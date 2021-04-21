From the Files, Week of April 21

145 Years
April 22, 1876
Dr. R. Freeman, the celebrated “Magnetic Healer,” of the Infirmary at Hastings, Minn., will remain in Menomonie until May 1st. Rooms at the residence of Wm. Warren.
Rheumatism, Stiff Limbs, Spinal Disease, Deafness, Female Diseases, etc., successfully treated.
The Doctor has testimonials of numerous cures; among them, one from Mary Bushy, of Knapp, of the cure of her daughter, who had been deaf four years, had eleven treatments. Also, Wm. Warren, of Menomonie, who could not hear a watch tick only as it touched the ear, after four treatments can hear it two feet from the ear. The Doctor is accompanied by Mrs. Freeman who diagnoses diseases and prescribes under the magnetic sleep of clairvoyantly.
135 Years
April 24, 1886
The City Livery has sold its bus business and entire outfit to James Manley for $750. Jim is the veteran bus man, and now as proprietor and general manager will meet all trains with promptness and dispatch. He will make it his special business to see that none of his patrons “get left.”
Supt. Reade has drawn the water from the tank in order to make some repairs. The ladder on the inside had become detached and was found in the bottom of the tank. Only two or three days will be required to finish the work and meanwhile, the mains will be supplied with water by direct pressure from the pumps.
125 Years
April 24, 1896
Senator Stout, S.J.Bailey and the writer visited the Chippewa county insane asylum last Tuesday, we found a handsome brick building of a plan similar to our own asylum and equipped with all the modern improvements. It is heated by steam, lighted by gas, and the water supply comes from the city waterworks. The asylum has 82 patients and is in charge of Mr. and Mrs. Dickinson, the superintendent and matron. The building was erected by S.J. and D.S. Bailey, of this city, and is one of the best-constructed asylums in the state and a credit to the contractors. It is located on a fine site about two miles from Chippewa Falls.
100 Years
April 21, 1921
Norton- Talk about freaks. Norton has one in the line of poultry. We have heard of calves with two heads and pigs with six feet but something new is a chicken hatched with two bodies, four feet and one head. Although the chick is about two weeks old, it grows and eats for both bodies. This chick is the special pet of the children at the E.N. Brettingen farm.
Rusk- B. Gullickson met with a painful accident Tuesday. Coming out from Menomonie he collided with a tree and severed two fingers and almost a third one. A doctor sewed the fingers back on. The car was quite heavily damaged.
75 Years
April 24, 1946
Tuberculosis germs will be in a danger zone at Menomonie on Wednesday when a portable X-ray unit will be brought here to conduct chest examinations at the Stout Institute. The public is invited to participate in the clinic which follows a recent tuberculin skin testing project completed by Dr. George Bryant, college physician. Among the 550 persons tested, 161 were found to have a positive reaction to the tuberculin. Reactors are urged to have the X-ray check-up. A confidential report on X-ray findings will be mailed directly to each person. The project, which will be financed by the Stout Institute, is an annual program arranged by Delma Proudlock, R.N., college nurse.
50 Years
April 21, 1971
A freezer institute will be held at the courthouse here April 27. Mrs. Maybelle Brechlin, homemaking coordinator and teacher at the Eau Claire school, will present the program.
Mrs. Brechlin’s philosophy is that the “game approach” is the fun part of freezer ownership. A high score might often represent saving time and money that can be used for other things.
She will introduce techniques and ideas which make a freezer a most prized possession for modern living. Since giving demonstrations the past two years, she has added an easy chicken boning method to freeze a lot of meat in a small space.
Besides the demonstration at $1 per registrant, idea sheets and a unit cost calculator for easy figuring at the supermarket will be given to each registrant.
25 Years
April 24, 1996
Birders have been scratching their heads over the appearance of some feathered friends who are not normally seen in Dunn County. The first oddity reported was the siting of loons along the channel near Jake’s Supper Club. The second unusual visitors were spotted Monday- a group of 14 pelicans have been hanging out on the river near Upper Lake Menomin.
According to an avid birder and Beaver Creek naturalist, Ruth Wawrzaszek, the only logical explanation for the strange arrivals is the late spring. “We believe they are trying to migrate, but as they go north there is no open water for them,” Wawrzaszek said. Wawrzaszek likened the bird’s unusual landings in Dunn County to an airport where planes are stacked up waiting for runway clearance. “Pelicans usually stay on the Mississippi and St. Croix as they head north towards Superior, “ Wawrzaszek said. “The ice probably just has bottlenecked migration.”
Sofi Doane is the collection manager for the Dunn County Historical Society and can be reached at 715-232-8685.