135 years
Saturday, March 15, 1884
The city authorities have received a proposition from the Chicago and Northwestern Telegraph Company, to establish a telegraph office in this city, provided the council will, by ordinance, give the company permission to erect telegraph poles and put up the necessary wires along our streets.
This permission will no doubt be granted and the city will secure a telegraph office at some central point that will be convenient to local patrons.
The new line will form part of Merchants & Bankers telegraph line, of New York City that has entered the field against the Western Union Telegraph monopoly.
This addition to our telegraph facilities will be hailed with delight by our business men and be liberally patronized.
125 years
Friday, March 16, 1894
Otto G. and Al. C. Anderson, under the firm name Anderson Bros., have sold their barber business, and in the future will devote all their time to the manufacture of cigars.
About a year ago they bought out the Diamond Cigar company and have succeeded in enlarging the business to the extent that they today run the largest cigar factory in the 2nd district of Wisconsin, and it demands all their time and attention.
While practically nearly all the factories in this district have been closed the past winter, the firm have run a force of eleven hands.
We are glad to see the boys repaid for their hustling by a good business thus proving that cigars can be profitably manufactured in Menomonie as well as in a larger city.
100 years
Thursday, March 13, 1919
Because of the lowering of the lake level last week, causing the water to become stationary in a draft flue at the Wisconsin Milling Company’s end of the local dam, the flue burst and it was necessary to close the mill down a couple of days for repairs.
This occasioned the milling company considerable loss.
At the mill and also the City Hall it is said the lake was lowered about four feet although on account of the ice drop could not be seen.
This was supposed to have been due to holding back the water at Cedar Falls. Manager Albert Smith of the power company, however, maintains that the lowering was due to natural fluctuation.
Reports have been circulated to the effect that the milling company caused the lowering of the lake, a statement manifestly absurd, for the milling company was the greatest loser and is most interested in having the normal stage maintained.
75 years
Wednesday, March 15, 1944
O.E. Edgeberg, Dunn County’s premiere turkey raiser, purchased the five-acre tract and buildings owned by Richard Gralow on Highway 25 between North Menomonie and the Junction, which he will use as a processing plant for the thousands of turkeys that he will raise on his large farm at Dunnville.
He expects to have his modernly-equipped plant ready for operation by late August to take care of the first batch of birds in the 1944 flock that will be bought by the government for overseas shipment.
On the site purchased by Mr. Edgeberg is a large structure, built of tile, that he will transform into a processing plant. It is the building that echoed with the secret sessions of the Klan when it was running at high tide several years ago in Dunn County.
Mr. Edgeberg’s original plans called for a processing plant in the brick building on Sixth Avenue, east of the Hotel Marion, but he decided that a plant on the outskirts of the city would be a more favorable location.
50 years
Wednesday, March 12, 1969
Renting a plane to fly to the NAIA basketball tournament in Kansas City sounded like a good idea to five Stout State University students, but when they arrived at a phoneless suburban airport about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, they weren’t so sure.
Things went from bad to worse when they walked half a mile in 15-degree weather from the State Line Airport to a farmhouse to use a telephone.
Recalling an armed robbery last week at a nearby service station, the resident, Gerald Elmer, thought it a little late, at 11:50 p.m., for five youths to be looking for a phone and he called police.
Kansas City and Leawood police departments and the Johnson County sheriff’s office dispatched eight patrol cars. Somehow, at least on law enforcement radios, the incident had become a fight involving 25 to 30 youths.
The weary basketball fans were walking north on State Line when the officers began to converge.
“It was a gross misunderstanding on the part of both parties,” said Cpl. Wayne Sharp of the Leawood police department after the youths were picked up and had explained their situation. The explanation was that they had rented a single-engine airplane Saturday at Lake Elmo, Minn., for the flight to Kansas City.
Vern Johnson, 23 (one of the students and the pilot) said later at Leawood police headquarters that the students need a phone to call a taxi cab to take them to a downtown hotel.
The airport maintains landing lights 24 hours a day but is not staffed during late night hours. An office with a telephone visible through the window was locked, the youths told police.
Other students involved in the incident, in addition to Johnson, were Galen Fitzel, Rich Georgeson, Russ Piagemann and Norm Franke.
25 years
Wednesday, March 16, 1994
The Wheeler Post Office will remain as is, U.S. Postal Authorities decided last week.
“This is fantastic,” said Wheeler resident Eldin Stevens. “We wanted to keep our post office and we fought for it.”
“Nothing is changing in Wheeler,” said David Seviola, delivery analyst for the Northland District, St. Paul. The post office will remain the same as it is, he said, and a new postmaster will be appointed.
The fate of the office has been debated since Aug. 22, 1991. It is the U.S. Post Office procedure to look into small post office closings when the postmaster retires, Seviola said.
One option included having a CPO, or contract post office in Wheeler. That would have called for a contract with a local business to provide post office services, with the exception of loading postal meters, and permit mail, Seviola said.
If the post office had closed, then home delivery would have been provided throughout the village.
Currently, there is no delivery within one quarter mile of the post office.
Stevens learned of the post office decision when he received a letter from Congressman Steve Gunderson this week. The decision was made March 7, Seviola said.
Officer in charge at the Wheeler Post Office, Dawn Zebro, said she had not received any formal notice yet.
15 years
Sunday, March 14, 2004
This year’s Tinman will be different from the previous 23 triathlons held in Menomonie in more ways than just the length of its new name — the Charter Communications Menomonie Tinman Triathlon.
“We have officially taken the next step up for this to be a world-class event,” said Lisa Walter, race director about the Tinman’s sanctioning by the USA. Triathlon.
The 2003 Tinman was the first year the event was a “chip timed” in which a timing device is attached by a Velcro strap to the racer’s ankle. The chip” tracks all timing,including the racer’s time in the transition area when changing from swimming to biking to running.
As a result, this year’s triathlon — scheduled at Wakanda Park on June 20 — will be USAT-sanctioned event and be fully insured.
Last year 255 participants from 13 states came from as far away as California, Florida and Maryland.
“This is the most challenging triathlon course in the Midwest because of the hills southwest of town where the bike course is. This is one of the things that brings people in,” said Walter.
Walter said the date was move from August to June for better weather. Walter is actively seeking business sponsors and hopes that they will provide money as well as staff to serve as volunteers.
10 years
Sunday, March 15, 2009
On Tuesday, March 3, the Stout Student Association passed a motion that added a referendum question on a campus wide smoking ban, to take effect next year, to the SSA Election Ballot.
The election will take place electronically April 8.
“The main reason for this being put up for referendum is 260 universities nationwide have adopted smoking bans, and we at the Stout Student association feel it’s important to keep up to date on current trends,” said Michael Lubke, SSA president. “One main concern with the implementation of this ban would be students would have to cross roads and go off campus to smoke,” Lubke said, adding “This is an issue the committee will have to address.”
Lubke said there are arguments for and against a ban, but as more states and businesses become smoke-free, it is time for UW-Stout to look into whether or not our campus should also go smoke-free.
“On campus the non smoking progression has moved smokers from indoors to the outdoors to a 25-foot policy,” Lubke said. “The question is, does it really need to go even further as to make all of campus smoke free?”
The SSA is looking for student, faculty and staff input on this topic before the April 8 vote.
5 years
Wednesday, March 12, 2014
No human was injured in a pig barn fire north of Boyceville on Sunday. But Boyceville EMTs administered first aid to a trio of young piglets who suffered in the blaze.
One of the EMTs, Tonya Schutts, has given them a temporary home in her bathroom as she treats them for their injuries.
One of the piglets suffered severe burns to its snout, tail, ears and top of the head. In addition to multiple breathing treatments for smoke inhalation, all three are being treated with medication.
Just before 2 p.m., Boyceville’s fire and ambulance squad responded to a fire in which four baby piglets and one sow perished. Smoke inhalation is suspected in the death of a second sow overnight.
Fortunately a boar, a sow and five feeder pigs managed to escape the burning building.
Nicole Lemon and her husband own the animals that were housed in the barn. The family was gone when the fire broke out.
Lemon surmises that a third sow who was due to give birth soon had probably jumped over the boards in her pen and knocked a bale of hay onto a heat lamp, causing the fire.
As expected, she gave birth Monday afternoon to three piglets — one of them stillborn. Not taking any chances, Lemon brought the two survivors up to her house and is bottle feeding them.
“We’re going try to fix something up for her so she can still have her babies,” Lemon said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.