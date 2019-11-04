135 Years
Saturday, Nov. 8, 1884
The Holloween pranks indulged in by Menomonie young folks last week Friday evening, may have seemed very funny to them, but in numerous cases was the reverse to residents whose fence gates were thrown down, horse block overturned, and property destroyed. Innocent fun is one thing and the mutilation and destruction of property and becoming a public nuisance, quite another. Future Holloween celebrators should remember this.
Mrs. Kate Pyle, of Coshocton, Ohio, will open an art studio at the residence of Dr. Grannis, on Friday, Nov. 14. Instruction in oil painting on satin, felt, crayon and china decorative work, will be given, and orders promptly filled for work of such description. Lessons will be given on Friday and Saturday. Terms $1 per lesson of three hours.
Genial “Bob” Cassidy sailed into the Menomonie port last week Friday and cast anchor for the winter. He has kept the log of one of The K.S. & Co. Company’s Mississippi steamboat during the past season.
125 Years
Friday, Nov. 9, 1894
Republican Jubilee! The wonderful political upheaval which took place in all the northern states last Tuesday has filled republicans everywhere with irrepressible enthusiasm. They are bound to celebrate. A demand that would not admit of denial has come up from the republican hosts of Dunn County for an opportunity to give vent to their enthusiasm, and Chairman Quilling has therefore begun arrangements for a grand jubilee, to take place in Menomonie. For this purpose both opera houses have been secured. There will be speeches by distinguished orators from abroad and at home, songs by the campaign glee club, music by several brass bands, and, weather permitting, a grand parade with torches, transparencies, etc. Republicans from all over the county are expected to be in attendance to add to the enthusiasm.
The Republicans of Dunn County have contributed their full share to the great victory in this state. It is the largest vote ever polled in a state election and the plurality of 1638 for Upham is the largest ever given the head of a ticket in its history. In 1880 it gave Garfield 1429 majority which has remained the highwater mark until this year.
100 Years
Thursday, Nov. 6, 1919
Armistice Signing To Be Celebrated. A fine military parade, a rousing mass meeting to be addressed by an orator of statewide reputation and a dancing party at the Armory for newly-enlisted members of Co. H, ex service men and State Guardsmen will feature the Armistice Day celebration to be held in this city next Tuesday, Nov. 11.The parade will be led by the Ludington Guard band, after which will march the ex-service men in uniform. They will be followed in order by Co. E, Wisconsin State Guard, High School Cadets, Sisters of Co. H, Stout and High School students. With the service men will be carried the historic flag that was presented to Co. H by the Spanish -American War Veterans when the company departed in the spring of 1917.
The speaker of the day will be an orator of note to be sent by the adjutant general’s department at Madison. A party in honor of the service men and new Co. H will be given at the armory in the evening. Music being furnished by Youngren’s orchestra. Business in the city will be suspended in the afternoon in honor of Armistice day.
75 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 8, 1944
Buck deer, wounded by another, shot by Apel Northwest of Colfax. A battle between toe bucks northwest of Colfax resulted in the death of one of them Tuesday morning. A 4-point, 120 pound buck, was hauled into Menomonie Tuesday afternoon by Conservation Warden H.B. Apel, whose shot from a .22 caliber pistol ended the life of the deer that was found in the woods in a dying condition as a result of a fight with another buck. The deer’s right quarter was punctured causing a wound that would have proven fatal. The deer was in a helpless condition when discovered in the woods and the matter was reported to Apel who shot the animal. Apel said the buck probably was in a fight with another deer that dealt the deadly wound. Apel fastened a confiscation tag on the deer and shipped it to Milwaukee to the Conservation Commission that will sell the deer to some cafe or restaurant operator.
50 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 5, 1969
Two Colfax girls to participate in Rose Parade. Do your holiday plans include a trek to Pasadena Calif. For the 1970 Tournament of Roses parade? At least two county residents are contemplating the journey and area citizens can help them achieve their goal. They are Misses Lucinda and Jeanne Neumann, daughters of Dr. and Mrs. Gordon Neumann, Colfax, who are members of the WSU-La Crose “Marching Chiefs” a symphonic band. The “Marching Chiefs” have been officially selected to participate in the parade, and the unit is the only university band other than the two Rose Bowl bands outside the state of California to receive an invitation. Plans call for the 230 members of the marching Chiefs to be in California from Dec.27 to Jan.2 and approximate cost of the undertaking is $37,000. Each band member is personally responsible for raising about $175 through band projects such as cookbook sales, concerts and various activities. The major project of the members is the sale of a cookbook compiled and published by the band organization. The cookbook, titled “Rosy Recipes,” contains nearly 500 recopies and sells for $3.Recipes have been contributed by world famous personalities- among them are Mrs. Lawrence Welk, Mrs. Richard Nixon, Mrs. Lyndon Johnson, Mrs. Bing Crosby, Mrs. Barry Goldwater and Mrs. Ronald Reagan.
25 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 1994
Frenzied Football Fans Fight The Fever. Victims of Menomonie High School football fever can be identified easily. Symptoms include: Glazed over eyes; short attention spans; obsession with travel plans; acquiring tickets and trying to get off work early on Thursday. The last epidemic was reported about this same time last year. Traveling as defending champions, the Menomonie High School gridders are once again bound for the state championship competition. The team will go head to head with Cudahy High School at 7 p.m at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday.
Evidence is everywhere that the strength of the football program has garnered tremendous support from the community. Signs wishing the team good luck have popped up in windows, and more than 30 vehicles joined a horn-blowing caravan to watch Menomonie beat Marinette, 41-14, and advance to state.
Alan Jessen of Knaacks Advertising said employees have been busy getting the Big River’s Conference Championship T-shirts out on the market. Jessen said the Big River’s shirt is printed with the “graveyard streak.” football fans refer to the Menomonie High School’s Nelson Field as “the graveyard’ because the team has not lost a game there since 1989. Jessen said a victory in Madison will mean an all nighter to get the shirts ready for returning fans, but added that he doesn’t mind.
15 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2004
Under increased security, Menomonie High School students returned to class Monday. Classes had been canceled last Friday due to a “threat” that was discovered on Oct. 29. Superintendent of Schools Jesse Harness noted that parents kept about 30 elementary and middle school students home last Friday. Harness said that “things went quite well “ on Monday at MHS. Two student members of the school board also addressed the issue. Meg Shefchik noted that security was very tight, with police in all four areas of the parking lot and on the streets. Ciara Klos suggested that a letter be sent home to parents because the students are “scared.” Klos said that the security cameras, which were recently approved by the school board, are badly needed. Harness addressed the “letter to parents” issue, saying that the MHS crisis team had made a decision that information would be provided in the next newsletter sent home to parents. “Maybe a letter home would be a more appropriate at this time,” Harness said, “and we’ll consider the decision.”
10 Years
Sunday, Nov. 8, 2009
Volunteers create snow park at Dunn County Rec Park. If a dedicated group of volunteers has its way, the Dunn County Rec Park will also be home to the all-new Dunn County SnowPark. In early October, the project got its start as trees were removed from the slope parallel to the existing sledding hill to make room for a snowboard/ski run in the shadow of the water tower. Christian Peterson and Bruce Trimble,Sr. Are heading up the effort. The pair presented their idea for a small sledding terrain park to the Facilities Committee of Dunn County Board of Supervisors. “The idea was passed, but no money was given by Dunn County,” Peterson said. “All of this is being done with volunteer efforts. We are improving the use of land, and they saw that as a benefit.” Informed of the project on county land, the City of Menomonie granted the group the erosion permit it needed. The low cost, low maintenance park, Peterson points out, will encourage children and families to get outside during the winter. “This will benefit the local kids the most,” he said. “It’s all about the kids and creating a better community.”
5 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014
Culver’s named regional challenge champion. Culver’s of Menomonie is a regional champion in the nationwide Culver’s Crew Challenge contest where restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality and community outreach. Culver’s of Menomonie is one of 48 restaurants out of nearly 500 to advance. “It’s great to reach regional champion status in the competition. I could not be more proud of our entire team, this is an owners dream come true,” says Gary Theelke, owner/operator of Culver’s of Menomonie. “Our team members are committed to delivering truly outstanding hospitality and quality to all out guests and this simply validates what we try to do every day.”
The evaluation of restaurants and team members come from the Culver’s support team, utilizing elements of the guest feedback program as well as input from secret shoppers. The competition includes prize money for the top four stores. Later in the year the top four restaurants will move on as the national finalists and compete for the national championship. The winners will be announced at Culver’s annual convention in February 2015.
