From the Files, Week of April 14

145 Years
April 15, 1876
On Wednesday, at about 11:30 o’clock, T.B. Wilson drove down to the “eddy,” with some men, to look after some lumber that has been tied up there for the winter. While there one of the strings of lumber got loose with Mr. Wilson and another man on it. Of course, once on the move, the lumber didn’t wait for them to get off, and the next big thing was for the team to meet them at Downsville. From there T.B. drove to Waubeek and found the Pete Wilson in readiness for a trial trip. Pushing off they started down the river and arrived at Reads Landing at 5:30 o’clock the same evening. The Pete was immediately loaded with freight and as soon as possible started on her return, arriving at 5:30 o’clock Thursday morning. An exceedingly quick trip.
135 Years
April 17, 1886
Four miles from Chetek in a log cabin, Mrs. Lars Grindahl, aged 37, gave birth to four male babies, weighing 20 pounds in all, each alive, bright and healthy. All will live. The mother is doing well. She has been married sixteen years, and had six children before these. It is reported that the babies have been named Grant, Lincoln, Hancock and Garfield.
The Beaver Dam Citizen says: “A daughter of Mrs. Koch, aged 2 years, recently swallowed a watch chain nine inches long, which was given her for a present, and the child is still very ill and under the doctor’s care.”
125 Years
April 17, 1896
The season of thunderstorms has come and the protection of life and property from lightning is a duty that should not be neglected. In selecting a lightning rod it will pay you to consult Mr. A. Mullan of this city who has had years of experience in this business. He will furnish you with the best rod in the market and put it on your building in a proper manner. Do not listen to these traveling lightning rod agents whose chief business is to get your money and give you little in return. Mr. Mullan has lived here for years and is well known to be thoroughly reliable. It is better to patronize a home dealer than one of these “slick” fellows who are here today and there tomorrow and always out of your reach. Give him a call before it is too late.
100 Years
April 14, 1921
Boyceville- The remains of Michael Sturback, the first Boyceville soldier to be brought home from France, were laid to rest Sunday in Hay River cemetery. One of the largest crowds ever gathered here turned out to attend the funeral which was conducted by the American Legion boys of the Harris-Harmon Post. The crowd was so large that the funeral was held in the opera house, which was unable to hold all the people. A very large and beautiful assortment of flowers adorned the hall and casket, and a great number of flags were displayed. Both English and Slovak services were held. Rev. Mr. Breckopp of Glenwood City held services in English and Rev. Goothart in the Slovak language. At the cemetery, a military funeral was also conducted. Michael Sturback, age 21, was one of the first of the heroes to fall in the battle of the Argonne. To the bereaved family, a host of friends join in extending heartfelt sympathies.
75 Years
April 17, 1946
During the past week, some cases of measles and German measles have made an appearance in the city, states Oscar Anderson, health officer. He suggests that in order to avoid further spread of these diseases, parents and others are asked to co-operate as far as possible, by reporting promptly to the city health office or the school nurse, of any case that may come to their attention.
At this time of year when the school is drawing to a close, it is very important that the school enrollment be kept at a maximum. This can only be done when afflicted or doubtful cases are kept home until a thorough diagnosis can be made in order to avoid further spreading of the disease.
50 Years
April 14, 1971
Menomonie’s city council in a special session Monday night accepted low bids totaling $87,188 for co-locating the city police station at the county jail. Plans call for constructing a 37x44 foot addition, with basement, to the facility plus remodeling 1,500 square feet of the present structure which serves as the sheriff’s quarters. The city police station will be located on the south side of the structure which necessitates the removal of the quarters.
25 Years
April 14, 1996
Wakanda to lose trees due to construction.
The three building projects now planned for Wakanda Park and adjacent forested land will eliminate 11 acres of contiguous wooded land within the city, Urban Forestry Board members pointed out last week. The board has offered to work with the city and school officials to plan on minimizing the loss of trees.
Much of the forested school site is private land adjacent to the park filled with smaller poplar and aspen. It is being purchased by the school district. The site does have some larger oaks and pines, and both the aquatic center and historical society buildings projects pose the possibility of eliminating more mature oaks and pines.
Moving the road along the ball diamond will require the relocation of a power line, and that in itself will eliminate several mature pines, according to John Miller, park director.
The school intends to make agreements with the city on the use of the ball fields to reduce the need for open space. The school is still looking at the possibility of sharing parking space with the other projects planned for the site.
