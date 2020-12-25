From the Files, Week of Dec. 25

135 Years
Saturday, Dec. 26, 1885
The depot hill is undoubtedly the most dangerous stretch of road for travel in the city, and by far the largest amount if travel passes over it on any in the city. At the bend coming up, a man, team, and wagon loaded with straw, went rolling to the bottom of the hill a few days ago, smashing things generally. A few days later Mrs. G.H. Seely by one of the narrowest of chances escaped being precipitated to the bottom of the same high embankment in her carriage- her horse becoming unmanageable and commencing to back. The fill ought to be widened and the street cut straight up the hill to Wilson avenue.
125 Years
Friday, Dec. 27, 1895
Ingval Howe, a 16-year-old boy, who drives the delivery team for Fonaas & Myron in North Menomonie, had an exciting experience last Saturday. On his return trip to Cedar Falls, at a point near the site of the old Shambo house, at about 6:40 o’clock, four men appeared in the road, stopped his horse, ordered him out of the wagon, searched his pockets, took his money amounting to $1, his pocket knife and mittens; then permitting him to mount his wagon again, they maliciously cut the lines and started the horse on the homeward track. The horse being gentle the boy was able soon to stop him and tie the lines, when he drove into town without further mishap. The highwaymen were hoboes and have not been apprehended.
100 Years
Thursday, Dec. 23, 1920
The County School of Agriculture co-operating with the Poultry department of the College of Agriculture, is to have a county egg-laying contest. Anyone having poultry may enter the contest. Records of the number of hens and number of eggs, are to be kept and those who wish may keep the record of cost of feed. Laying rations will be sent to those who enter the contest and to others who wish them. Advice in the control of diseases, culling the layers from the non-layers and general care of the flock will be given. Anyone wishing to enter the contest should send his name to D.P. Hughes of the Agricultural school.
75 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 26, 1945
The City of Menomonie Ski Jumping Championship will be sponsored Sunday afternoon at the Wakanda park ski slide. The Winter Sports club committee which is headed by John Rudow and John Dahl as co-chairmen have been working the past few days putting the Wakanda park slide in A-1 condition for this city championship tournament.
The Wakanda park slide is noted nationally as one of the most perfect medium-sized hills. World-famous jumpers like Sigmund Rude, Burger Rude and Ryder Anderson of Norway who participated on this hill back in 1941 have given testimonial as to the scientific correctness of the Wakanda park slide and landing hill.
50 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 23, 1970
Officers of the Mabel Tainter Memorial Preservation Association reported today that nearly $52,000 has been spent for redecorating, carpeting, rebuilding, curtains, draperies, and upholstering of seats of the Mabel Tainter Theater. The association has a current obligation of $13,068 which is accruing interest at the rate of 8½ percent. The association borrowed $12,000 in May and $2,336 in August.) To date, said officers, all bills have been paid. They report that profits of $2,900 from Tainterama were used to pay for curtains and draperies, and receipts of $1,250 from the recent Charity Sno-Ball were applied to the loan. In addition to the $52,000 expenditure by the association, $4,683 was donated for the restoration of the organ. These funds were provided by Captain Tainter's granddaughter, Mrs. A. R. Walter, her son, Norman Walter, and his grandson, A. J. McMillen. Large sums were also raised by the Menomonie Theater Guild for the stage curtain, lighting, cycloramas, and other backstage improvements. To date, $37,500 has been raised for the restoration effort.
25 Years
Sunday, Dec. 21, 1995
“Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener…”
This well-known advertising jingle was on the minds of many Wednesday as the Wienermobile rolled into Menomonie. The jingle is a special favorite of 5-year-old Joshua Salt and his parents. Bob and Ann, and 2-year-old sister Emily. Josh is one of 20 kids from across the country to be named grand prize winners of the 1995 Oscar Mayer Talent Search. He became a "top dog" by performing a winning rendition of the Oscar Mayer jingle. The Wienermobile, driven by "hotdoggers" Aiesha Powell and Vicki Wells, came to Menomonie to deliver Josh's prize. They held a party in Josh's honor at his daycare, UW Stout's Child and Family Studies complete with “Lunchable" snack treats and cake. Josh was presented with a prize package filled with Wienermobile t-shirts, toys and a congratulatory letter from the president of Oscar Mayer. Later, the Salt family cruised Menomonie in the luxurious 1995-model Wienermobile.
The Salt’s also won a family vacation to Orlando, Fla., complete with hotel, car, and $1,000 cash. While in Florida Josh and the winners will audition for a chance to appear in a 1996 Oscar Mayer television commercial.
The Grand Prize winners were selected from nearly 50,000 children who participated in the nationwide contest.
15 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2005
Cedar Falls home wins lighting contest
The final vote tallies were close, but the Cedar Falls home owned by John and Debbie Van Hove took top honors in The Dunn County News’ first-ever holiday lighting contest.
The contest began this year after then-editor Joel Becker suggested it following last year's holiday season.
"For this being the first year of the contest, the participation was excellent' said associate editor Becker.”If the contest grows in popularity, we'll have to do something different, because we really had about as many entries as we could handle.”
A total of 20 residences were entered in the contest and were judged Thursday evening by a panel of four judges. “There were a number of excellent entries,” Becker said, adding that on the way to judging the lights, there were many other homes that should have been entered in the contest.
Taking second place was the rural Elmwood home of Wayne and Loretta Stark. The rural Menomonie farm occupied by the Vaughn Husby family won third place.
Additionally, named honorable mention were the Wayne and Loretta Stark home near Elmwood and the Kris Edgeberg home in Menomonie.
The Van Hoves won a one-year subscription to The News. The Starks and Husbys won six-month and three-month subscriptions, respectively.
10 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2010
Thanks to a UW- Stout class, there will be presents under the Christmas tree this week for about 25 children in Dunn County. The class, Applied Science Profession I taught by Krista c James, recently heard a presentation about the annual Christmas for Kids program from Diane Simon, United Way of Dunn County executive director. Donations are used to buy gifts for needy children up to age 14.
The class collected $900 in donations on campus and then shopped for the gifts, which were distributed to parents Friday, Dec. 17.
"Christmas for Kids is grateful for their efforts. The students in the class really stepped up to help the children," Simon said. The class worked with the Involvement and Leadership Center at UW-Stout, which coordinates the Holiday Giving Tree program at UW-Stout. The Holiday Giving Tree, in turn, works with the Christmas for Kids program.
The Holiday Giving Tree helped about 55 children in addition to the 25 helped by the class, according to Simon. The entire Christmas for Kids program helped more than 1,600 children.
James hopes to make the project an annual class event.
5 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015
UW-Stout is challenging fans and supporters in the "Name the Court" campaign. The "Name the Court" campaign goal is to raise $50,000 to be used for projects and renovations in and around Johnson Field house. The campaign seeks to raise funds to renovate a number of the current press boxes into fan boxes, refinish the floor and to improve on the overall collegiate feel and appearance of Johnson Field house. The centerpiece of the "Name the Court" campaign would be naming the Johnson Field house court in honor of longtime UW-Stout men's basketball coach Dwain "Dewey" Mintz. Mintz compiled a 385-280 record during his 27-year tenure from 1963-87.
"Coach Mintz was a mentor to many basketball players and instilled in them many of the qualities and disciplines which we all used in our lives and careers after leaving the court and campus of UW Stout," said UW Stout Hall of Fame member Bill Heidemann. "Coach Mintz would make us aware of the importance of “the whole is greater than any one part."