From the Files: Weather balloon found in Downsville mistaken for Japanese balloon bomb in 194

135 Years
Saturday, June 20, 1885
About a month ago a man named G.G. Loomis was murdered near Toledo, Wood county, Ohio. Soon afterward a trunk and box arrived at the Omaha depot in this city, consigned to the dead man. As he was last seen in company with one Arthur J. Grover, formerly in the employ of the K.S. & Co. Company at Menomonie, and whose parents, brothers and sisters reside a few miles west of the city, a clue was thus at once obtained and detectives have for some time been watchmening for the appearance of the suspected man to claim the property. Last Wednesday Grover was recognized by S. D McKahan at Fall Creek, in the Eau Claire county, who secured his arrest and the supposed culprit is now in charge of Sheriff Macauley awaiting transportation back to Ohio. G.M. Brown, sheriff of Wood county, Ohio, arrived in the city Thursday morning, having been for sometime in Barron county, where Grover has a farm. He was accompanied by I. Sprague, of Prairie Farm.
125 Years
Friday, June 21, 1895
A terrific rainstorm came up Wednesday afternoon when Lemen Bros. circus performance was about half over. The clouds as they came up out of the west looked so threatening that the managers announced to the large audience that the tent would not be safe in a gale and advised all to return as quickly as possible to their homes. This was done, but most of the people were thoroughly drenched before the shelter was reached. The evening performance was entirely abandoned.
Fred Green, fourteen years old, is in the Sister’s Hospital in this city, suffering from a gun shot wound in the abdomen caused by the accidental discharge of a pistol in the hands of his playmate, Em. Justason. The boys homes are in Lucas, fourteen miles west of Menomonie. They were playing with a pistol which in some unexpected way was discharged, with the effect described. The wounded boy, who is an adopted son of Mrs. George Green, of Lucas, was brought immediately to this city. Dr. Read, who is in attendance, is hopeful of his recovery.
100 Years
Thursday, June 20, 1920
Horse Killed By Short Circuit. Much damage by electric storms has been done during the last ten days in Menomonie and vicinity. Every night for some time, Manager Ralph Sorenson has been called from his bed to look after wire troubles on the power company’s lines. Early Tuesday a horse belonging to Adolph Ajgiers was electrocuted while being driven on Twelfth avenue. This occurred during a rainstorm and is explained by Mr. Sorenson by saying that two wires had become connected by the bough of a tree, the horse, traveling on the wet street, getting part of the charge. He says horses are peculiarly sensitive to electric currents and easily killed. About 10:30 p.m. June 8 a cow was killed on the farm of Alfred Bailey, town of Dunn. South of Little Elk Creek, Frank Whinnery lost four cows by lightning and hail was visible on some farms. Lightning also killed a colt on the Burt Cummings farm the same night.
75 Years
Wednesday, June 20, 1945
Weather Balloon Is Found in Country. Considerable excitement was created in a farming area south of Downsville when a small balloon came to earth there. People finding it believed it was a Japanese balloon bomb and they called Sheriff Delbert Karns. He discovered that the balloon is one of the government’s weather balloons. It was mailed to the place designated, and the farmer who found the balloon will receive $2 from the government for his trouble.
Stout Institute’s 1945 Summer session enrollment will top that of 1944 by at least 40 students, it was revealed this week, after most of the registrations for the 40th annual session were completed. There are 241 students enrolled this Summer, announced Registrar Gertrude M. O’Brien. Of that number 119 are men and 122 are women. At the 1944 Summer session there was a total of 202 students. For this Summer session there are still two registration periods indicating that the enrollment will grow to a much higher figure than at present.
Stout’s Summer session is directed by Clyde A. Bowman, dean of the Industrial Arts department of the college.
50 Years
Wednesday, June 17, 1970
Hospital Selected As Training Site. An agreement with District I Technical Institute -Eau Claire was signed recently calling for Menomonie Hospital to provide clinical training for the school’s laboratory assistants’ program, according to Ken E. Jensen, hospital administrator. Before Memorial Hospital could be selected as a training site, said Jensen, it was necessary to meet specific clinical standards. The laboratory was measured for its high level of quality control, as well as proper and qualified supervision of students at all times. Two students from the institute will spend a six-month internship at the hospital here.
Jensen added, “I am fully aware of our responsibility to assist in the education of future health care delivery personnel. It was gratifying to learn that our hospital met the strict criteria required of an affiliating institution. We are pleased to join in this mutual endeavor.” Tom Muenich, laboratory supervisor, will be in charge of providing clinical experience and supervision of students.
25 Years
Sunday, June 18, 1995
T-Bird Mall mortgage to change hands.
The mortgage on the Thunderbird Mail will change hands after the sale by the federal Resolution Trust Corporation July 6, but ownership and operation will not.
“The Resolution trust is being abandoned at the end of this year, so they are getting rid of their portfolio,” said Bea Buchanan, mall manager.
Buchanan works for the CB Commercial Real Estate Group, a Bloomington, Minn., based company that was appointed by the court to manage the mall in 1993. The mall was originally owned by Rosewood Corporation, formed by investors in St. Paul. RTC, the federal corporation set up by Congress when savings and loans were going out of business, gained the $4 million mortgage on the North Menomonie property after the failure of the former mortgage owner, a savings and loan.
The foreclosure action taken by the RTC against the original owners is something that was expected, Buchanan said.
“This doesn’t change anything at the mall. This is just paperwork.”
The mail contains 135,000 square feet, and has 18 out of 24 stores filled. The two largest spaces at each end of the mall are vacant. Doug & Dick’s Grocery moved out several years ago, and Pamida left this spring.
15 Years
Sunday, June 19, 2005
Lucas School will curtail smoking
Following a letter to the editor in a recent issue of The Dunn County News written by a neighbor, officials at Lucas Charter School have decided that students will no longer be allowed to smoke on school grounds.
Administrator Tom Schmelzle said, “This is an issue that the Lucas Board and staff have addressed in a variety of ways over the years, ranging from changing the venue where students may smoke to implementing smoking cessation classes in conjunction with Arbor Place, disciplinary interventions and other educational opportunities to help students in this area.
“Unfortunately, this Issue keeps resurfacing, both from a neighborhood and student perspective,” Schmelzle noted.
State law prohibits smoking on school grounds and “we’ll enforce the law” to the best of our ability with three staff members,” the Lucas administrator said.
“It’s really not an option,” Schmelzle said. “This is something we need to do.”
Lynne Maslowski, assistant superintendent for the Menomonie School District, said that the issue has been discussed “for many years.”
“The discussion has always centered around the fear that kids would not come to school if they cannot smoke,’
Maslowski said. “Truth of the matter is that those who smoke will need to follow the law in other pursuits, so they should do it here as well.”
Teacher Barb Welch said that at the beginning of the next school year, “students will complain, but eventually they’ll comply.” Lead teacher Jim Swanson said that three students graduated this year from the smoking cessation class. Parent representative Steve Woodard said, “students come to Lucas to learn, not to smoke a cigarette.” Schmelzle got in the last word: “We’ll work through the issue and be done with it.”
10 Years
Wednesday, June 16, 2010
Co-ops consider joining together. Jeff Quilling, board president of Menomonie Farmers Union Cooperative, and Kenneth Bjork, board president of Colfax Farmers Union Cooperative announced in a joint statement that the two cooperatives have entered into unification discussions. According to Quilling, the primary goal of the two cooperatives is to provide the best service to our customers, maintain a financially strong cooperative and protect the equities of our stockholders. Bjork said that the cooperatives have determined that the best way to address these goals is to explore a possible unification. He added the best time to explore a potential unification is when both organizations are still financially strong and viable.
Kyle Knutson, general manager of Colfax Farmers Union, said that he believes the two cooperatives can operate more efficiently by working together than they can by continuing to operate on their own.
“Every dollar of added savings ultimately comes back to benefit each stockholder in the cooperative,” said Knutson. Paul Diemert, general manager of Menomonie Farmers Union, stated that if the unification is approved by the membership of both cooperatives that the effective date of the unification would likely be in early 2011. He noted that there are still a lot of details that need to be worked out before the two cooperatives are ready to ask their membership to approve the unification.
5 Years
Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar to Menomonie has been named one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the country. The announcement was recognized by the National Rural Health Association at its annual conference in Philadelphia. The recognition is the fifth consecutive year Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie has been named among the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals. Only 16 of the more than 1,000 critical access hospitals in the country consistently have performed at this level for five years in the report generated by iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength Index. Determining factors included 62 different performance metrics, including quality, out- comes, patient perspective, affordability, population risk and efficiency. Also included in the Top 100 list was Mayo Clinic Health System in St. James, Minn., and Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah, Iowa, which has a partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System to provide medical leadership and management services. Critical Access Hospitals exhibit a focused concern for their community benefits and needs, regardless of scale, reimbursement and people’s ability to pay.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!