From the Files, Week of Dec. 16

135 Years
Saturday, Dec. 19, 1885
Lochiel - The boys are enjoying their free ten-cent plug of Liggett and Myers Star brand tobacco furnished by our merchant H.D. Wheeler, at the company’s expense.
Our school commenced again last week, after a three-week vacation account of diphtheria.
Mr. I.P. Blood’s new sawmill has arrived and he will have it ready to start up about New Year. He talks of putting in a feed mill in the near future and solicits a fair patronage.
“Hat” Goodell had a very narrow escape from burning out last evening. The fire when first discovered had spread nearly half the length of the roof, but willing hands and plenty water subdued the flames before serious damage was done.
M.M. Granger has added a new supply of goods to his grocery store, also a small stock of Christmas goods which he is selling at reasonable rates.
125 Years
Friday, Dec. 20, 1895
W.L. Hauser, editor of the Mondovi Herald and chief clerk of the state senate, was in town last Friday, the guest of Senator Stout. During the day he visited the schools and the county insane asylum and in the evening attended the High school concert at the Memorial. He was enthusiastic in his praise of our school system and especially of its kindergarten and manual training departments. The county insane asylum, so different from what he expected to find, was in some degree a revelation to him. His former impression of an insane asylum derived from visits to the state asylums, were totally at variance with his observations in a quiet and orderly institution conducted on the county asylum plan. Mr. Hauser returned home Saturday morning.
100 Years
Thursday, Dec. 16, 1920
Remember the poor children of Menomonie this Christmas. The Visiting Nurse and Charities society will help you. Many hesitate to undertake charity relief work independently who would gladly give if they knew an organized system were at hand to see to the distribution. They will therefore welcome the news that the local organization is not only willing but anxious to serve in this manner.
All contributions will be placed in worthy hands. Children’s amusements and toys are especially desired. Tell Dr. Howison or Miss Anna Downs of whatever you may wish to give or leave it at the former’s residence.
If you have any toys on hand in good condition that are no longer used, a good place will be found for them by Miss Downs. They may yet give a world of pleasure to some poor youngster who would otherwise be without any.
75 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 19, 1945
After-Hours Service At Bank Of Menomonie. It’s around the clock service now for patrons at the Bank of Menomonie. A modern, electrically controlled after hour depository was installed at the bank last week and is now in operation.
With this equipment customers can make their deposits of cash and checks after regular banking hours. The customer gets a strong bag, with a special key for its Lock. In this bag he can put his accumulated cash and checks that he receives after the bank is closed.
Then he can take it to the bank at his convenience, place it in the slot in the depository in the front of the building, at the right of the entrance on Broadway. He is assured that there it will be safe from the hazards of fire, theft, or other risks of loss. During hours when the bank is open the customer can get his bag at the bank, unlock it with his special key and make his deposit in the usual way. Plans for the installation of this after-hour depository were made about six months ago, but it is explained that because of strikes and other labor setbacks the arrival of this equipment was long delayed and its service could not be provided for the bank's customers until last week.
50 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 16, 1970
Pilot training will become a regular part of higher education in Wisconsin for the first time this
winter. Stout State University, which offered a complete training program on an experimental basis this summer, will incorporate the program into its regular curriculum, beginning next semester, making it the first Wisconsin university to have such an offering for academic credit.
Although the program's primary purpose is to acquaint future teachers with aerospace, those who successfully complete the courses will be qualified to take the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) pilot license examination.
Joe Rinck, who is coordinating the training, said a total of three courses will be offered as part of the aerospace studies. Rinck, a member of the university's power; technology department, noted that the courses will include a flight school and an FAA accredited ground school.
He sees the establishment of the pilot training program as "a recognition of the fact that aerospace is playing an influential part in the way American people live," adding "there is a great deal of enthusiasm among young people to learn something about aviation."
Rinck said the pilot training gives the student insights into principles such as navigation, meteorology, instrumentation, FAA regulations and the economic and philosophical aspects of aviation. "But it's not until you become a pilot that you belong to the 'fraternity of aviation'," he added.
25 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1995
Mayo merger vote on hold until ‘96
The long-awaited vote between Myrtle Werth Medical Center and Mayo Health System is on hold ... after the hospital board voted to change some of the provisions of the merger agreement.
Corporate members were scheduled to meet Tuesday night to vote on a proposal, but were contacted by phone by hospital board members Tuesday afternoon, who confirmed the meeting was postponed.
The proposal accepted Tuesday by the board would create a Myrtle Werth Medical Center Foundation and transfer $3 million of the hospital's existing reserves into the Foundation. The purpose of the a would be to receive and administer donated funds to support medical programs and related services in Menomonie.
"We feel that corporate members of Myrtle Werth Medical Center should be given full opportunity to review the proposal and its modifications," Ralph Thompson, board chair, said Tuesday.
"It was also important that we fully comply with legal requirements associated" with modifying the previous
proposal," Thompson said. An earlier proposal, specifying a transfer of $2 million to such a foundation, was mailed to corporate members last week. Thompson said the new proposal would help preserve high quality patient care, while preserving local representation and input.
15 Years
Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005
Colfax youngsters help others
Pam Arntson's junior kindergarten class sponsored a cookie sale on Tuesday. The children decorated cookies. Their parents brought in cookies and teachers added cookies to reach a total of 700 cookies sold at 25 cents each. The students made $185 at the sale.
On Friday, the class took a bus to Kirkwood's grocery store in Colfax so the children could choose grocery items to purchase with the money. The items were taken to the United Methodist Church where the children placed the items on the shelves of the food pantry. "We are all very excited about this project,” said Arntson.
"I think it will give the children real ownership in helping others."
10 Years
Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010
More than 300 students crowded into a meeting room of the University of Wisconsin Stout Memorial Student Center Monday night to pledge to fight bias, hate and intolerance toward any members of minority groups on campus.
"I am very proud of this student body," said Chancellor Charles W. Sorensen, referring to the standing-room-only turnout for the first Not Here at Stout event organized by a variety of campus groups.
"We educate people for the future," Sorensen said, and UW Stout graduates will "enter a world that is truly diverse." He concluded: "I hope we can take this powerful message to all of our campus and to the Menomonie community that we don't accept hate and bias."
Kao Lee Yang, director of diversity for the Stout Student Association, said the event will help bring an attitude of "inclusivity and acceptance of students from different walks of life" to all corners of the university.
Following the speakers, Provost Julie Furst-Bowe led the crowd in reciting a pledge to fight intolerance and bias on campus. The event was part of UW Stout's Inclusive Excellence effort and was organized after displays this semester of bias or intolerance toward minority group members.
5 Years
Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015
The University of Wisconsin-Stout department military science held its fall commissioning ceremony for Army ROTC cadets in the Northwoods Battalion on Saturday. The ceremony was held in the Crystal Ballroom of the Memorial Student Center at UW-Stout. UW-Stout, UW-Eau Claire and UW-River Falls comprise the Northwoods Battalion in northern Wisconsin. ROTC stands for Reserve Officers' Training Corps.
The commissioned cadets were UW-Stout students Jeffrey Hilgendorf, of Tomahawk; Emily Huro,of Menomonie; and Daniel McGlew.of New Lisbon.
During the ceremony, each cadet takes the Oath of Office, similar to the president of the United States at the inauguration. The cadet chooses an officer or a retired officer to administer the oath. Family members, or others close to the individual being commissioned, pin the cadet with gold bars. The ceremony culminates with the newly commissioned officer being saluted by a noncommissioned officer of his or her choice.
Students enroll in leadership courses as electives and pursue a degree of their choice. "Army ROTC is one of the best leadership courses in America," said Lt. Col. K. Dave Pindell, professor of military science. Each year the battalion trains approximately 120 cadets across all academic levels and produces an average age of 12 lieutenants.
