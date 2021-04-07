From the Files, Week of April 7

145 Years
April 8, 1876: The sheriff took possession of the Menomonie Times office, last Thursday, to satisfy a mortgage held by S.P. Rounds of Chicago. As the paper was nearly ready for the press permission was given to issue it. We understand that bonds will be given by the friends of the paper in order that its publication may be continued. Hunt & Freeman and Bundy & Manwaring are the attorneys for Mr. Rounds; F.J. & W.C. McLean for the Times. The attempt of the Times to make political capital out of these legal proceedings will prove a failure, Mr. Mills owes Mr. Rounds a certain sum of money, now past due. He wants his pay and is taking legal means to get it, as he has a perfect right to do. It is purely a business transaction between the Times and Mr. Rounds, and we suppose it will be settled as such transactions naturally are when settled by process of law. That is all there is about it.
135 Years
April 10, 1886: Persons who failed to see the famous Ice Palace at St. Paul, last winter, will have the opportunity to take it all in at Concert Hall, this (Friday) evening. It is brilliantly illustrated by over 100 Stereopticon views comprising scenes of the Ice Palace during the construction and after completion, Vivid and lifelike pictures of the snowshoe and toboggan clubs in their attractive uniforms will be given, and many scenes incident to the great Carnival. Admission 15 cents; reserved seats 25 cents.
125 Years
April 10, 1896: Lish Hunt’s span of fiery mustangs hitched to a heavy lumber wagon, started out on their own hook last Friday and ran afoul of a thirty-foot electric light pole at the corner of Wilson Avenue and eleventh street. The wagon pole struck the electric light pole square in the center, the terrific concussion breaking the latter square off close to the ground. Little other damage was done.
100 Years
April 7, 1921: Fall City- Oscar Johnson, 16 years old, son of M.K. Johnson, accidentally shot off a part of two toes on his left foot Sunday afternoon while hunting and fishing at the river. Oscar, in company with a couple of other boys, was about ready to start for home, when he placed the muzzle of a shotgun on the toe of his shoe, and while talking to his companions accidentally pulled the trigger, which caused the loss of his toes. He was immediately taken to Menomonie, where a surgeon dressed the wound.
75 Years
April 10, 1946
Wisconsin Cooperative Dairies, Inc., officially started as an organization, following a meeting of representatives of the Hudson Road Creamery of Menomonie and the Downsville Cooperative creamery on Saturday. Third-party of the merger, the Elk Mound Cooperative creamery, postponed action on their becoming the third party of the merger.
It has been decided that the Hudson Road creamery building will be the one in which the Grade A plant will be located. It will take little change over to fit this building to handle Grade A milk according to Herman A. Hanson. It is expected that the Wisconsin Cooperatives Dairies, Inc. will start its Grade A milk program in about two months.
It was decided that the Downsville plant will continue as a center for the collection of Grade B milk.
Laurence Woolridge, recently hired as manager of Wisconsin Cooperatives Dairies, Inc., has taken over his new duties.
50 Years
April 7, 1971
Dunn County Sheriff authorities are investigating a shooting incident in Colfax early on Sunday morning that shattered a thermal pane glass window in a dentist’s office. According to Sheriff Daryl (Corky) Spagnoletti the shots were apparently aimed at a mounted polar bear in the picture window in the office of Dr. Gordon Neumann. Three shotgun blasts reportedly missed the large polar bear that is valued at several thousands of dollars, Sheriff Spagnoletti said. Dr. Neumann shot the bear while hunting in Alaska several years ago.
25 Years
April 10, 1996
The Menomonie School District may use drug-sniffing dogs at the high school to snuff out drug abuse.
The use of specially trained canines is intended to be a preventive measure, not in response to an increase in substance abuse, according to school officials.
The district has a zero-tolerance policy towards drug abuse, and the dogs would be a way to ensure the high school is a drug-free zone, MHS Principal Lee Benish said.
The K-9 unit of the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department will administer random searches of the lockers and parking lots. This would be done at no cost to the district, as it serves as training for the dogs.
The law states that lockers and the parking lot are the school’s property, and are subject to search as the school desires.
Sofi Doane is the collection manager for the Dunn County Historical Society and can be reached at 715-232-8685.