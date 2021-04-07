From the Files, Week of April 7

April 8, 1876: The sheriff took possession of the Menomonie Times office, last Thursday, to satisfy a mortgage held by S.P. Rounds of Chicago. As the paper was nearly ready for the press permission was given to issue it. We understand that bonds will be given by the friends of the paper in order that its publication may be continued. Hunt & Freeman and Bundy & Manwaring are the attorneys for Mr. Rounds; F.J. & W.C. McLean for the Times. The attempt of the Times to make political capital out of these legal proceedings will prove a failure, Mr. Mills owes Mr. Rounds a certain sum of money, now past due. He wants his pay and is taking legal means to get it, as he has a perfect right to do. It is purely a business transaction between the Times and Mr. Rounds, and we suppose it will be settled as such transactions naturally are when settled by process of law. That is all there is about it.