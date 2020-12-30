From the Files, Week of Dec. 30

Wheeler, Dec. 29: A peculiar and fatal accident happened on the Walter Stolpe farm south of town Tuesday morning when Mark Traxler lost a fine work team by driving over an open well that had been covered with boards. Mr. Traxler did not realize or know of the proximity of the well, (which is thirty feet deep) when he drove on the spot. The boards gave way and one horse fell in, dragging the other on top of him. It would seem that this would be impossible, but the well is eight feet in diameter, curbed up with rock. The first horse went to the bottom and the mate was the uppermost one. Very soon the news flew around and a large number of men were there to render assistance. The animals were then taken out, but they had expired before being removed. Mr. Traxler has another team, but the one he lost was a valuable one, worth about $500.