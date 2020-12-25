From the Files, Week of Dec. 25

Officers of the Mabel Tainter Memorial Preservation Association reported today that nearly $52,000 has been spent for redecorating, carpeting, rebuilding, curtains, draperies, and upholstering of seats of the Mabel Tainter Theater. The association has a current obligation of $13,068 which is accruing interest at the rate of 8½ percent. The association borrowed $12,000 in May and $2,336 in August.) To date, said officers, all bills have been paid. They report that profits of $2,900 from Tainterama were used to pay for curtains and draperies, and receipts of $1,250 from the recent Charity Sno-Ball were applied to the loan. In addition to the $52,000 expenditure by the association, $4,683 was donated for the restoration of the organ. These funds were provided by Captain Tainter's granddaughter, Mrs. A. R. Walter, her son, Norman Walter, and his grandson, A. J. McMillen. Large sums were also raised by the Menomonie Theater Guild for the stage curtain, lighting, cycloramas, and other backstage improvements. To date, $37,500 has been raised for the restoration effort.