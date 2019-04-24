135 years
Saturday, April 26, 1884
Ten new buildings are in process of erection in North Menomonie.
The Knapp, Stout & Co. Company has platted fourteen new blocks- three east, one west, and ten south of the school house.
Betsy Johnson, an unmarried woman, aged about twenty, has been adjudged insane and taken to the asylum for treatment.
Messrs Myron & Sveen have opened their meat market which will be a great convenience to the residents in this part of the city. Their success is assured.
J.E. Solvey has sold a half interest in his building and mercantile business to C.D. Doughty, and has purchased the interest of Samuel Omdahl in the agricultural implement business of Omdahl & Doughty. The new firm will be known as Solvey & Doughty.
125 years
Friday, April 27, 1894
An ear trumpet found on the road to the county asylum has been left at the NEWS office. The owner can have the same by applying for it and paying for this notice,
The people of this city should bear in mind that it is unlawful to make bonfires in the street. If a fire is necessary for the disposal of rubbish it should be kindied on the premises and not in the street.
Bicyclists should refrain from running their wheels on the sidewalks, especially on Main and Broadway, where pedestrians are usually more numerous. In all cities they are required to keep in the roadway the same as other vehicles. The streets are now in good condition and there is no good reason why they should use the sidewalks. Remember the old song and “keep in the middle of the road.”
Halvor Halvorson, of Eau Galle, was brought before Judge Kelley last Friday, after examination by Drs. Howison and Kelsey he was adjudged insane.
Sheriff Miller took him to the asylum at Mendota. Mr Halvorson had a severe attack of the grip last winter from which he never fully recovered and it is thought that this was the cause of his insanity.
100 years
Thursday, April 24, 1919
TROOP TRAIN MAKES STOP AT ELK MOUND: 600 Casuals From Western States Enjoy 25-Minute Visit in Village.
Elk Mound, April 23.—One of three sections of a troop train of casuals stopped here for twenty-five minutes Tuesday morning about 10 o’clock to allow the captain and lieutenant to catch up with their command, these officers having stepped off in Eau Claire in search of refreshments.
They arrived in due time on the way-freight and were loudly cheered by the men when they stepped from the caboose. Many of the khaki-clad boys took the opportunity to run about town and the stores did a brisk trade in fruit and sweets, while the bakery sold out on pies, etc.
The battalion of nearly 600 men were enroute to their homes in the far western states.
Groups of the soldiers entered into conversation with local people and stated that they fought side by side with the famous 32nd division in the Meuse, Argonne offensive in September.
From trench caps to service shoes they look the part of overseas veterans, and we feel a thrill of good fortune in the brief accidental meeting.
75 years
Wednesday, April 26, 1944
NEEDS ADDRESSES OF CITY’S PEOPLE IN ARMED FORCES: Only about 150 addresses of Menomonie servicemen have been given City Clerk Alice Kenney so she can send them ballots for the primary and general elections.
It is estimated there are between 400 and 500 eligible voters from Menomonie who are in the service.
Blanks which friends and relatives can fill out, giving the addresses of servicemen and servicewomen from Menomonie are obtainable at the clerk’s office in the city hall.
Friends and relatives of service people must realize that after the addresses are received by Clerk Kenney it will take weeks to get the ballots to the men, and more weeks for the ballots to arrive back at the city hall.
For that reason it is of the utmost importance that relatives and friends of service people give the city clerk the addresses of the service people now.
It will be noticed that on the blank there is a place to check whether the man or woman in service is under 21 years.
These naturally will not be allowed to vote, but it will provide the city with the information so that the names may be included on an honor roll which may be erected by the city or some other organization.
50 years
Wednesday, April 23, 1969
Mound Board Okays Special Education Class: The Elk Mound board of education, at its April meeting, approved the establishment of a special education program at the school as a cooperative venture with the Colfax school system. One room will be set aside for this purpose in the 1969-70 school year.
Grade assignments at the Elk Mound and Spring Brook schools were discussed and it was decided that only kindergarten and first grade classes will be held at the Spring Brook school next year.
This action means that all kindergarten and first grade students will attend that school. This policy eliminates the need for combination grade rooms at both schools. Students in grades two through eight will be assigned to the Elk Mound school.
At the present time, children may start kindergarten if they reach their fifth birthday by Dec. 1. Beginning with the 1970-71 school year the date will be changed to Nov. 1.
25 years
Sunday, April 24, 1994
Lakefront Project violates City’s Code: Work that the city has done in clearing box elders from the downtown lakefront has resulted in wood chips and brush washing into Lake Menomin.
That’s apparently in violation of the city’s own shoreland zoning ordinance regulating tree-cutting in shoreland areas, according to Cythia Casey Widstrand, Urban Forestry coordinator for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
In a letter dated April 18 to City Administrator Lowell Prange, Casey also stated that costs for the work on the lake bank would not be covered by a Small Business Administration Tree Planting Grant previously awarded to the city because of concerns about damage to lake water quality.
The bark chips were left along the bank to serve as mulch for new trees that will be planted this spring, City Parks Director John Miller said. He has ordered 86 trees, including oak, ash, hackberry, birch, maple, red cedar and serviceberry, as well as 92 shrubs for replanting.
Dan Koich, DNR water management specialist, said the mulch would have some value if it was spread thinly to assist in establishing grass, but when deposited a foot thick, as it is now, it would prevent growth.
The light soil on the steep slope below Main Street is “very erodible,” Koich said. The length of shoreline involved goes from the Iron Removal plant to Ninth Street, Miller said.
15 years
Sunday, April 25, 2004
Uetz going to Hawaii for soccer festival: David Uetz of Menomonie has been chosen to travel as part of the United States Sports Tours USA Soccer Team when it travels to Hawaii to compete in the Hawaii Tropical Sports Festival in July.
Uetz, 18, is a senior at Menomonie High School and was one of the captains of the varsity soccer team last fall.
Uetz, who has played soccer since he was 10 years old, plays for Red Cedar Soccer each summer. His team has made it to the Minnesota State Tournament twice.
He was chosen for the team based on coaches’ recommendations and an interview. More than 500 athletes will be traveling to the islands of Maui and Oahu to compete.
10 years
Sunday, April 26, 2009
Lions Club won’t replace departed buffalo: Two buffalo that escaped from the Menomonie Lions Club Game Park in North Menomonie Wednesday evening are dead.
Killed by police officers because of the potential danger they were to motorists traveling 1-94 were a 4 year-old cow weighing about 1,100 pounds and her yearling calf weighing about 450 pounds.
Merlin Nevela, co-chair of the club’s Game Park Committee, said he was notified about 6 p.m. by police of the escape. A media release issued by the Police Department said officers encountered the animals initially as they were leaving the park in a westerly direction.
Nevela said it is believed the cow jumped over the approximate four and-one-half-foot-high gate and the calf followed.
The buffalo went parallel to 1-94, eventually reaching the intersection of the four-lane roadway and State Highway 25 on the back side of Kmart. Here they went over the Department of Transportation fence that borders the interstate highway.
During this time, according to the Police Department release, phone calls were placed seeking assistance in securing the animals in a non-lethal manner.
Everyone contacted, said the release, advised they had no means by which to assist officers.
Nevala said halting the animals via tranquilization was considered. However, he continued, no one knows how they might have reacted when hit.
When no other alternatives were available to stop the animals from charging into traffic, deadly force was used to end the incident, said the release.
Nevala said he was in full agreement with the decision made by officers.
He said the club, left with a cow and bull, will not replace the two departed animals.
The two animals were butchered, Nevala said, and the meat donated to a local food pantry.
No one can recall a similar escape, Nevala said. “I have been a club member for 12 years and we never have experienced such a disaster.”
5 years
Wednesday, April 23, 2014
In a 27-1 vote, only Supervisor Calvin Christianson opposed $100,000 in funding to remodel the multi-purpose arena in the Dunn County Recreation Park when the board met last week.
The money is just a portion of $1.1 million the Menomonie Youth Hockey Association needs to raise for improvements of the existing building. Known as the Dunn County Community Center Campaign, the project’s goals include the expanded use of the facility year round in and improving its curb appeal, as well as safety improvements and enhanced handicap accessibility.
The campaign has been in the works for nearly nine months and around $650,000 in pledges have been gathered so far.
MYHA leases the arena from the county and is responsible for the upkeep of the structure. Enhancements planned by the hockey association include new locker rooms, an elevated and heated viewing area, and an expanded concession stand and bathrooms.
The plan will also incorporate the addition of a new 4,0 00-square-foot multipurpose community room to the existing building.
The first phase of the projected is expected to begin in June and be completed in the fall. The second phase, which includes replacing the roof, will take place within three years.
