From the Files, Week of April 28

145 Years
April 29, 1876
Mrs. John Kirkland, an insane lady, who was taken to the hospital at Madison last Friday, returned to this place a few days ago, in charge of the Matron of that institution. She is still insane, but it was discovered that she was soon to be confined and it was thought that the poor creature would be better cared for among her friends than among strangers at the hospital, hence her return.
135 Years
May 1, 1886
Dan Coil, a fireman in The Knapp, Stout & Co. Company’s planing mill at Cedar Falls, had an urgent invitation to “climb the golden stair,” last Monday morning. While firing up at that time, the gas generated from the fuel accumulated in the furnace, and exploding blew out the front of the furnace and seriously burned Mr. Coil about the hands and face. In spite of his painful injuries, however, he worked manfully in preventing the fire from spreading and thus aided in preventing an extensive conflagration and large loss to his employees.
125 Years
May 1, 1896
Torger Hanson of the Central House is always enterprising and up with the times. He has recently made a considerable extension of the city water service in his hotel, putting in lavatories, closets, etc., on the first and second floors, and all modern conveniences for kitchen and laundry. The plumbing was done by Aug. Schoenoff and is a fine and satisfactory piece of work
100 Years
April 28, 1921
The reopening of the City hospital Monday was celebrated by the arrival of twins, born to Mr. and Mrs. David Thomas. Both the youngsters are girls, weighing respectively 4 and 3 ½ pounds. They were born at 8 p.m. The mother and children are doing well.
The hospital was practically filled on the first day it was opened after being closed all winter for the repairs that were necessary by the fire last fall. There are fourteen cases in the hospital, of which twelve are surgical.
The institution is in charge of Miss F. E. Hewitt, superintendent with Miss Elizabeth Wilson and Miss April Hill as assistants.
75 Years
May 1, 1946
During the past week, the Soil Conservation District men have been distributing over 90,000 trees to farmers in Dunn county. The trees are furnished to the Soil Conservation Service district from the Soil Conservation nurseries. They are then allotted to farmers who are cooperating with the district on the soil and water conservation program.
Mostly White or Norway pine, the trees are set out on sloping or eroded land for reforestation, in shelterbelts for wind erosion control, and on gullied areas. The trees are free allotments to the farmers. If a farmer needs more than the allotment, he then purchases from the State Conservation department more trees at $5 per thousand.
50 Years
April 28, 1971
MHS Junior Prom Saturday Night. “Sounds of Silence” is the theme of Menomonie High’s junior prom. Highlights of the evening will be the announcement of the king and queen. Members of the prom court are Duane Bundy and Kathy Stoll, Barry Duffy and Bobbie Cramer, John Schaefer and Becky Spinler, Steve Schafer and Marcia Williams, and Jim Schleusner and Marilyn Mostul.
The prom begins at 10;45 p.m. and concludes at midnight. Cost per couple is $3.50. The public is welcomed to the grand march which begins at 10 p.m., and all spectators will be charged 75 cents admission. Beginning at 10:45 the prom will be open to students who wish to come stag or for couples who did not participate in the grand march. At that time semi-formal dress will be permitted. Music will be provided by the “Threshold” from Milwaukee.
25 Years
April 28, 1996
Distemper Epidemic. The raccoons are starting to die, according to John Cole, wildlife biologist for the Department of Natural Resources. The die-off was predicted, and is being caused by an epidemic of canine distemper, Cole said. Close to one-third to one-half of the local raccoon population might die, experts predict.
Many complaints were received last fall about raccoons raiding garbage cans in Menomonie for food.
Speaking of cans, Cole noted that people might want to secure their garbage cans now. Bears are on the move.
“The reason they are being so visible right now is they have recently awakened and they are very hungry,” Cole said. Bears have been sighted south of Menomonie near DunnRidge Estates and the Menomonie Rifle Range, and near Elk Mound.
Sofi Doane is the collection manager for the Dunn County Historical Society and can be reached at 715-232-8685.