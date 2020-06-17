From the Files: Weather balloon found in Downsville mistaken for Japanese balloon bomb in 194

135 Years

About a month ago a man named G.G. Loomis was murdered near Toledo, Wood county, Ohio. Soon afterward a trunk and box arrived at the Omaha depot in this city, consigned to the dead man. As he was last seen in company with one Arthur J. Grover, formerly in the employ of the K.S. & Co. Company at Menomonie, and whose parents, brothers and sisters reside a few miles west of the city, a clue was thus at once obtained and detectives have for some time been watchmening for the appearance of the suspected man to claim the property. Last Wednesday Grover was recognized by S. D McKahan at Fall Creek, in the Eau Claire county, who secured his arrest and the supposed culprit is now in charge of Sheriff Macauley awaiting transportation back to Ohio. G.M. Brown, sheriff of Wood county, Ohio, arrived in the city Thursday morning, having been for sometime in Barron county, where Grover has a farm. He was accompanied by I. Sprague, of Prairie Farm.