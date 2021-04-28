From the Files, Week of April 28

145 Years

April 29, 1876

Mrs. John Kirkland, an insane lady, who was taken to the hospital at Madison last Friday, returned to this place a few days ago, in charge of the Matron of that institution. She is still insane, but it was discovered that she was soon to be confined and it was thought that the poor creature would be better cared for among her friends than among strangers at the hospital, hence her return.

135 Years

May 1, 1886

Dan Coil, a fireman in The Knapp, Stout & Co. Company’s planing mill at Cedar Falls, had an urgent invitation to “climb the golden stair,” last Monday morning. While firing up at that time, the gas generated from the fuel accumulated in the furnace, and exploding blew out the front of the furnace and seriously burned Mr. Coil about the hands and face. In spite of his painful injuries, however, he worked manfully in preventing the fire from spreading and thus aided in preventing an extensive conflagration and large loss to his employees.

125 Years

May 1, 1896