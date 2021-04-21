From the Files, Week of April 21

145 Years

April 22, 1876

Dr. R. Freeman, the celebrated “Magnetic Healer,” of the Infirmary at Hastings, Minn., will remain in Menomonie until May 1st. Rooms at the residence of Wm. Warren.

Rheumatism, Stiff Limbs, Spinal Disease, Deafness, Female Diseases, etc., successfully treated.

The Doctor has testimonials of numerous cures; among them, one from Mary Bushy, of Knapp, of the cure of her daughter, who had been deaf four years, had eleven treatments. Also, Wm. Warren, of Menomonie, who could not hear a watch tick only as it touched the ear, after four treatments can hear it two feet from the ear. The Doctor is accompanied by Mrs. Freeman who diagnoses diseases and prescribes under the magnetic sleep of clairvoyantly.

135 Years

April 24, 1886

The City Livery has sold its bus business and entire outfit to James Manley for $750. Jim is the veteran bus man, and now as proprietor and general manager will meet all trains with promptness and dispatch. He will make it his special business to see that none of his patrons “get left.”