings. Mrs. Brown was assisted by charitable people here, and arrangements were made to send her to her father’s home at Memphis, Tenn., but a day or two prior to the time fixed for her departure her worthless husband put in an appearance, and they suddenly left the city together for parts unknown.
125 Years
Friday, July, 20 1894
As anticipated, robberies and petty thieving prevailed in town on circus day. In the morning during the parade the dwelling of Mrs. Sidney Ticknor on West Ash Street was entered while the family was away, and a watch, diamond stud, rings and other jewelry taken, to the value of $100. Mrs. J.R. Cowing’s pocket was picked while making her way through the crowd on Main Street, the thief taking her pocket book containing a U.S. Pension Agency draft for $24.50, and a certificate of deposit on Tainter’s bank for $50. Mrs. Johnson of Red Cedar, and perhaps others, also, had their pockets picked, the losses not being large in a single case. A circus advertised police and detective department will be viewed with suspicion hereafter in Menomonie.
100 Years
Thursday, July 17, 1919
Drowned Boy Identified. The boy employed by Barnes’ circus who was drowned in the Red Cedar River here the day the show exhibited here has been identified as Lee Fisher, whos father lives near Wilson. Identification was brought about through the publication in the Chippewa Herald of a picture, Coroner Carl Olson having had a photograph made of the remains. The likeness was recognized by a boy in Chippewa who had known the dead lad when they worked together in the Chippewa Falls sugar factory. Coroner Olson was notified of this fact by the chief of police of Chippewa Falls. The coroner took the picture to Wilson and showed it to the father, whose name is Coger. The latter confirmed the identification. He was aided in this by an unusual mark, a lock of gray hair over the boy’s temple. The family formerly lived in Downing but the parents separated. The mother was given custody of the two children and as she later married a Mr. Fisher, the boy took that name. The sister now lives with the father, the mother, it is said, being in an asylum. The boy was 19 years old. The separation occurred fifteen years ago. The remains were buried this morning in Evergreen cemetery.
75 Years
Wednesday, July, 19 1944
At Weekly Council Meet: The aldermen refused to grant a popcorn and soft drink license to Harry Edwards, Route 2, who planned to have a stand in a car parking stall near the corner of Fifth and Main streets. It was explained there are no provisions in the city’s book of ordinances providing for the issuance of licenses for popcorn or soft drink stands that operate on wheels on the street.
Following the suggestion of Alderman Oscar Brekke, the aldermen voted unanimously to increase the pay of Russell Harding and Henry Werth from $90 to $100 a month. This is in line with increases recently voted other city employees. They are employed at the city pumping station.
Gale Martin, Legionnaire, appeared before the council to advise the alderman that it will not be necessary for the city to levy and fund to help finance the trip of the American Legion chorus of the Hosford-Chase post to the state convention at Milwaukee. He said that public subscriptions have netted enough money to finance the trip. He thanked the aldermen for their kind consideration of the week before and said maybe sometime in the future the city may be of assistance on some similar project.
50 Years
Wednesday, July 16, 1969
Two Soo Line Railroad freight trains derailed in a three-day period within five and one-half miles of each other near Wheeler. Saturday, a westbound freight ran off the tracks at 2:30 p.m. just east of Norton. Monday at 10 p.m. another westbound train derailed in Wheeler. A Soo Line official at the scene of the mishap in Wheeler said Monday’s wreck was caused by the derailment near Norton. The cause of Saturday’s accident has not been determined, he said. Monday’s mishap apparently happened when a box car derailed at the scene of the Norton accident and was dragged five and one-half miles where the car sideswiped a crew car on the siding at Wheeler causing nine cars to jump the tracks. Eleven cars derailed at Norton. Six were flat cars carrying “piggy-back” truck transport trailers loaded with foodstuffs and a variety of merchandise. One was loaded with steel and another was a loaded fuel tank car. Three were empty. Of the nine cars that derailed at Wheeler, six were empty. Two were loaded with cement and one with steel. A few railroad employees were in the crew car at Wheeler Monday when the second mishap occurred, but no one was injured.
25 Years
Sunday, July 17, 1994
Dunn County’s quest for an enhanced 911 system got back on track Tuesday after an Eau Claire County judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging the County Board’s vote to award a contract to Motorola to supply and install the system. Circuit Judge Eric Wahl ruled in favor of the county’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed in May by Menomonie attorney John Joyce, who claimed the County Board violated state law in approving a $421,000 contract with the Schaumburg, Ill., based Motorola for an enhanced 911 system. In his ruling, Wahl said that a state law requiring government bodies to accept the lowest acceptable bid on contracts doesn’t apply to Dunn County’s purchase of equipment to set up the enhanced 911 system. He determined that the law doesn’t specifically apply to equipment purchases.
Joyce had argued that the County Board erred in not awarding a contract to Advanced MobilComm, of Altoona, which submitted a $223,317 proposal for an enhanced 911 system.
Dunn County Undersheriff Bruce Palmer said the ruling was welcome news. “We’re back to where we were before the restraining order was filed.” he said. “There’s still much work to be done before we’re able to set it up, but we’re still working towards (having the system operating in) 1995.”
15 Years
Sunday, July 18, 2004
Former Glenwood city native goes for Guinness world record.
Massage therapist conducts massage marathon to benefit emergency response team.
To help reimburse his team for expenses incurred during the 9/11 emergency in New York, the executive director of the Carolina Emergency Response Massage Team, Doug E. Rasmusson of Asheville, N.C., formerly of Glenwood City, will attempt to do chair massage for 52 hours continuously.
July 23-25, during Bele Chere, the longest, free outdoor festival in the Southeast, Rasmusson will attempt to beat the old Guinness world record of 50 hours, set by Barry Green of San Diego, Calif.
Seventeen North Carolina team members went to New York City in response to the World Trade Center tragedy. From St. Paul’s Chapel adjacent to Ground Zero, which was a place of respite for all the rescue and recovery workers, they provided massages to firefighters, New York policemen, officers from the FBI and ATF, construction workers, volunteers from the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and church groups. They also worked at the landfill site on Staten Island and at 80 of New York’s 300 fire stations. The CERMT volunteers went to New York for a week each month, for five months. With no promise of compensation, they paid their own way, using personal credit cards as necessary. Rasmusson said he hopes his Bele Chere effort will result in paying off the remaining balances for the volunteers.
Rasmusson, a licensed massage therapist, currently concentrates much of his time in training others of his profession to become CERMT members.
10 Years
Wednesday, July 15, 2009
Regents approve additional funds for UW-Stout’s Harvey Hall Theatre project.
The budget for remodeling of the Harvey Hall Theatre on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie would increase by almost $500,000 under a proposal endorsed last Thursday, July 9, by the UW System Board of Regents. The remodeling was previously approved by the Legislature with a budget of about $5.1 million. The new total cost would be $5.61 million if the amended budget is approved by the state of Wisconsin Building Commission. The commission is scheduled to vote on the amended budget in August.
The theater, the only official performance stage on campus, was built in 1916 and is in need of extensive remodeling. The project includes reconstruction of the stage extension, the replacement of the stage and house lighting and controls, the installation of a new sound system and the renovation of the stage rigging, curtains and tracks. The seating will be replaced and reconfigured to eliminate tripping hazards on the main floor and to improve sightlines in the balcony. The scene shop, control rooms and dressing rooms will be completely renovated, and the theater entrance, vestibules, display cases and box office will be upgraded. Accessibility improvements will be made to the theater, as well as support spaces such as dressing rooms and restrooms. Ventilation and exhaust systems, which serve the theater and support spaces, will be renovated and replaced with more efficient modern systems. Asbestos and lead-based paint will be remediated and all of the finishes will be renewed.
5 Years
Sunday, July 20, 2014
Mars earns five figure windfall for Wild West Tour victory
Jimmy Mars recorded his sixth career World of Outlaws Late Model Series victory in the first leg of the annual “Wild West Tour” July 10 at Hibbing Raceway in Hibbing, Minn, Mars qualified fourth fastest in Group B during the time trial session and later finished second in his heat race. After drawing the pole position prior to the drop of the green flag in the 50-lap headliner, Mars fell back several spots before eventually tracking down race leader Darrell Lanigan on lap 38. The Menomonie star then led the remainder of the distance to secure the $10,000 payday.
“It was good to get back up to Hibbing and to win their first ever Outlaws race,” Mars said. “That is a place that we used to race at quite a bit on a local level growing up and they have a lot of passionate fans up there in that area. We have had a long couple of months since (family friend) Marnie Clement passed away from cancer on May 14, but I want to dedicate the Hibbing win to her and her family.”
