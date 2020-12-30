From the Files, Week of Dec. 30

134 Years
Saturday, Jan.2, 1886
Robert Helsom has taken a series of photographic views of this city from the top of the reservoir of the Menomonie Water Works. They comprise three views which together embrace the entire city. These will be placed on one card and again photographed thus making a fine birds-eye view of the whole city in a single picture. They are remarkably clear and accurate and afford the best photographic view of the city we have ever seen. Every resident of this city should purchase at least one, for it will be to them of special interest in after years as an accurate representation of Menomonie at the close of the year 1885. They are also suitable to send to friends whom you may desire to convey a correct impression of the size and appearance of the city that is your home.
124 Years
Friday, Jan. 3, 1896
Chippewa county opens its new county insane asylum for the accommodation of patients this week. The insane charged to Chippewa that have been cared for in other county asylums will now be gathered into the home institution. There are six of them in the Dunn county asylum to be transferred.
Hoboes swiped a fur coat, an undercoat and vest, from Sipple, Hennemann & Quilling’s store last Friday evening and escaped from town without being detected. Telegrams were sent to different points along the railroads which resulted in their arrest in Eau Claire upon their arrival there on a freight the same night. Four wandering Willies now languish in the county bastille for the crime.
100 Years
Thursday, Dec. 30, 1920
Mark Traxler Loses Two Valuable Horses on Stolpe Farm at Wheeler.
Wheeler, Dec. 29: A peculiar and fatal accident happened on the Walter Stolpe farm south of town Tuesday morning when Mark Traxler lost a fine work team by driving over an open well that had been covered with boards. Mr. Traxler did not realize or know of the proximity of the well, (which is thirty feet deep) when he drove on the spot. The boards gave way and one horse fell in, dragging the other on top of him. It would seem that this would be impossible, but the well is eight feet in diameter, curbed up with rock. The first horse went to the bottom and the mate was the uppermost one. Very soon the news flew around and a large number of men were there to render assistance. The animals were then taken out, but they had expired before being removed. Mr. Traxler has another team, but the one he lost was a valuable one, worth about $500.
74 Years
Wednesday, Jan. 2, 1946
The Menomonie post office was forced to keep the money order window closed and had to borrow stamps from the Eau Claire post office to keep the stamp window operating on Wednesday after employees failed to open the office vault that would not open its big door in response to the usual operations on the combination lock. Postmaster C.V. Porter telegraphed Treasury department officials at Washington telling them that the vault cannot be unlocked, and asked for assistance. It is expected that a government vault expert will be coming to open the vault. “It was fortunate for us that the vault didn’t lock during the Christmas rush”, Postmaster Porter said with a chuckle, and, he added, “That would have left us in a fix.”. It is recalled that the vault gave similar trouble once before, some years ago, during the administration of the late Postmaster, M.A. Hanson.
50 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 30, 1970
A total of 345 years of service to Memorial Hospital-Nursing Home was recognized when employees of the institution held their annual Christmas dinner recently at the Hotel Marion.
In his remarks, Ken Jensen, Hospital-Nursing Home administrator, praised all employees when he said,* "You have done a magnificent piece of work this year and I'm confident you will do even better in 1971. The community we serve is truly fortunate to have a team, such as we have here this evening, serving them. "During this holiday season it is customary to think about religion, the fantasy of good old St Nicholas, the anticipation of the gifts under the Christmas tree, and the happiness that comes with exchanging presents.
"I would like to add one more thought to our current custom- that of reflection—taking time to think about the last year, the problems we surmounted, the sadness we experienced, and the joys we may realize in the future. I think this is an excellent time to be thankful and humble and remind ourselves that we are mere mortals and our time on earth is extremely limited. Therefore, let us work hard together for the betterment of mankind and peace in the world."
25 Years
Sunday, Dec. 31, 1995
Sixth-grade students at River Heights Elementary have learned that it only takes a little effort to make a big difference.
The students developed service projects that would make a change in their community or world. Popular projects included making birdhouses, recycling and collecting items for the food pantry. Other projects included adopting a manatee, writing letters to rid homes of junk mail and writing letters to restaurants about using less styrofoam products.
Student Angel Hill developed a unique project that involved the entire school. Hill received a $200 grant for a program that encourages students to produce less waste. For one week, waste from lunchtime meals will be weighed after each grade eats. The class producing the least amount of waste wins an ecological picnic at the district environmental site.
Students will be encouraged to use reusable lunch boxes and containers. They will also be encouraged to eat all their lunch, or not take as much food.
15 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2005
Menomonie's football team was honored recently when the all-state teams were announced. The maroon and gold filled five spots on the 2005 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) all-State Football Team and one on the Associated Press (AP) all-State Team.
Cole Kraft was the lone Indian to make both teams, as a unanimously-elected first-team punter. Dustin Eckert and Isaac Steinmeyer were also selected as first-teamers on the WFCA all-state team — Eckert as a defensive back and Steinmeyer as an offensive lineman. Earning honorable mention status with the WFCA were Brian Cutler (defensive lineman) and Cory Andraschko (defensive end/outside linebacker).
10 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2010
The doors of the Memorial Student Center at the University of Wisconsin Stout were locked tight at 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 23, and won’t reopen for more than a year - until spring 2012.
"The campus will miss us when we close," said Darrin Witucki, interim director of University Centers, noting that about 720,000 people visited the building 2010. With a $19 million renovation project scheduled to begin in January, the student center is going through a withdrawal process of sorts. Various offices and service areas have been moving out the past month to sites on or near campus. All center operations ceased Thursday afternoon. The entire building must be emptied of furnishings by Friday, Jan. 7. General contractor Market & Johnson of Eau Claire takes over Monday, Jan. 10, Witucki said. The renovation project is the first at the student center since it opened in 1985.
5 Years
Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015
Update on Gordy’s project.
The Menomonie City Council’s Jan. 18 agenda will include an update on the progress of the Gordy's County Market plans to build a 33.000-square-foot supermarket and gas station in the Stout Technology Park. Construction on the regional chain's new Menomonie store was originally set to begin last March and open in November. The News was told earlier this fall that a spring 2016 construction start was being planned.
During the Dec. 21 meeting, City Manager Lowell Prange said that although city administration wanted something from Gordy's by the end of the year, there was still no final offer to purchase the city-owned property at the corner of Red Cedar and Schneider Avenue.
"The ball's in their court," Mayor Randy Knaack said "lf they choose to come, the door's open for them."